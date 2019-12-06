finanzen.net
06.12.2019 13:58
Albany International Announces Collaboration Agreement With Airbus on Wing of Tomorrow Program

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) announced today that its subsidiary, Albany Engineered Composites (AEC), has signed a two year Collaborative Research Agreement (CRA) with Airbus on the Wing of Tomorrow program to apply Albanys 3D reinforced composites technology to next generation wing substructure applications.

Albanys 3D composite technology, used extensively today in the CFM Leap Engine, will be adapted to the unique requirements of Airbuss next generation airframe and production system. Albany believes its innovative resin-infused dry 3D fiber preform technology will deliver a cost-effective, out-of-autoclave wing substructure solution to Airbus that achieves superior damage tolerance and resistance to out-of-plane loads, and is more scalable to their desired production rates for next generation single aisle aircraft.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Airbus to apply our 3D design and manufacturing know-how to their next generation aircraft, said Olivier Jarrault, Albany International President and CEO. "We believe Albany provides unique design and production capabilities to Airbus, and this agreement marks an exciting and important next step in our relationship.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the worlds leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 23 plants in 11 countries, employs 4,450 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

