finanzen.net
29.03.2019 22:00
Bewerten
(0)

Albany International Announces New CFO

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Stephen M. Nolan as Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer to succeed John Cozzolino, effective April 1, 2019.

Mr. Nolan has over 16 years of experience in operational and strategic finance, most recently serving as CFO for Esterline, where he co-led the recently completed sale of Esterline to TransDigm Group Incorporated.

Mr. Nolan had served as CFO of Esterline since February 2018. Prior to this role, he was the Chief Financial Officer for Vista Outdoor, Inc., a publicly traded manufacturer of outdoor sports and recreation products, and worked on the formation and spin-off of Vista Outdoor from its aerospace and defense parent company Alliant Techsystems (ATK) in 2015, as well as the related merger between ATK and Orbital Sciences to create Orbital ATK. Prior to that time, Mr. Nolan worked in a number of strategic and operational management roles within ATK, including Senior Vice President for Strategy and Business Development and several business unit leadership positions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Nolan served for five years in corporate development and strategy roles at Raytheon Company and five years as a strategy consultant at McKinsey & Company.

Mr. Nolan (age 49) began his career in engineering, designing freeway traffic management systems. He has a bachelors degree in engineering from Trinity College, the University of Dublin, a masters degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Olivier Jarrault, Albanys President and CEO, said, "I am very pleased to welcome Stephen Nolan as our new CFO and Treasurer. Stephen brings extensive experience within the aerospace and defense sector, and an impressive track record of strategic execution - most recently with the successful sale of Esterline to TransDigm - as well as a history of success serving in senior financial and business management roles in a number of global manufacturing environments. I am confident that his expertise in financial and strategic planning, combined with his results-oriented business leadership skills, will be of significant value to me and the senior management team as we all strive to achieve Albanys objectives.

"As a valued member of the Companys senior management team for many years, and CFO and Treasurer since 2011, John Cozzolino has played a critical leadership role in managing the Companys capital structure and access to capital, overseeing investor and analyst communications, and negotiating and facilitating the transformative strategic transactions that helped bring Albany to where it is today. On behalf of the Company and the Board, I thank him for his significant contributions and wish him all future success in his post-Albany career.

Mr. Nolan said, "I am privileged to have the opportunity to join Albany as CFO and Treasurer. I look forward to reaching out to our investors, analysts and banking partners, my new co-workers, the entire Albany organization, and the Board over the coming days to introduce myself and establish a relationship with each of you. I am pleased to be able to join with Olivier and the other members of his management team to continue, and to further expand, the efforts already underway to deliver greater value to our customers and increased returns to our shareholders."

About Albany International Corp.
Albany International is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is the worlds leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22 plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol AIN). Additional information about the Company and its products and services can be found at www.albint.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Albany International Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Albany International News
RSS Feed
Albany International zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Albany International Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Albany International News

08.03.19Is Albany International (AIN) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think &quot; Yes &quot;
11.03.19Moving Average Crossover Alert: Albany International
Weitere Albany International News
Anzeige

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Geht die Rallye weiter?
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
DZ BANK - adidas wird profitabler
Der ultimative Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Der deutsche Leitindex DAX schafft die 11.500
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 30. März bis 5. April 2019
HSBC: Frischer Wind für die Nordex-Aktie
Höhenflug bei DAX Dividenden: Diese Branchen sollten Sie auf dem Zettel haben
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Albany International-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Albany International Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Verzögerungen bringen nur Unsicherheit
Das kommt auf Verbraucher bei einem harten Brexit zu
Das ist Ihre Chance im überraschenden Aktienboom
Diese Folgen hätte ein ungeregelter Ausstieg für Urlauber
Erdogan stürzt die Türkei in den Börsencrash

News von

Jetzt verkaufen: Bei diesen fünf US-Aktien sollten Anleger jetzt aussteigen
Telekom-Aktie nach Dividendenabschlag: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Wirecard-Aktie stürzt erneut ab: Kritischer FT-Bericht
Evotec-Aktie vor dickem Kaufsignal: Warum das Papier jetzt ins Depot gehört
Britisches Parlament lehnt Ausstiegsvertrag mit EU abermals ab

News von

"Schlimmstes Produkt der Apple-Geschichte": Renommierter Tech-Blogger empört sich über das neue MacBook
Ranking: Das sind die 15 besten Flughäfen der Welt
Tesla-Chef Musk erklärt verunsicherten Mitarbeitern in einer E-Mail, warum er Läden schließen lässt
Haribo, Ferrero und Co. fürchten den Brexit - er könnte ihre Situation in Deutschland dramatisch verändern
China will Airbus und Boeing angreifen - mit einem eigenen Passagierjet, der 2021 abheben soll

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen höher -- Uber-Rivale Lyft mit fulminantem Börsengang -- Wirecard vs. FT -- TUI mit Gewinnwarnung -- H&M, RIB, Bayer, Varta, Telekom, thyssenkrupp im Fokus

Neue Korruptionsvorwürfe gegen Airbus. Fresenius Medical Care legt US-Untersuchung gegen Millionenzahlung bei. Britisches Parlament stimmt erneut gegen Brexit-Vertrag. Vivendi zieht Forderung bei Telecom Italia zurück. Facebook schränkt Wahlwerbung zur Europawahl ein. OSRAM-Aktien stabilisieren sich nach Kurseinbruch.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im März 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im März 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im März 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Vorstandschef der Deutsche Wohnen AG hat sich gegen Enteignungen privater Wohnungsunternehmen in Berlin ausgesprochen. Was halten Sie von dieser Bürgerinitiative?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
21:18 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen höher -- Uber-Rivale Lyft mit fulminantem Börsengang -- Wirecard vs. FT -- TUI mit Gewinnwarnung -- H&M, RIB, Bayer, Varta, Telekom, thyssenkrupp im Fokus
Ausland
22:08 Uhr
Offenbar neue Korruptionsvorwürfe gegen Airbus
Ausland
22:05 Uhr
Kapitalerhöhung: AstraZeneca besorgt sich frisches Geld für Forschungskooperation
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
TUITUAG00
Amazon906866
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
Infineon AG623100
1&1 Drillisch AG554550