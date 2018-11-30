Albany International Corp. Announces the Pricing of a Secondary Offering

Albany International Corp. (NYSE: AIN) (the "Company) today announced
the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering of 1,405,217
shares of its Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the
"Class A Common Stock). The shares have been offered by Standish Family
Holdings, LLC and J.S. Standish Company (collectively, the "Selling
Stockholders) at a price to the public of $68.00 per share. The
offering is expected to close on June 4, 2019, subject to customary
closing conditions. One of the Selling Stockholders has granted the
underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 210,783 additional shares
of Class A Common Stock. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of
the net proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by the
Company.
J.P. Morgan and BofA Merrill Lynch have acted as joint bookrunning
managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering.
Baird, Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey and Sidoti & Company, LLC have
acted as co-managers for the offering.
A Registration Statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) relating
to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (the "SEC) and is effective. Before you invest, you should
read the prospectus in that registration statement, the accompanying
prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the
SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering.
You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC web
site at www.sec.gov.
Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and accompanying prospectus
supplement related to this offering, when available, may be obtained
from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions,
1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or via telephone at
1-866-803-9204; or BofA Merrill Lynch, Attention: Prospectus Department,
200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an
offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About Albany International Corp.
Albany International Corp. is a leading developer and manufacturer of
engineered components, using advanced materials processing and
automation capabilities, with two core businesses. Machine Clothing is
the worlds leading producer of fabrics and process felts used in the
manufacture of all grades of paper products. Albany Engineered
Composites is a rapidly growing designer and manufacturer of advanced
materials-based engineered components for jet engine and airframe
applications, supporting both commercial and military platforms. Albany
International is headquartered in Rochester, New Hampshire, operates 22
plants in 10 countries, employs 4,400 people worldwide, and is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange (Symbol: AIN).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain statements, estimates, or projections
that constitute "forward-looking statements as defined under U.S.
federal securities laws. Because forward-looking statements are subject
to certain risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially
from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.
Certain of the risks and uncertainties to which the Company is subject
are described in the Registration Statement on Form S-3 under the
heading "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements, the
Preliminary Prospectus Supplement dated May 28, 2019 under the headings
"Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements and "Risk
factors, the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 31, 2018 under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements and
"Risk Factors, the Companys Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
quarter ended March 31, 2019 under the heading "Forward-Looking
Statements and other applicable filings with the SEC. Such
forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and the
Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any
forward-looking statements.
