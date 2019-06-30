Alcoa and United Steelworkers Reach Tentative Labor Agreement for Five U.S. Locations

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, has reached a tentative agreement with the United Steelworkers on a new 4-year labor agreement for approximately 1,700 active employees at five U.S. locations.

The union members will now schedule a vote on the proposed contract, the result of extensive negotiations between the Company and the United Steelworkers. On May 15, the parties agreed to honor the existing contract, which was set to expire at midnight on that day, so negotiations for a new contract could continue without a work stoppage.

The United Steelworkers will now set the date for its members to vote on the proposal, which will cover employees represented by the union at Warrick Operations in Indiana, Massena Operations in New York, Gum Springs in Arkansas, Wenatchee Works in Washington, and Point Comfort in Texas.

Most of the union members eligible to vote on the proposed Master Agreement are employed at Warrick Operations, where the union represents employees at the aluminum smelter and rolling mill, and at the Massena Operations smelter. The Point Comfort alumina refinery and the Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter are both fully curtailed.

