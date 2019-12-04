Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, today announced additional actions to reduce liabilities and volatility risk from pensions and other postemployment benefits (OPEB).

The actions are in alignment with Alcoas strategic priorities, including making balance sheet improvements, and will reduce the Companys pension and OPEB liabilities by approximately $190 million, before remeasurements for affected plans, in the fourth quarter 2019. The Company will record a non-cash settlement charge of approximately $75 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.40 per share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

In October of 2019, Alcoa offered lump sum buyouts to specific participants in its U.S. defined benefit pension plans. As a result, the Company paid approximately $110 million from plan assets on November 30, 2019 to about 1,700 participants and was relieved of the corresponding pension liability.

Separately, Alcoa intends to make two changes to retiree benefit plans that will affect the OPEB liability associated with specific U.S. retirees.

Effective January 1, 2021, Alcoa will transition specific retirees to a Medicare Exchange plan with a Company-provided contribution. The change will improve cost predictability and allow participants to elect coverage from a choice of available options. Approximately 6,000 participants will be individually notified.





Life insurance coverage for certain retirees will end effective December 31, 2019, and the Company will provide a one-time, discretionary cash payment totaling approximately $15 million to those affected. Approximately 8,900 retirees will receive their portion of the discretionary payment in December 2019, along with information on coverage conversion options. A similar action in 2018 affected U.S. salaried retirees.

In addition to the liability reduction, annual OPEB expense is expected to decrease by approximately $18 million beginning in 2020. Further, OPEB cash payments will decrease by approximately $4 million in 2020 and by approximately $14 million annually, beginning in 2021.

