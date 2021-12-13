  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
13.12.2021 22:10

Alcoa Announces Closure of Wenatchee Smelter in Washington State

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced today the closure of 146,000 metric tons of aluminum smelting capacity at the Wenatchee Works aluminum smelter located in the state of Washington.

The process to permanently decommission the smelter, which has been fully idle since 2015, will begin immediately to prepare the Wenatchee site for potential redevelopment.

"Our analysis does not support the long-term operation of the Wenatchee smelter, so we are now focused on preparing this site for a new future, said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. "We appreciate the support that Alcoa has received from our community stakeholders over these many years, and we look forward to continued work with them to develop a robust redevelopment and reuse plan for the site.

Alcoa will record restructuring and related charges in the fourth quarter 2021 of approximately $75 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.40 per share, related to the permanent closure. Cash outlays related to the permanent closure of the site are expected to be approximately $60 million over the next seven years, with approximately $10 million to be spent in 2022.

The projected cash outlays do not include any potential proceeds from the planned redevelopment efforts. The Wenatchee site includes approximately 2,800 acres of land with intermodal transportation and utility infrastructure.

The Wenatchee site currently employs 18 people, some of whom will remain to assist with demolition and redevelopment work.

Todays closure announcement aligns with Alcoas five-year review of its operating assets and brings Alcoas total global smelting capacity to 2.8 million metric tons. First announced in October of 2019, the portfolio review includes evaluations for 1.5 million metric tons of smelting capacity for significant improvements, curtailments, closures, or divestitures.

With todays action, the Company has achieved approximately 60 percent of its 1.5 million metric ton goal in its smelting portfolio review through announced improvements at Portland Aluminium in Australia and Alumar in Brazil and the curtailment of the Intalco smelter in Washington State.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "ambition, "anticipates, "believes, "could, "develop, "endeavors, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts, "goal, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "potential, "projects, "reach, "seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "working, "would, or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained, and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corporations filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Alcoa Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alcoa News
RSS Feed
Alcoa zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Alcoa Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.07.2019Alcoa HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2019Alcoa BuyGabelli & Co
20.12.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
12.09.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
19.04.2018Alcoa Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
22.04.2019Alcoa BuyGabelli & Co
20.12.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
12.09.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
31.03.2017Alcoa OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.11.2016Arconic Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.07.2019Alcoa HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.04.2018Alcoa Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
18.01.2018Alcoa Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
04.10.2017Alcoa HoldGabelli & Co
25.01.2017Arconic HoldMaxim Group
12.10.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
11.07.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
02.07.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
11.01.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Alcoa Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Alcoa News

16.11.21Alcoa Stock Above $50 - What’s Behind This Surge?
16.11.21Alcoa Recognized for ESG Leadership by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
17.11.21Alcoa Purchases Group Annuity Contracts for Certain U.S. Pension Plans
23.11.21William F. Oplinger. Alcoa’s EVP and CFO. to Participate in Conference Hosted by Citi
17.11.21Alcoa to transfer $1 billion in pension obligations to Athene Holding
03.12.21Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
10.12.21: Arconic upgraded to overweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan
10.12.21Why Alcoa Stock Popped This Week
Weitere Alcoa News
Werbung

Trading-News

Tesla vs. VW: Das ewige Duell
HelloFresh sieht rot
Biontech, Nvidia, Netflix & Co. - Toptitel auch für 2022 oder Favoritenwechsel
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Fortezza: Update zu Unternehmen aus dem Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk Portfolio
Die Top-Aktien der letzten Woche
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers: "Wir starten zwei Kryptofonds"
Der Wert des Vermögens steigt
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Alcoa-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Alcoa Peer Group News

10.12.21Kaiser Aluminum downgraded to underweight from neutral at J.P. Morgan
09.12.21MÄRKTE ASIEN/Tokio etwas leichter - Hongkong und Schanghai fest
09.12.21MÄRKTE ASIEN/Corona Hauptthema - Schanghai und Hongkong fest
08.12.21Is Aluminum (ACH) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
06.12.21ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Rio Tinto auf 'Neutral' und Ziel auf 4950 Pence
03.12.21BHP Billiton and Wyloo search for Noront deal
01.12.21MÄRKTE EUROPA/Erneuter Stabilisierungsversuch
30.11.21Rio Tinto-Aktie: Experten empfehlen Rio Tinto im November mehrheitlich zum Kauf
29.11.21Rio Tinto-Aktie: Eisenerz beflügelt
25.11.21QIX Dividenden Europa: Rio Tinto investiert in Batteriehersteller InoBat

News von

Hoffnung für Deutschlands Mieter  es naht das Ende der Preis-Eskapaden
Am Ende geht es uns um das schnelle Netz, nicht um Preisminderung
Apples 3-Billionen-Coup und die Retter-Aktie für Autobahnen
Kurs-Rutsch wegen Omikron  Diesen 45 Aktien vertrauen die Profis
Gamechanger EQS  gehört die Mercedes-Aktie in jedes Depot?

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger hoffen auf vorweihnachtliche Gaben der Notenbanken
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: US-Pharmakonzern Bristol-Myers Squibb erhöht Dividende und plant Aktienrückkauf
DAX im Plus: Europas Börsen vor Notenbank-Treffen auf Erholungskurs
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
Apple & Co.: Wenige Aktien sind die Börsenchampions - die Dauerläufer-Favoriten

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt tiefer -- DAX letztlich stabil -- VW gründet Europäische Aktiengesellschaft für Batteriegeschäft -- Apple, Bayer, Deutsche Börse im Fokus

Finanzinvestor Silver Lake steigt bei Software AG ein. S&P sieht thyssenkrupp-Ausblick wegen besserer Performance stabil. GrandVision soll Anfang Januar von der Börse genommen werden. Neue Daten untermauern MorphoSys' Hoffnung auf neues Krebsmedikament. Britische Wettbewerbsbehörde prüft Nuance-Übernahme durch Microsoft. Intel expandiert für Milliarden in Malaysia. Vonovia erweitert Vorstand und beruft Philip Grosse zum CFO.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen