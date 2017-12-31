Alcoa Corporation Signs Group Annuity Contracts to Transfer Canadian Pension Obligations and Assets

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, has signed group annuity contracts to transfer approximately $555 million in obligations, and related assets, of defined benefit pension plans in Canada.

The transfer, which will be complete later this month, is aligned with Alcoas strategic priority to strengthen its balance sheet by lowering the Companys risk to volatility from its pension plan obligations.

The group annuity contracts with three Canadian insurance companies1 will cover approximately 2,100 retirees or beneficiaries. The companies will begin making benefit payments to the affected plan participants by July 2018. The timing and amounts of retirees current monthly benefit payments will not change.

In the second quarter of 2018, Alcoa expects to record a non-cash settlement charge of approximately $175 million ($128 million after-tax, or $0.68 per share) due to these annuity transactions.

As part of the annuity agreements, Alcoa will contribute approximately $95 million in mid-April 2018 to facilitate the annuity transaction and maintain the funding level of the remaining plan obligations. This amount represents a portion of the $300 million in incremental contributions the Company anticipates making in 2018 to the U.S. and Canadian defined benefit pension plans, as previously announced on January 17.

1 The three firms are Sun Life Financial, Desjardins Financial Security Life Assurance Company, and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAFS). Morneau Shepell acted as advisor to Alcoa Corporation in this transaction.

