Alcoa Corporation Signs Group Annuity Contracts to Transfer Canadian Pension Obligations and Assets

Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum
products, has signed group annuity contracts to transfer approximately
$555 million in obligations, and related assets, of defined benefit
pension plans in Canada.
The transfer, which will be complete later this month, is aligned with
Alcoas strategic priority to strengthen its balance sheet by lowering
the Companys risk to volatility from its pension plan obligations.
The group annuity contracts with three Canadian insurance companies1
will cover approximately 2,100 retirees or beneficiaries. The companies
will begin making benefit payments to the affected plan participants by
July 2018. The timing and amounts of retirees current monthly benefit
payments will not change.
In the second quarter of 2018, Alcoa expects to record a non-cash
settlement charge of approximately $175 million ($128 million after-tax,
or $0.68 per share) due to these annuity transactions.
As part of the annuity agreements, Alcoa will contribute approximately
$95 million in mid-April 2018 to facilitate the annuity transaction and
maintain the funding level of the remaining plan obligations. This
amount represents a portion of the $300 million in incremental
contributions the Company anticipates making in 2018 to the U.S. and
Canadian defined benefit pension plans, as previously announced on January
17.
1 The three firms are Sun Life Financial, Desjardins
Financial Security Life Assurance Company, and Industrial Alliance
Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (IAFS). Morneau Shepell acted as
advisor to Alcoa Corporation in this transaction.
