Alcoa Corporation Takes Additional Actions on U.S. Pension and Other Postemployment Benefit Obligations

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and
aluminum products, announced today the signing of a group annuity
contract to transfer assets and related obligations of defined benefit
pension plans for certain U.S. retirees and beneficiaries.
The Company also has made a discretionary contribution of $100 million
to further fund its U.S. defined benefit pension plans.
Both the annuitization and the discretionary payment reduce the risk to
the Company associated with the volatility of its pension obligations
and align with Alcoas strategic priority to strengthen the balance
sheet.
As part of the annuity contract, approximately $290 million in
obligations and related assets will be transferred later this month to
Athene Annuity and Life Company, a subsidiary of Athene Holding, Ltd.
(NYSE: ATH).
Athene, through its subsidiaries, has more than 800,000 policyholders
and is rated "A from A.M. Best and "A- from both Standard and Poors
Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings with $114.8 billion in assets as of
June 30, 2018. It will assume benefit payments for approximately 10,500
participants. Those payments will begin in October of 2018; participants
will not see any change in the amount of their benefits.
Separately, Alcoa is notifying certain U.S. salaried retirees that the
Company will no longer provide retiree life insurance, effective
September 1, 2018. As part of this change, Alcoa will make a one-time
transition payment to the affected retirees totaling approximately $25
million.
In connection with both the annuity transaction and the elimination of
retiree life insurance, Alcoa will record an estimated non-cash net
settlement charge of $184 million (pre- and after-tax), or $0.98 per
share, in the third quarter of 2018.
On July 18, 2018, Alcoa reported that its net liability for pension and
other postemployment benefits (OPEB) was $2.7 billion as of June 30,
2018, down from $3.5 billion at year end 2017. Today's announced actions
will further reduce the net pension and OPEB liability by approximately
$175 million, before remeasurements for affected plans, and will be
reflected in the Companys third quarter 2018 financial results.
The year-to-date reduction in the referenced net liability reflects
several other actions taken in 2018, including the $500
million in debt proceeds used to make discretionary contributions to
U.S. defined benefit pension plans, the $105 million for additional Canadian
pension contributions, and other actions related to pension and
other postemployment benefits.
