23.09.2020 13:00

Alcoa Expands its SustanaTM Family of Products with EcoSourceTM, the Industrys First Low-Carbon Alumina Brand

Alcoa today announced the expansion of its SustanaTM line of products with the introduction of EcoSourceTM, the industrys first low-carbon, smelter-grade alumina brand.

EcoSource is produced with no more than 0.6 tons of carbon dioxide equivalents (CO2e) per ton of alumina, two times better than the industrys average of 1.2 tons of CO2e. Alcoas measurement includes direct emissions from the Companys bauxite mining and alumina refining processes and indirect emissions from the energy consumed in those processes.

Alcoa has the worlds largest third-party alumina business, and its refining system has the industrys lowest carbon footprint. The refineries that produce EcoSource alumina have an average carbon emissions profile better than 90 percent of the other alumina refineries operating today.

"Alcoas line of Sustana products can provide advantages for customers who want to improve their environmental footprint, said Alcoa President and CEO Roy Harvey. "Our leadership in sustainability is represented with emissions measured throughout the process. Not all aluminum is created equally, and our mine-to-metal approach is a key differentiator for these products.

EcoSource alumina adds to Alcoas existing Sustana line that also includes:

  • EcoLumTM low-carbon aluminum is produced with less than 4.0 metric tons of CO2e for every ton of metal produced, including both direct and indirect emissions for bauxite mining, alumina refining, smelting and casting. This performance is approximately 3.5 times better than the industry average and is offered in a full range of primary products, including billet, foundry, slab, unalloyed high purity, and P1020.
  • EcoDuraTM aluminum is made with a minimum of 50 percent recycled content. The product can also deliver benefits for building and construction customers in terms of LEED® certification points.

All Sustana products can be sourced from Alcoa facilities certified by the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI), a global nonprofit with the industrys most comprehensive third-party certification of sustainable manufacturing practices. Alcoa has locations across its three product segments certified to ASIs Performance Standard, and the Company has also earned ASIs Chain of Custody standard, providing validation and traceability of responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum.

To learn more about the Sustana family of products, visit www.alcoa.com/sustana.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls and webcasts.

