  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ +++ Nachhaltig vorsorgen? Geht ganz einfach mit der flexiblen Vorsorge Smart-Invest von CosmosDirekt! 100 % nachhaltige Fonds & ETFs +++ +++-w-
01.10.2021 01:51

Alcoa Plans to Enter High Purity Alumina Market with Joint Development Project

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) intends to enter the growing high-purity alumina market to address increasing demand for sustainable products through a joint development project.

Alcoa of Australia Limited (AoA), a subsidiary of Alcoa Corporation, has executed a binding term sheet with Western Australia-based FYI Resources Ltd (ASX: FYI) for development activities to produce high-purity alumina, or HPA.

AoA will hold a 65 percent ownership interest in the project, which will have stages of development before potential construction, in 2024, of a full-scale, 8,000 metric-ton-per-year (mtpy) HPA plant. The development activities also set a pathway for a future joint venture for the project, of which AoA would be the manager and both parties would contribute specific intellectual property.

"As a high-value product that will play an important role in a low-carbon future, the production of HPA is strategically aligned with Alcoas commitment to advance sustainably, said Tim Reyes, Alcoa Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. "This project is a natural complement to Alcoas existing business that builds on our expertise in alumina refining technology development and our production capability.

Market applications for the non-metallurgical alumina, which is characterized by high brightness, resistance to corrosion, and capacity to accommodate high temperatures, include materials critical to the global energy transition, such as LED lighting that consumes less power and lasts longer and lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles. Other high-tech applications include mobile devices and products used in the medical and aeronautical sectors.

The project follows a successful trial, in December 2020, that used Alcoa feedstock to consistently produce HPA at more than 99.99% Al2O3 (aluminum oxide) purity.

"Alcoa and FYI have complementary skills, experience and knowledge that combined will help to accelerate our entry into the HPA market, which is expected to have a compounded annual growth rate of nearly 20 percent to 2028, Mr. Reyes added.

The term sheet outlines three phases for the development of the project:

  • AoA will contribute an initial $5 million, over 2021-2022, to stage one project development activities that will include additional production trials, as well as the detailed design of an estimated 1,000 mtpy demonstration facility.
  • In stage two, a demonstration facility would be constructed, and detailed engineering undertaken for a full-scale HPA plant that would produce 8,000 mtpy.
  • Stage three would include the start of construction for the full-scale plant.

Stages two and three are each subject to final investment decisions. The full-scale facility is currently projected to cost approximately $200 million, subject to detailed engineering studies.

AoA would fund its pro-rata share of project capital and make additional contributions to the demonstration and production facility construction costs, subject to final investment decisions, in consideration for its 65 percent ownership of the project.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 135 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

About Alcoa of Australia

Alcoa of Australia is owned by Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals (AWAC), an unincorporated global joint venture between Alcoa Corporation and Alumina Limited that consists of a number of affiliated entities that own, operate or have an interest in bauxite mines and alumina refineries, as well as an aluminum smelter, in seven countries. Alcoa Corporation owns 60 percent of AWAC with Alumina Limited owning 40 percent.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as "anticipates, "believes, "could, "estimates, "expects, "forecasts, "goal, "intends, "may, "outlook, "plans, "projects, "seeks, "sees, "should, "targets, "will, "would, or other words of similar meaning. All statements by Alcoa Corporation that reflect expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although Alcoa Corporation believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in Alcoa Corporations filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Alcoa Corporation disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Alcoa Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alcoa News
RSS Feed
Alcoa zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Alcoa Corp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
11.07.2019Alcoa HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.04.2019Alcoa BuyGabelli & Co
20.12.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
12.09.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
19.04.2018Alcoa Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
22.04.2019Alcoa BuyGabelli & Co
20.12.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
12.09.2018Alcoa BuyB. Riley FBR
31.03.2017Alcoa OutperformBMO Capital Markets
04.11.2016Arconic Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
11.07.2019Alcoa HoldDeutsche Bank AG
19.04.2018Alcoa Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
18.01.2018Alcoa Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
04.10.2017Alcoa HoldGabelli & Co
25.01.2017Arconic HoldMaxim Group
12.10.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
05.10.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
11.07.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
02.07.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets
11.01.2012Alcoa underperformRBC Capital Markets

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Alcoa Corp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Alcoa News

30.09.21Erste Schätzungen: Alcoa informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
20.09.21Alcoa Plans Restart of Aluminum Smelting Capacity at Alumar in Brazil
15.09.21William F. Oplinger. Alcoa’s EVP and CFO. to Participate in Jefferies Base Metals & Battery Materials Summit
07.09.21William F. Oplinger. Alcoa’s EVP and CFO. to Participate in Conferences Hosted by Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley
31.08.21Alcoa Corporation Announces Intention to Redeem in Full $500 Million of 7.00% Notes due in 2026
24.09.21Alcoa Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call
02.09.21Alcoa Deschambault and ABI Smelters in Canada Earn Aluminium Stewardship Initiative Certifications
01.09.21Alcoa (AA) Subsidiary to Redeem $500M of Notes Using Cash
13.09.21Alcoa (AA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
22.09.21How Alcoa (AA) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry
Weitere Alcoa News
Werbung

Trading-News

Welchen Einfluss haben Wahlen auf Aktienkurse?
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Fossile Brennstoffe immer teurer?
Roche mit Rückschlag
DZ BANK - Inside-Day als Vorbereitung für Abwärtswelle
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Inwiefern Zinsen Amazon schaden
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Gold und Inflation
Ein Fass ohne Boden
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Alcoa-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Alcoa Peer Group News

30.09.21September 2021: Die Expertenmeinungen zur Rio Tinto-Aktie
29.09.21Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
29.09.21Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
28.09.21Soaring Coal Prices Are Squeezing Aluminum Supply
24.09.21Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Good News for Century Aluminum (CENX)
24.09.21Crown Holding to build aluminum can plant in Nevada. creating 126 new jobs
24.09.21MÄRKTE ASIEN/Überwiegend Abgaben - Evergrande erneut unter Druck
22.09.21Why Shares in Century Aluminum Soared Today
22.09.21Aluminum (ACH) is on the Move. Here's Why the Trend Could be Sustainable
22.09.21Why Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Stock Might be a Great Pick

News von

Inflation bald bei 5 Prozent  das müssen Sie jetzt tun
Wie die neuen Provisionsregeln Maklern das Geschäft vermiesen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Müssen wir uns auf eine Stagflation einrichten?
Bei Fotovoltaik ist das Finanzamt großzügig  das müssen Sie jetzt wissen

News von

Wahl-Ticker 2021: Wissing (FDP) betont Differenzen mit Union in Sachen Steuerreform
Lufthansa-Aktie nach der Kapitalerhöhung: Was Sie jetzt wissen müssen
Goldpreis: Heftige Verkaufswelle unter Terminmarktprofis
DAX 1,5 Prozent im Minus - Inflations- und Konjunktursorgen setzen Börsen zu
Wachstumsstarke Nebenwerte: So finden Sie Gewinner-Aktien - Neun Kauftipps

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit Abschlägen aus dem Handel -- US-Handel endet rot -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- TRATON bekommt neuen Chef -- Knaus Tabbert: Umsatzwarnung -- VW, HORNBACH, Roche, GM im Fokus

Merck KGaA beendet Zusammenarbeit mit GlaxoSmithKline bei Bintrafusp alfa. Carl Zeiss Meditec wechselt Vorstandsvorsitzenden. Merck & Co übernimmt Acceleron Pharma in Milliardentransaktion. Ford stoppt Fiesta-Produktion in Köln bis Ende Oktober. Diageo-Aktie: Weitere Erholung von Absatz und Margen erwartet. H&M will wieder Dividende ausschütten.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen