Alcoa Schedules First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) plans to announce its first quarter 2018 financial results on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors section of Alcoas website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoas twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website, www.alcoa.com.

Conference Call Information

Time:       5:00 p.m.  6:00 pm. EDT
 
Hosts: Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer
William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
 
Call: +1 (877) 883 0383 (Domestic)
+1 (412) 902 6506 (International)
Conference ID: 7287517
To avoid a delay in start time, please dial-in beginning at 4:45 p.m.
 
Webcast:

Go to "Investors section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view slides.

Note: Adobe Flash 9 or higher is required. Please refer to the system check to verify that your computer meets the system requirements. Click here if you need the latest version of Adobe Flash.

Replay Information

A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on April 18 until April 25, 2018.

Replay:     +1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)
+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code: 10117355 or in the Events section of our website.

 

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:
https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

 

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. Our Company is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back nearly 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

