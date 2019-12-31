Alcoa Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

finanzen.net
Alcoa Corporation, a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, plans to announce its second quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the "Investors section of Alcoas website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoas twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

A conference call to discuss the financial results will begin at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, and will be webcast live via Alcoa's website.

Conference Call Information

Time:

5:00 p.m.  6:00 p.m. EDT

 

Hosts:

Roy Harvey, President and Chief Executive Officer

William Oplinger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

 

Call:

+1 (877) 883-0383 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 902-6506 (International)

Conference ID: 8582418

To avoid a delay in start time, please dial in beginning at 4:45 p.m.

 

Webcast:

Go to "Investors section of the Alcoa website to listen only and view slides.

 

Note: Adobe Flash 9 or higher is required. Please refer to the system check to verify that your computer meets the system requirements. Click here if you need the latest version of Adobe Flash.

 

Replay Information

A telephone replay of the call will be available at approximately 8:00 p.m. EDT on July 15 until July 22, 2020. The web cast will be archived and available in the "Investors section of www.alcoa.com in the "Events section at this address: https://investors.alcoa.com/events-and-presentations/events/2020

 

Replay:

 

+1 (877) 344-7529 (Domestic)

+1 (412) 317-0088 (International)

Replay Access Code: 10135389 or in the Events section of our website.

To access the replay using an international dial-in number, please select this link:

https://services.choruscall.com/ccforms/replay.html

About Alcoa

Alcoa (NYSE: AA) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, and is built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back more than 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate. Visit us online on www.alcoa.com, follow @Alcoa on Twitter, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Alcoa.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corporation intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website, www.alcoa.com, as well as through press releases, filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, conference calls, and webcasts.

