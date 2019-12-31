finanzen.net
+++ Neues BCDI-Zertifikat: zehn europäische Champions in einem Investment - Jetzt informieren! +++-w-
20.08.2020 14:00

Alcon and Actress Katherine McNamara Encourage Consumers to See What Happens with PRECISION1® Contact Lenses

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, is teaming up with actress Katherine McNamara on a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign that encourages people to See What Happens when they experience lens freedom with PRECISION1® one-day contact lenses. The campaign highlights how key features of Alcons latest contact lens innovation  precise vision, dependable comfort and easy handling1  can help "Gen-Zennials in their 20s see the most in every moment of their lives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200820005160/en/

The PRECISION1 "See What Happens Try On" allows people to grace their eyes with five amazing days of life in contact lenses. (Photo: Alcon)

The PRECISION1 "See What Happens Try On" allows people to grace their eyes with five amazing days of life in contact lenses. (Photo: Alcon)

"I play an adventure-loving superhero on TV and enjoy an exciting, active life off screen. The truth is, my glasses sometimes get in the way of my go-go-go-lifestyle, said Katherine McNamara. "Thats why one of my first appointments after quarantine was to the eye doctor to explore lens options, and I was thrilled to be prescribed PRECISION1 contact lenses. These lenses give me the precise vision I need for intense action scenes, are comfortable all day long and dont get in the way of my busy days on and off screen. Most importantly, they give me a newfound freedom so I can see the most in all the big and small moments.

PRECISION1 is the first mainstream daily disposable contact lens to feature Alcons proprietary SMARTSURFACE® Technology that delivers lasting visual performance and comfort.1 The lens was designed to address the common reasons why 1-in-5 new wearers discontinue contact lens wear within the first year: poor vision, poor comfort and handling issues.2 The lenses help wearers overcome these issues by providing precise vision, dependable comfort and ease of handling.1

The See What Happens campaign will feature a short, interactive "Lens Love Quiz with questions that resonate with people in their 20s ranging from preferred workout to willingness to try contact lenses, all to help them determine their "Lens Love Style. Once done, each person can enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win up to a one-year supply of PRECISION1 contact lenses* and $250 towards an eye exam. They can follow these simple steps to enter (complete official rules can be found at bitly.com/precision1sweepstakes):

  1. Follow @PRECISION1 on Instagram and, if it is not already, set Instagram account to "public
  2. Share an image of their "Lens Love Style (generated after completion of the quiz at TheLensLoveQuiz.com) on their Instagram profile encouraging friends to take the quiz
  3. Tag @PRECISION1 and include the hashtags #PRECISION1 and #Sweepstakes in the post

A full-scale online and podcast ad campaign kicked off in July, and throughout 2020, the campaign will also include organic and paid social content; partnerships with social media influencers detailing their experiences with the lenses; and a call-to-action for consumers to download a free trial certificate and find an eye doctor to try PRECISION1.

"The See What Happens campaign is yet another way Alcon is delivering on our promise to help people see brilliantly. We are leveraging the key design benefits of PRECISION1 to encourage people to embrace the freedom of life in daily contact lenses, as well as supporting the reopening of eye care practices by sending people in to try the lenses, said Sergio Duplan, Region President, Alcon North America. "We are thrilled to have Katherine McNamara and other influencers onboard as consumer advocates to help tell the story of how our most important contact lens innovation in years can help people experience life in a different way.

For more information, visit TheLensLoveQuiz.com. Wearing contact lenses requires a prescription. Ask your Eye Care Professional for complete wear, care and safety information. Make an eye exam appointment today to learn if PRECISION1 contact lenses are right for you or your family.

*A valid PRECISION1 contact lens prescription from your eye care provider is required before receiving lenses.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to adult legal residents of 50 U.S. or D.C. 18 or older. Void in Puerto Rico, USVI, Guam and where prohibited. For complete official rules, including all eligibility criteria, entry info and prizes, visit bitly.com/precision1sweepstakes. Sweepstakes begins August 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 11:59 PM ET on October 14, 2020 subject to biweekly drawings. Approximate Retail Value of all prizes: $3,260. Sponsor: Alcon Vision, LLC, 6201 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76134; Administrator: PrizeLogic, 25200 Telegraph Rd, Ste. 405, Southfield, MI 48033.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate, "intend, "commitment, "look forward, "maintain, "plan, "goal, "seek, "believe, "project, "estimate, "expect, "strategy, "future, "likely, "may, "should, "will and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. In particular, our expectations could be affected by uncertainties regarding the success of our separation and spin-off from Novartis. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve peoples lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

References

  1. Cummings S, Giedd B, Pearson C. Clinical performance of a new daily disposable spherical contact lens. Optom Vis Sci. 2019;96:Eabstract 195375.
  2. Sulley A, Young G, Hunt C, et al. Retention rates in new contact lens wearers. Eye & Contact Lens. 2018;44:S273-S282

Connect with us on
Facebook
LinkedIn

Nachrichten zu Alcon AG

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06:39 Uhr
Alcon stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
17.08.20
Ausblick: Alcon präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
03.08.20
Erste Schätzungen: Alcon mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.05.20
Mai 2020: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei Alcon-Aktie (finanzen.net)
11.05.20
Ausblick: Alcon zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
30.04.20
Alcon-Aktie: Das sind die Analysten-Einstufungen des vergangenen Monats (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
Erste Schätzungen: Alcon veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
07.04.20
Alcon kippt Prognose und schiebt Dividendenzahlung auf (Reuters)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alcon News
RSS Feed
Alcon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Alcon AG

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
23.08.2019Alcon buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
22.08.2019Alcon NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.2019Alcon NeutralBTIG Research
24.04.2019Alcon buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.04.2019Alcon Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
23.08.2019Alcon buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.04.2019Alcon buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.04.2019Alcon Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
22.08.2019Alcon NeutralJP Morgan Chase & Co.
14.06.2019Alcon NeutralBTIG Research
10.04.2019Alcon NeutralUBS AG

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Alcon AG nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Alcon News

03.08.20Erste Schätzungen: Alcon mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
17.08.20Ausblick: Alcon präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Weitere Alcon News
Werbung

Trading-News

BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | US Markt stark  DAX nur Quark? - Sendung verpasst?
Protokoll der Fed-Sitzung stützt den Dollar  aber warum?
Vontobel: Video: Delivery Hero - Wieviel Potenzial hat der DAX-Kandidat?
Bayer  Die Bären beherrschen das Feld
Jetzt investieren und Prämie sichern
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Financial Fact: Deutsche Konjunkturerholung hängt von der internationalen Entwicklung ab.
Curevac verliert nach Börsengang die Bodenhaftung
Ginmon: Drei Dinge, die Sie bei einer Investition in Rohstoff-ETFs beachten sollten
Die Deutschen werden reicher
Sparbuch, ade! Retten Sie Ihr Geld vor der Inflation.
NEU bei Exporo: Neues 5%-Anlageprojekt am Ammersee, im Speckgürtel von München
OSKAR mit Höchstnote im CAPITAL-Test ausgezeichnet
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur Alcon-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Alcon Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Mit diesen Indexfonds investieren Sie in das neue Amerika
Hier müssen Sie besonders viel Grundsteuer zahlen
So wertvoll ist das Gold des 21. Jahrhunderts
Banale Bauhauskisten werden als hochexklusives Wohnen verkauft
III/V oder IV/IV? Nie war die Wahl der richtigen Steuerklasse wichtiger

News von

Warum der Aufwärtstrend der Curevac-Aktie laut Statistik bald vorbei sein könnte
Konkurrenz für Ballard Power und Powercell: Brennstoffzellen made in Germany
Update: Curevac-Aktie heiß begehrt: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
Newsticker Corona: Schweden meldet im Halbjahr höchste Zahl von Todesfällen seit 150 Jahren
DAX im Minus: Pessimismus der Fed reißt Europas Anleger aus Sommer-Euphorie

Heute im Fokus

DAX gibt klar nach -- CureVac vor EU-Großauftrag -- Delivery Hero: Offen für Zukäufe -- Schaeffler bereitet Kapitalerhöhung vor -- CTS Eventim mit Umsatzeinbruch -- Alibaba, New Work, Fed im Fokus

Türkische Zentralbank rührt Leitzins trotz Lira-Absturz nicht an. EZB und andere Zentralbanken verringern Zahl der Dollar-Tender. Rocket-Internet-Beteiligung GFG erwartet Umsatz auf Vorjahresniveau. HelloFresh warnt in USA vor Salmonellen in Zwiebeln. Adyen weiter auf Wachstumskurs. EVOTEC erweitert Zusammenarbeit mit Centogene. Intel kauft eigene Aktien für 10 Milliarden US-Dollar zurück. Barometer signalisiert Ende der Rezession.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Aktien hat Bill Ackman in seinem Depot
Ein Blick ins Portfolio von Bill Ackman
Diese Aktien hat David Einhorn in seinem Depot
So sieht das Portfolio von David Einhorns GreenLight Capital aus
Diese Aktien hat Carl Icahn in seinem Depot
Welche Aktien zählt Carl Icahn zu seinem Portfolio?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot (Q2 2020)
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die SPD hat mit Olaf Scholz als erste im Bundestag vertretene Partei ihren Kanzlerkandidaten nominiert. Könnten Sie sich den Bundesfinanzminister als Kanzler vorstellen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:48 Uhr
DAX gibt klar nach -- CureVac vor EU-Großauftrag -- Delivery Hero: Offen für Zukäufe -- Schaeffler bereitet Kapitalerhöhung vor -- CTS Eventim mit Umsatzeinbruch -- Alibaba, New Work, Fed im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:00 Uhr
Shopify-Aktie seit März verdreifacht: Wie weit kann es noch gehen?
Standardwerte
13:57 Uhr
Pharmachefin Garijo wird wohl 2021 neue Merck-Chefin
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
NEL ASAA0B733
TeslaA1CX3T
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
BayerBAY001
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Lufthansa AG823212
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Telekom AG555750