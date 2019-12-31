Alcon, the global leader in eye care, is teaming up with actress Katherine McNamara on a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign that encourages people to See What Happens when they experience lens freedom with PRECISION1® one-day contact lenses. The campaign highlights how key features of Alcons latest contact lens innovation  precise vision, dependable comfort and easy handling1  can help "Gen-Zennials in their 20s see the most in every moment of their lives.

"I play an adventure-loving superhero on TV and enjoy an exciting, active life off screen. The truth is, my glasses sometimes get in the way of my go-go-go-lifestyle, said Katherine McNamara. "Thats why one of my first appointments after quarantine was to the eye doctor to explore lens options, and I was thrilled to be prescribed PRECISION1 contact lenses. These lenses give me the precise vision I need for intense action scenes, are comfortable all day long and dont get in the way of my busy days on and off screen. Most importantly, they give me a newfound freedom so I can see the most in all the big and small moments.

PRECISION1 is the first mainstream daily disposable contact lens to feature Alcons proprietary SMARTSURFACE® Technology that delivers lasting visual performance and comfort.1 The lens was designed to address the common reasons why 1-in-5 new wearers discontinue contact lens wear within the first year: poor vision, poor comfort and handling issues.2 The lenses help wearers overcome these issues by providing precise vision, dependable comfort and ease of handling.1

The See What Happens campaign will feature a short, interactive "Lens Love Quiz with questions that resonate with people in their 20s ranging from preferred workout to willingness to try contact lenses, all to help them determine their "Lens Love Style. Once done, each person can enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win up to a one-year supply of PRECISION1 contact lenses* and $250 towards an eye exam. They can follow these simple steps to enter (complete official rules can be found at bitly.com/precision1sweepstakes):

Follow @PRECISION1 on Instagram and, if it is not already, set Instagram account to "public Share an image of their "Lens Love Style (generated after completion of the quiz at TheLensLoveQuiz.com) on their Instagram profile encouraging friends to take the quiz Tag @PRECISION1 and include the hashtags #PRECISION1 and #Sweepstakes in the post

A full-scale online and podcast ad campaign kicked off in July, and throughout 2020, the campaign will also include organic and paid social content; partnerships with social media influencers detailing their experiences with the lenses; and a call-to-action for consumers to download a free trial certificate and find an eye doctor to try PRECISION1.

"The See What Happens campaign is yet another way Alcon is delivering on our promise to help people see brilliantly. We are leveraging the key design benefits of PRECISION1 to encourage people to embrace the freedom of life in daily contact lenses, as well as supporting the reopening of eye care practices by sending people in to try the lenses, said Sergio Duplan, Region President, Alcon North America. "We are thrilled to have Katherine McNamara and other influencers onboard as consumer advocates to help tell the story of how our most important contact lens innovation in years can help people experience life in a different way.

For more information, visit TheLensLoveQuiz.com. Wearing contact lenses requires a prescription. Ask your Eye Care Professional for complete wear, care and safety information. Make an eye exam appointment today to learn if PRECISION1 contact lenses are right for you or your family.

*A valid PRECISION1 contact lens prescription from your eye care provider is required before receiving lenses.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to adult legal residents of 50 U.S. or D.C. 18 or older. Void in Puerto Rico, USVI, Guam and where prohibited. For complete official rules, including all eligibility criteria, entry info and prizes, visit bitly.com/precision1sweepstakes. Sweepstakes begins August 20, 2020 at 12:00 AM ET and ends 11:59 PM ET on October 14, 2020 subject to biweekly drawings. Approximate Retail Value of all prizes: $3,260. Sponsor: Alcon Vision, LLC, 6201 South Freeway, Fort Worth, TX 76134; Administrator: PrizeLogic, 25200 Telegraph Rd, Ste. 405, Southfield, MI 48033.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve peoples lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

