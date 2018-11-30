finanzen.net
Alcon Takes Center Stage with Contact Lens Innovations and the iLUX® System at the 2019 Optometrys Meeting

Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will launch DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses at the 2019 Optometrys Meeting, as well as give attendees a preview of PRECISION1 contact lenses coming soon to the US. These innovations, together with updates on the iLUX® MGD Treatment System, new clinical data and practice insights, will be featured at various Alcon-sponsored events and presentations throughout the meeting. The meeting is taking place June 19-23 at the Americas Center Convention Complex (ACCC) in St. Louis, Missouri.

In addition to a prominent showing at the meeting, Alcon welcomes two key additions to its US Vision Care team. Sean Clark was appointed General Manager, US Vision Care, and Dr. Kristin Anderson joined Alcon as the Director of Professional Education, US Vision Care and Dry Eye.

"Its an exciting time to be at Alcon, and Im thrilled to be attending this years Optometrys Meeting in my new role as head of the US Vision Care business, said Sean Clark, General Manager, US Vision Care, Alcon. "We continue our strong commitment to helping people see brilliantly by meeting the needs of patients and the eye doctors who serve them. We are also excited to showcase our latest innovations, practice insights and educational resources.

Showcasing Innovations in the Contact Lens and Dry Eye Portfolios

Alcon will launch DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses  a new collection of four colors that delivers beautiful color enhancement plus eye definition* in one daily disposable lens. The lenses are designed to make eyes look bigger and brighter, and are a new beauty bag item with all the benefits of a daily disposable contact lens. Learn more about DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses at the following events:

  • Thursday, June 20  Friday, June 21
    • Lens Try-On: Try on and learn more about the comfort, beauty and convenience of DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses at Alcon booth #112 during exhibit hours (ACCC, Exhibit Hall).
  • Friday, June 21
    • Breakfast Symposium: See Whats New in Beautiful Eye Color, Presented by Dr. Arian Fartash (8:00 - 9:00 a.m., ACCC Room 130).

Alcon will also host an event focusing on PRECISION1, an innovative daily disposable Silicone Hydrogel (SiHy) contact lens, at the Optometrys Meeting. PRECISION1 lenses launched in Australia and New Zealand in March 2019, and are expected to launch in the US late this year or early next year.

  • Thursday, June 20
    • Lunch Symposium: Precision & Performance: A New Frontier in Contact Lenses, Presented by Dr. Amanda Nanasy (12:00 - 1:00 p.m., ACCC Room 130).

The Alcon Dry Eye Devices team will present updates on its iLUX® Suite of Innovations  the iLUX® hand-held device, the iLUX® Smart Tip Patient Interface and DEEP (Dry Eye Excellence Program). Meeting attendees will learn more about Alcons support services including the DEEP program, which provides practical tools to drive best practices, increase education of and access to dry eye care and treatment, and train and educate health care professionals to use the product.

  • Friday, June 21
    • Lunch Symposium: iLUX® Xperience Event, Presented by Dr. Jim Owen (12:00 - 1:00 p.m., ACCC Room 130). The session will offer insights into dry eye practice implementation through an overview of the DEEP program, a live patient treatment demonstration and the opportunity for a hands-on experience with the iLUX® device.

A Focus on Science and Practice Support

Clinical science is the driver of Alcons technology, which is why for the first time ever, Alcon Medical Affairs will be previewing the latest clinical-science focused white papers at the Optometrys Meeting. These include a white paper discussing the impact of pupil size on multifocal contact lens performance. In this publication, a recent study is summarized which demonstrated Alcon multifocal contact lenses are pupil size independent and that pupil size did not affect the number of lenses required for a proper lens fitting or visual performance. Other white papers of interest cover topics including tear film stability and comfort, management of dry eye and more. To learn more, visit Alcon booth #112 to speak to the Alcon Medical Affairs team. All white papers and other science-related resources can be found at AlconScience.com.

In addition to highlighting the latest science, new data from the Power of One 2.0 Program will be featured in a symposium. The data demonstrates the potential business benefits of this strategy centered on monthly replacement and daily disposable contact lenses to improve patient compliance and exam regularity.

  • Thursday, June 20
    • Breakfast Symposium: Patient Purchase Behavior Trends to Enhance Practice Outcomes, Presented by Drs. Amanda Nanasy and April Jasper (8:00 - 9:00 a.m., ACCC Room 130).

Alcon People Announcements

Alcon is deepening its bench of experts with the addition of Sean Clark and Dr. Kristin Anderson. Sean was recently appointed General Manager of US Vision Care from his most recent role as head of the Vision Care Business Unit for Alcon Japan. Sean has more than 10 years experience each in the vision care and consumer goods industries, and started in the eye care industry at CIBA Vision before the integration with Alcon in 2012. His career includes work with leading Fortune 500 companies like General Electric, Procter & Gamble and Galderma. He earned his MBA in Strategic Management and Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and is also an alumnus of Purdue University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

In addition to Clark, Dr. Kristin Anderson joined Alcon in the newly-created role of Director of Professional Education  US Vision Care and Dry Eye. In this new role, Dr. Anderson will lead professional education, training strategy and tactics for Vision Care and Dry Eye, including the Alcon Experience Academy. Dr. Anderson received her Doctor of Optometry degree from Illinois College of Optometry and, in her most recent role, served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at Southern College of Optometry.

Visit Alcon booth #112 for additional important information about Alcon products and programs featured in this release.

Important information on DAILIES® COLORS (nelfilcon A) contact lenses

For daily wear, single use. Contact lenses, even if worn for cosmetic reasons, are medical devices that must only be worn under the prescription, direction and supervision of an eye care professional. Serious eye health problems may occur as a result of sharing contact lenses. See product instructions for complete wear, care and safety information. Available by prescription only.

*Mystic Green has a less-defined outer ring as compared to the other colors. Mystic Green is also available as Green within the Freshlook® One-Day Color Contact Lenses portfolio.

Important Information on the iLUX® Device

The iLUX® Device is indicated for the application of localized heat and pressure therapy in adult patients with chronic disease of the eyelids, including Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD), also known as evaporative dry eye. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of contraindications, instructions for use, warnings and precautions of the iLUX® Device.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate, "intend, "commitment, "look forward, "maintain, "plan, "goal, "seek, "believe, "project, "estimate, "expect, "strategy, "future, "likely, "may, "should, "will and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 20-F. In particular, our expectations could be affected by uncertainties regarding the success of our separation and spin-off from Novartis. Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve peoples lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

