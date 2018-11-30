Alcon, the global leader in eye care, will launch DAILIES®
COLORS contact lenses at the 2019 Optometrys Meeting, as well as give
attendees a preview of PRECISION1 contact lenses coming soon to the US.
These innovations, together with updates on the iLUX® MGD
Treatment System, new clinical data and practice insights, will be
featured at various Alcon-sponsored events and presentations throughout
the meeting. The meeting is taking place June 19-23 at the Americas
Center Convention Complex (ACCC) in St. Louis, Missouri.
In addition to a prominent showing at the meeting, Alcon welcomes two
key additions to its US Vision Care team. Sean Clark was appointed
General Manager, US Vision Care, and Dr. Kristin Anderson joined Alcon
as the Director of Professional Education, US Vision Care and Dry Eye.
"Its an exciting time to be at Alcon, and Im thrilled to be attending
this years Optometrys Meeting in my new role as head of the US Vision
Care business, said Sean Clark, General Manager, US Vision Care, Alcon.
"We continue our strong commitment to helping people see brilliantly by
meeting the needs of patients and the eye doctors who serve them. We are
also excited to showcase our latest innovations, practice insights and
educational resources.
Showcasing Innovations in the Contact Lens and Dry Eye Portfolios
Alcon will launch DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses a new
collection of four colors that delivers beautiful color enhancement plus
eye definition* in one daily disposable lens. The lenses are designed to
make eyes look bigger and brighter, and are a new beauty bag item with
all the benefits of a daily disposable contact lens. Learn more about
DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses at the following events:
-
Thursday, June 20 Friday, June 21
-
Lens Try-On: Try on and learn more about the comfort, beauty and
convenience of DAILIES® COLORS contact lenses at Alcon
booth #112 during exhibit hours (ACCC, Exhibit Hall).
-
Friday, June 21
-
Breakfast Symposium: See Whats New in Beautiful Eye Color,
Presented by Dr. Arian Fartash (8:00 - 9:00 a.m., ACCC Room 130).
Alcon will also host an event focusing on PRECISION1, an innovative
daily disposable Silicone Hydrogel (SiHy) contact lens, at the
Optometrys Meeting. PRECISION1 lenses launched in Australia and New
Zealand in March 2019, and are expected to launch in the US late this
year or early next year.
-
Thursday, June 20
-
Lunch Symposium: Precision & Performance: A New Frontier in
Contact Lenses, Presented by Dr. Amanda Nanasy (12:00 - 1:00 p.m.,
ACCC Room 130).
The Alcon Dry Eye Devices team will present updates on its iLUX® Suite
of Innovations the iLUX® hand-held device, the iLUX® Smart
Tip Patient Interface and DEEP (Dry Eye Excellence Program). Meeting
attendees will learn more about Alcons support services including the
DEEP program, which provides practical tools to drive best practices,
increase education of and access to dry eye care and treatment, and
train and educate health care professionals to use the product.
-
Friday, June 21
-
Lunch Symposium: iLUX® Xperience Event, Presented by
Dr. Jim Owen (12:00 - 1:00 p.m., ACCC Room 130). The session will
offer insights into dry eye practice implementation through an
overview of the DEEP program, a live patient treatment
demonstration and the opportunity for a hands-on experience with
the iLUX® device.
A Focus on Science and Practice Support
Clinical science is the driver of Alcons technology, which is why for
the first time ever, Alcon Medical Affairs will be previewing the latest
clinical-science focused white papers at the Optometrys Meeting. These
include a white paper discussing the impact of pupil size on multifocal
contact lens performance. In this publication, a recent study is
summarized which demonstrated Alcon multifocal contact lenses are pupil
size independent and that pupil size did not affect the number of lenses
required for a proper lens fitting or visual performance. Other white
papers of interest cover topics including tear film stability and
comfort, management of dry eye and more. To learn more, visit Alcon
booth #112 to speak to the Alcon Medical Affairs team. All white papers
and other science-related resources can be found at AlconScience.com.
In addition to highlighting the latest science, new data from the Power
of One 2.0 Program will be featured in a symposium. The data
demonstrates the potential business benefits of this strategy centered
on monthly replacement and daily disposable contact lenses to improve
patient compliance and exam regularity.
-
Thursday, June 20
-
Breakfast Symposium: Patient Purchase Behavior Trends to Enhance
Practice Outcomes, Presented by Drs. Amanda Nanasy and April
Jasper (8:00 - 9:00 a.m., ACCC Room 130).
Alcon People Announcements
Alcon is deepening its bench of experts with the addition of Sean Clark
and Dr. Kristin Anderson. Sean was recently appointed General Manager of
US Vision Care from his most recent role as head of the Vision Care
Business Unit for Alcon Japan. Sean has more than 10 years experience
each in the vision care and consumer goods industries, and started in
the eye care industry at CIBA Vision before the integration with Alcon
in 2012. His career includes work with leading Fortune 500 companies
like General Electric, Procter & Gamble and Galderma. He earned his MBA
in Strategic Management and Finance from the Wharton School of the
University of Pennsylvania, and is also an alumnus of Purdue University
where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
In addition to Clark, Dr. Kristin Anderson joined Alcon in the
newly-created role of Director of Professional Education US Vision
Care and Dry Eye. In this new role, Dr. Anderson will lead professional
education, training strategy and tactics for Vision Care and Dry Eye,
including the Alcon Experience Academy. Dr. Anderson received her Doctor
of Optometry degree from Illinois College of Optometry and, in her most
recent role, served as Vice President for Institutional Advancement at
Southern College of Optometry.
Visit Alcon booth #112 for additional important information about Alcon
products and programs featured in this release.
Important information on DAILIES®
COLORS (nelfilcon A) contact lenses
For daily wear, single use. Contact lenses, even if worn for cosmetic
reasons, are medical devices that must only be worn under the
prescription, direction and supervision of an eye care professional.
Serious eye health problems may occur as a result of sharing contact
lenses. See product instructions for complete wear, care and safety
information. Available by prescription only.
*Mystic Green has a less-defined outer ring as compared to the other
colors. Mystic Green is also available as Green within the Freshlook®
One-Day Color Contact Lenses portfolio.
Important Information on the iLUX® Device
The iLUX® Device is indicated for the application of
localized heat and pressure therapy in adult patients with chronic
disease of the eyelids, including Meibomian Gland Dysfunction (MGD),
also known as evaporative dry eye. Please refer to the User Manual for a
complete list of contraindications, instructions for use, warnings and
precautions of the iLUX® Device.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking
Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can
be identified by words such as: "anticipate, "intend, "commitment,
"look forward, "maintain, "plan, "goal, "seek, "believe,
"project, "estimate, "expect, "strategy, "future, "likely, "may,
"should, "will and similar references to future periods.
Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances
of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current
beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our
business, future plans and strategies, and other future conditions.
Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are
subject to inherent uncertainties and risks that are difficult to
predict. Some of these factors are discussed in our filings with the
United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form
20-F. In particular, our expectations could be affected by uncertainties
regarding the success of our separation and spin-off from Novartis.
Should one or more of these uncertainties or risks materialize, or
should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary
materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not rely on any
of these forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the
date of its filing, and we assume no obligation to update
forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events
or otherwise.
About Alcon
Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care
with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest
portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve peoples lives. Our
Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260
million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions
like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our
more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through
innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and
programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.
