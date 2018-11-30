Alessandra Almeida Joins Avalara as Managing Director of Brazil and Latin America

Avalara,
Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation
for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of
Alessandra Almeida as managing director of Brazil and Latin America.
Almeida, who will be based in Avalaras São Paulo office, will oversee
day-to-day operations in Brazil, working closely to align on strategy
and goals for Avalaras business in the region.
With more than 30 years of experience across banking, technology, and
services, Almeida has proven success leading sales and services
operations and delivering against growth plans for multinational
companies. She most recently served as the chief operating officer for
the Americas at TMF Group, a European-based provider of high-value
business services. She also spent more than 15 years with SAP in various
roles where she was responsible for business and sales operations,
growth strategy and customer relationship management.
"Brazil has one of the most complex indirect tax systems in the world,
and Avalara offers a cloud-based tax solution for businesses of all
sizes. Im thrilled to join the Avalara team where I can leverage my
experience to support the companys ambitious vision and strategic
growth initiatives, said Almeida.
Pascal Van Dooren, EVP, International at Avalara, commented, "Alessandra
brings a sought-after combination of innovative leadership skills, a
deep understanding of business operations, and a passion for working
closely with partners and customers, which we expect will drive positive
outcomes in what is a very important market for us. Were excited to
welcome her on board as managing director of Brazil.
Avalara continues to invest in its team, its technology, and its
expertise. Almeidas appointment comes after the companys February
announcement that Steve
Lomax joined Avalara to serve as managing director of EMEA.
About Avalara, Inc.
Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In
partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial
management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance
solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT,
GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types.
Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around
the world in Canada, the U.K., Belgium, Brazil, and India. More
information at www.avalara.com.
