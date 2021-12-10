  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.net? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++
10.12.2021 01:21

Alexa.com Customers Affected by Amazon Sunset Decision to Benefit from New Similarweb Free Offering

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence platform, today announced the availability of a free website-ranking API. The new free service is one of several steps Similarweb is taking to help Alexa.com customers affected by Amazons decision to sunset that service in May 2022. Companies interested in using the new API can register here for more information and access.

Alexa.com customers can also instantly view Similarweb site ranking for free on the web. And for the first time, Similarweb is launching a self-service offering, based on its premier digital intelligence platform, that will address Alexa.com users needs and use cases. This new offering will be available in all markets globally through a simple credit card transaction.

A free trial of Similarweb is available here. Free trial users will have unlimited access to Similarweb DigitalRank(TM), a market-leading ranking of website performance, in addition to Similarweb Digital Marketing and Research Intelligence premium solutions, which help users go beyond simple ranking, enabling them to uncover actionable insights that impact website traffic performance. With these solutions, users can:

  • Make strategic decisions based on the most comprehensive, real-time view of competitive activity across all digital marketing channels, not just website ranking scores.
  • Spot new opportunities from traffic and engagement trends as they are happening, and understand which audiences are engaging with your competitors' websites and their industries over time.
  • Utilize real-time traffic share data to adapt to market changes as they happen
  • Benchmark engagement metrics and website performance cross-industry to expose competitors digital strategies
  • Analyze any marketing channels performance over time to make data-backed decisions on where to allocate resources and ad spend for maximum ROI
  • Get critical audience demographic and behavioral information, a metric missing from Alexa.com, to improve targeting and user retention
  • Discover and prioritize keyword opportunities based on search volume, optimize traffic share per keyword, and monitor the search traffic trends

Similarweb is a recognized leader in web traffic analytics and ranking, and these services are backed by the companys comprehensive, granular, and timely data platform.

"Similarweb has always been a leader in terms of the data our users get and the quality and accuracy our insights provide, said Or Offer, CEO and Founder of Similarweb. "Although its a bittersweet moment with the closing of Alexa.com, Im excited for the opportunity it presents to expand our reach even further as we become the standard for digital rankings and global website intelligence.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarwebs insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone  from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader  to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

All data, reports and related materials ("Materials) provided or made available by Similarweb Ltd. or any of its affiliates (collectively, "Similarweb"), are intended for informational purposes only. The Materials are based on data obtained from third parties, including estimations and extrapolations based on such data, and are not intended to be predictive of the movement of the market prices of the securities of the company(ies) referred to therein. Under no circumstances are the Materials to be considered or relied upon in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice. Similarweb shall not be responsible for the accuracy of the Materials and shall have no liability for any decision by any third party based in whole or in part on the Materials. Title and full exclusive ownership rights in the Materials, the underlying data, and any and all other Similarweb intellectual property (including the Similarweb name, logo and other marks) remain solely with Similarweb (except for third party trademarks and logos, which remain the property of their respective owners). All rights not expressly granted herein are reserved.

This Press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports including the final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu Similarweb Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Similarweb News
RSS Feed
Similarweb zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Similarweb Ltd. Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Similarweb News

11.11.21Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript
08.12.21Similarweb Dials Up Sales Intelligence Solution with Integration of Comprehensive Professional-Contacts Database
Weitere Similarweb News
Werbung

Trading-News

Virtuelle Realität  Der nächste Megatrend?
Tui stockt Angebot auf - Aktie vom Jahrestief erholt
Vontobel: Interview: Ether - Überholt die "Nummer Zwei" den Bitcoin?
Kursstabilisierung am GD 20 nach Trendschub
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Stabilitas: Managerkommentar
HelloFresh mit Sinkflug
Der Wert des Vermögens steigt
Ein Meister der Rendite
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Similarweb-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Similarweb Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Vom jüngsten Crash lernen
Privatbanken ziehen Obergrenzen für Einlagenschutz ein
Interessante Insiderkäufe: Augen auf bei SAP, RWE und Vonovia
Biontech-Impfstoff nach Booster effektiv gegen Omikron
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: CO2-Preis überspringt erstmals Marke von 90 Euro

Heute im Fokus

DAX beendet Handel rot -- US-Techtitel schließen schwächer -- Diess bleibt VW-Chef -- BASF ordnet weltweite Forschungsaktivitäten neu -- BioNTech, L'Oréal, Deutsche Börse, Evergrande, Kaisa im Fokus

Aareal Bank-Aktionäre wählen drei Aufsichtsräte ab - Ersatzkandidaten scheitern. Wegweisende Entscheidung im Glyphosat-Streit von Bayer steht an. UniCredit peilt deutliches Gewinnplus an. Mercedes-Benz ermöglicht hochautomatisiertes Fahren in Luxuslimousine. RWE und Kawasaki planen wasserstoffbetriebene Gasturbine. Vivendi übernimmt Lagardere-Anteil von Investor Amber Capital.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 48 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie hat sich Ihr Wertpapierdepot seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen