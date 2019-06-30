finanzen.net
25.07.2019 14:55
Bewerten
(0)

Alfa Insurance Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform to Modernize its Core Operations

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Alfa Insurance, a multi-state insurance provider, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE ), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Alfa has successfully deployed Guidewire InsurancePlatform as its new software application for underwriting, policy administration, claims, billing, and client data management. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member Ernst & Young LLP (EY) assisted Alfa with the implementation project.

Alfa deployed Guidewire InsuranceSuite and Guidewire Client Data Management to modernize its core operations and enhance operational efficiency and productivity throughout the organization by standardizing its disparate policy administration, billing management, and claims handling processes on a cohesive technology platform. The company also sought to increase business agility by leveraging tools that will eliminate manual processes, making it easier for agents to do business with them, and bringing new products and product enhancements to market more quickly. Alfa is currently implementing Guidewire EnterpriseEngage to provide a seamless omnichannel digital experience to its policyholders, agents, customer service representatives, and vendors.

"The biggest driver for implementing InsuranceSuite was to modernize our core operations quickly for consistency and to enhance our product offerings, said Beth Chancey, senior vice president, P&C Operations, Alfa. "Our business users are realizing the power of InsuranceSuite and are asking for additional features and integrations with our claims department in order to utilize the full capabilities of the applications.

Mike Rowell, senior vice president and chief information officer, Alfa, said, "InsuranceSuite was the fastest implementation project Alfa has ever accomplished. We have received positive feedback from our users, and they are excited with the direction we are going. By having all of our lines of business on InsuranceSuite and involving our agents from the beginning of the implementation process, it has been very easy to train them because they are already familiar with the new systems and can focus on learning new features.

"We are honored to have helped Alfa Insurance deploy InsuranceSuite, said Robert Dietz, Principal, Ernst & Young, LLP. "We look forward to continuing to help support Alfas efforts in expanding their business capabilities and helping them to empower future growth.

"We congratulate Alfa Insurance on its successful InsuranceSuite deployment, said Mike Polelle, chief delivery officer, Guidewire Software. "We admire the companys mission of providing the best personalized service to its customers and look forward to seeing it meet its business imperatives and succeed in a rapidly-changing insurance industry.

About Alfa Insurance

Alfa and its affiliates provide insurance and other financial services in 11 states. Alfa Life Insurance Co. currently has more than $27 billion in force, and Alfas property and casualty companies service more than 1 million policies. There are nearly 400 Alfa service centers with more than 2,500 people dedicated to serving customers needs. For more information, please visit www.alfainsurance.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewires trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

Nachrichten zu Guidewire Software Inc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Guidewire Software News
RSS Feed
Guidewire Software zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Guidewire Software Inc

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
06.06.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.03.2018Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
07.09.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.06.2017Guidewire Software BuyUBS AG
02.06.2017Guidewire Software HoldStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Guidewire Software Inc nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Guidewire Software News

04.07.19Why Is Guidewire Software (GWRE) Up 7.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
Weitere Guidewire Software News
Anzeige

Inside

ETF-Musterportfolios: ETFs einfach kombiniert
Vontobel: Heiko Geiger: "Das starke Privatkundengeschäft durch Kreditwachstum manifestiert sich in den guten Quartalszahlen der US-Banken"
In wie vielen Jahren verdoppelt sich meine Invesition
SAP  Zwischen den Stühlen
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - CAC 40 erreicht das 2018er-Hoch
ING Markets: DAX mit Kurs auf 12.700 Punkte?
Telefonica Deutschland investiert und überzeugt Kunden und Anleger
DZ BANK - Aufwärtsbewegung visiert neues Jahreshoch an
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Guidewire Software-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Guidewire Software Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Banken müssen bei Immobilienkrediten mehr Sicherheiten verlangen
Die blamable Verzwergung der Deutschland AG
Der Facebook-Coin könnte ein echter Meilenstein in der Geldgeschichte sein
Diese Idee von der Schwarzen Null führt komplett in die Irre
Mieterbund-Präsident Rips zu Mietpreisen und Wohnungsnot

News von

Reich werden mit Dividenden: Die besten Aktien aus Europa und den USA
Top Fünf: Diese Aktien aus Europa gehören jetzt ins Depot
Nel Asa-Aktie mit größtem Kurssprung seit einem Jahr: Was dahinter steckt
Der größte Staatsfonds der Welt wirft Aktien raus - auch ein DAX-Konzern betroffen
Wirecard-Aktie: Analysten sind optimistisch - Charttechnische Hürde

Heute im Fokus

DAX wieder an Nulllinie -- Dow höher erwartet -- EZB tastet Leitzins nicht an -- VW über Erwartungen -- Tesla macht mehr Verlust -- BASF macht weniger Umsatz -- Facebook, Wirecard, PayPal im Fokus

ifo-Index fällt. HELLA plant trotz Umsatzwarnung Sonderdividende. Galaxy Fold: Samsung wagt Neustart bei seinem Falt-Smartphone. Deutsche Börse legt wie erwartet zu. LVMH erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Zwischendividende. KION schlägt Erwartungen und erhöht Prognose. Italien erwägt Steuersenkung.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Promis
Diese Sternchen haben ihren eigenen Aktien-Index
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Apps & Social Media: Die wertvollsten Marken der Welt
Welche Marke macht das Rennen?
In diesen Berufen bekommt man das höchste Gehalt
Mit welchem Beruf kommt man am ehesten an die Spitze?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Verteidigungsministerin Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer will eine deutliche Steigerung der deutschen Rüstungsausgaben. Unterstützen Sie diese Forderung?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
14:58 Uhr
DAX fester -- Dow höher erwartet -- EZB tastet Leitzins nicht an -- VW über Erwartungen -- Tesla macht mehr Verlust als erwartet -- BASF macht weniger Umsatz -- Facebook, Wirecard, PayPal im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
14:53 Uhr
Tesla-Aktie bricht ein: Tesla mit massiverem Verlust als erwartet
Ausland
14:45 Uhr
Boeing beteiligt sich nicht an Ausschreibung für Pentagon-Programm
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Infineon AG623100
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BASFBASF11
NEL ASAA0B733
Microsoft Corp.870747
AIXTRON SEA0WMPJ
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC SE566480