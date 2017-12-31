Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors

Six leading contract research organizations (CROs) and Veeva
Systems (NYSE:VEEV) today introduced Align
Clinical CRO, a new industry standards group dedicated to making it
easier for sponsors and CROs to work together during clinical trials.
Founding members, with input across the industry, plan to help create
open technology standards intended to improve trial execution and
collaboration with life sciences companies.
For the first time, leading CROs, including ICON
plc, Medpace,
Pharmaceutical
Product Development, LLC (PPD), PRA
Health Sciences, Syneos
Health, and UBC
are coming together to develop open technology standards to transform
clinical trial operations across the entire industry to speed product
development.
"There is tremendous potential to enhance clinical trial execution with
common technology standards that benefit the entire industry, said
Henry Levy, president of Align Clinical CRO. "The assembly of Align
Clinical CRO represents an important industry collaboration to improve
the trial process and how the industry works together to accelerate drug
development.
Align Clinical CRO will create open technology standards intended to
help increase sponsor and CRO productivity, reduce operational costs,
and run trials faster. The groups first standard is anticipated to be
an Operational Data Exchange standard to facilitate seamless information
sharing between sponsors and CROs. This is expected to include the
definition of a technical standard for data to be exchanged between a
sponsor and a CRO relating to the operational execution of a trial,
including key metrics and milestone information.
CROs play an integral role in supporting drug development, with clinical
outsourcing expected to increase to 50% by 2020.1 As sponsors
run a growing number of trials with multiple CROs, developing
pre-competitive industry standards will help bring more consistency to
trial management and address the complexity of trial oversight to make
drug development processes more efficient.
Align Clinical CRO will post its Operational Data Exchange standard for
public review and input later this year, which will also be reviewed and
considered as part of the adoption of proposed standards. Visit AlignClinicalCRO.org
to learn about the groups mission and stay up-to-date on the standards
in development.
What Align Clinical CRO Members Are Saying:
"Leading
experts are coming together in Align Clinical CRO to streamline how data
is shared between CROs and sponsors during trials, said Thomas OLeary,
chief information officer at ICON plc. "We look forward to contributing
to the group and creating standards that drive greater speed and
productivity across the industry.
"Align Clinical CRO will play an important role in helping the industry
accelerate innovation and get new treatments to patients faster, said
Mark Roseman, senior vice president of clinical operations at Medpace.
"We are excited to join forces with like-minded CROs that want to move
the industry forward and make clinical trial execution more efficient.
"This is the first time CROs are coming together to make this commitment
to transform clinical trials across our industry and we are excited to
be part of this effort, said Michael Brooks, executive vice president
of product registration at PRA Health Sciences. "This shows our mutual
commitment to make the drug development process more efficient and to
help bring needed therapies to market more quickly.
"Align Clinical CRO will help speed the timeline for gaining new therapy
approvals for patients, said Rachel Stahler, chief information officer
at Syneos Health. "By creating a vehicle for CROs to collaborate and
share actionable insight with sponsors, we can improve operational
delivery and streamline the increasingly complex trial process.
"UBC is excited to join Align Clinical CRO, said Brett Huselton, senior
vice president of commercial strategy for product and opportunity
development at UBC. "We are committed to developing open technology
standards that benefit the entire industry and make clinical trial
processes more efficient.
About Align Clinical CRO
Align Clinical CRO is an industry
standards group founded by Veeva Systems and the worlds largest CROs,
including ICON plc, Medpace, Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC
(PPD), PRA Health Sciences, Syneos Health, and UBC. The group is
dedicated to creating open technology standards that improve trial
execution and collaboration with life sciences companies, making it
easier for sponsors and CROs to work together during clinical trials.
For more information, visit www.alignclinicalcro.org.
