DAX 25.441 -0,5%ESt50 6.260 -1,0%MSCI World 4.937 +0,6%Top 10 Crypto 10,40 +2,4%Nas 26.242 -0,3%Bitcoin 68.498 +3,4%Euro 1,1552 -0,4%Öl 105,9 +1,2%Gold 4.288 -1,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft 870747 Apple 865985 Siemens Energy ENER6Y BASF BASF11 NVIDIA 918422 Lufthansa 823212 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Daimler Truck DTR0CK Plug Power A1JA81 TUI TUAG00
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Suche...
Jetzt kostenlos
bei finanzen.net anmelden
Watchlists & Musterdepots Tools & integriertes Trading Newsletter, Trading-Desk uvm.
Schon einen Account? Anmelden

All agenda items at the Annual General Meeting of REPLOID Group AG unanimously approved

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
REPLOID Group AG Inhaber-Akt
1,700.00 -100.00 -5.56 %
Charts | News | Analysen
Aktie kaufen


EQS-Media / 14.09.2026 / 19:03 CET/CEST

PRESS RELEASE

Werbung

All agenda items at the Annual General Meeting of REPLOID Group AG unanimously approved

  • Distributable profit carried forward
  • All members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board granted discharge
  • KPMG Austria GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft appointed as the new auditor and new group auditor for 2026
  • 1-for-15 stock split (i.e., 15 shares for each existing share) and corresponding increase in share capital
  • Authorized capital
  • Authorization of the Executive Board to issue financial instruments (conditional capital)
  • Remuneration of the members of the Supervisory Board for 2027
  • Amendments to the Articles of Association

 

Wels, Austria – September14, 2026 –Today’s Annual General Meeting of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) was the first since the company’s listing on the Vienna MTF in July 2025. All proposed resolutions were approved unanimously.

Werbung

Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder von REPLOID: “The constructive and respectful dialogue with our shareholders, together with the confidence demonstrated by the unanimous approval of all agenda items, provides us with important support for the ambitious program ahead.”

Information on today’s Annual General Meeting is available on the company’s website: https://www.reploid.eu/investors/shareholders-meeting

About REPLOID Group AG 

REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry. 

Werbung

The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing. 

REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer. 

With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term. 

REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.  

Contact 

Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu 



End of Media Release

Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Enterprise

14.09.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: REPLOID Group AG
Durisolstraße 6
4600 Wels
Austria
Phone: +43 660 / 776 50 40
E-mail: office@reploid.eu
Internet: reploid.eu
ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
EQS News ID: 2399040

 
End of News EQS Media

2399040  14.09.2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle REPLOID Group Aktie News

Werbung

REPLOID Group Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für REPLOID Group nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"

Keine Analysen gefunden.

Information

Die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit werden für Finanzinstrumente von der Finanzen.net Zero GmbH als vertraglich gebundener Vermittler der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH (§ 3 Abs. 2 WpIG) bereitgestellt; bei Kryptowerten werden die Handels- und Depotfunktionen in diesem Broker Cockpit ausschließlich von der DonauCapital Wertpapier GmbH bereitgestellt. Die Finanzen.net GmbH stellt ausschließlich den technischen Rahmen bereit und ist in die Wertpapier- und Kryptodienstleistung nicht einbezogen.