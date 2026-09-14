All agenda items at the Annual General Meeting of REPLOID Group AG unanimously approved
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PRESS RELEASE
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All agenda items at the Annual General Meeting of REPLOID Group AG unanimously approved
Wels, Austria – September14, 2026 –Today’s Annual General Meeting of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) was the first since the company’s listing on the Vienna MTF in July 2025. All proposed resolutions were approved unanimously.
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Philip Pauer, CEO and Founder von REPLOID: “The constructive and respectful dialogue with our shareholders, together with the confidence demonstrated by the unanimous approval of all agenda items, provides us with important support for the ambitious program ahead.”
Information on today’s Annual General Meeting is available on the company’s website: https://www.reploid.eu/investors/shareholders-meeting
About REPLOID Group AG
REPLOID offers an innovative system for the industrial utilization of regional organic residues from the food industry.
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The company builds and services modular and scalable insect-rearing plants for its customers – the REPLOID ReFarmUnits. In these plants, young black soldier fly larvae supplied by the company receive a site-specific feed mix. This mix is developed on the basis of REPLOID’s own research and development using residual materials from the regional food value chain. After rearing, customers either use the larvae and/or their by-products themselves, or REPLOID takes them back for centralized marketing or further processing.
REPLOID sells the reared larvae either directly or, after further processing into proteins and fats, for example, to customers in the animal feed industry. From the by-products of insect rearing (insect frass), the company produces premium organic fertilizer.
With decentralized upcycling on an industrial scale, REPLOID provides an economically attractive solution within the circular economy. Food residues and unused food are utilized efficiently, helping to conserve key resources over the long term.
REPLOID Group AG was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Wels, Austria. The company has a global focus and has been listed since July 2025 on the Vienna Stock Exchange’s direct market plus segment (ticker symbol: HRX5). The Group employs more than 190 people.
Contact
Hans Lang | Director Group Communications | +43 660 693 45 63 | presse@reploid.eu
End of Media Release
Issuer: REPLOID Group AG
Key word(s): Enterprise
14.09.2026 CET/CEST This Press Release was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2399040
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2399040 14.09.2026 CET/CEST
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