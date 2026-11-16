

EQS-Media / 16.11.2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST



All New: AGRANA showcases its new brand identity at Food ingredients Europe in Frankfurt

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The Austrian food company AGRANA is not only presenting its extensive product range at the Food ingredients Europe (Fi Europe) in Frankfurt (November 17 – 19, 2026) but also appearing for the first time with a new, uniform branding.

With 1,650 exhibitors from more than 135 countries and around 27,000 visitors expected, the Food ingredients Europe event is one of the most important international exhibitions for food and beverage ingredients. AGRANA is showcasing its comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for the food and beverages sector here (Hall 3.1, Stand 31D80).

Première: One AGRANA as a common brand

As a global player, AGRANA is appearing at the Fi Europe with its new branding. This aims to make AGRANA’s new strategic direction visible to an external audience: The previous Fruit, Starch and Sugar divisions have been succeeded by two new business areas: Agricultural Commodities & Specialities and Food & Beverage Solutions. Sub-brands such as AGRANA Fruit and AGRANA Starch are therefore now a thing of the past, also at trade fairs. In future, there will be four categories of offerings under the single AGRANA brand: Food & Beverages | Health, Nutrition & Care | Technical Applications | Feed & Fertilizer.

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“The Fi Europe is the first time we are exhibiting under a common brand. This provides our customers from the food and beverages industry with our entire range of solutions and formulations from a single source. Particularly in the case of functional foods and beverages, the aim is to support our partners with our raw materials and application expertise in their efforts to launch health products with outstanding taste,” says AGRANA CEO Stephan Büttner.

Focus: functional preparations and customized beverage concepts

At the Fi Europe, AGRANA is presenting its entire food and beverage portfolio, with customized solutions for the sector ranging from fruit-based and savorypreparations, beverage bases and flavorings, starch products, dietary fibers, proteins and baby formulas as well as sugars, sweeteners and betaine.

The key focal point is on products with special health and functional properties. Functional foods and beverages are among the most formative themes in the industry. AGRANA’s formulations offer manufacturers practical options to satisfy consumer demands, such as for gut health, protein-rich nutrition, refreshment and mental well-being, without having to make compromises in terms of taste and texture. One highlight from AGRANA’s product developers is an organic, prebiotic dietary fiber with galacto oligosaccharides (GOS) which specifically promotes the growth of beneficial gut bacteria that are particularly important in infant formulas and baby foods.

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AGRANA’s extensive range for the beverage industry is also being presented at the Fi Europe event. Under the AUSTRIA JUICE sub-brand, the company is showcasing its innovative beverage bases, fruit juice concentrates as well as all-in-one solutions for fruit wines and cider applications. In addition, an extensive flavorings portfolio is the key to diverse taste profiles for tailor-made beverage concepts finely tuned to reflect manufacturers’ requirements. Visitors to the AGRANA stand can also taste products which combine several ingredients and solutions, such as a sports drink with GOS and betaine.

ABOUT AGRANA

AGRANA adds value to agricultural raw materials: As an international food and industrial goods company, AGRANA processes agricultural raw materials to create high-end solutions for food products, beverages and industrial applications. Around 8,400 employees working in its two business areas, Food & Beverage Solutions and Agricultural Commodities & Specialities, generate annual Group revenue of approximately € 3.2 billion at 50 production facilities worldwide. Founded in 1988, AGRANA is today the global market leader in fruit preparations, a leading global producer of apple and berry juice concentrates and a major supplier of sugar, customer-specific starch products and bioethanol.



For queries, please contact:



Markus Simak, Public Relations

+43 1 21137 12084, markus.simak@agrana.com



Hannes Haider, Investor Relations

+43 1 21137 12905, hannes.haider@agrana.com



This press release is accessible in German and English at www.agrana.com.