  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Zehn Champions in einem Zertifikat - Jetzt über das BCDI Zertifikat von UBS informieren!-w-
07.12.2020 19:15

ALLETE Clean Energy Announces Renewable Energy Agreement with McDonalds for Caddo Wind Site in Oklahoma

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Bis zu 1% p.a. Festzins jetzt risikofrei sichern. 15  Amazon-Gutschein bis 31.12. zusätzlich! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ALLETE Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE: ALE), announced today a renewable energy sale agreement with McDonalds Corp. (NYSE: MCD) for 200 megawatts from the Caddo wind site Allete Clean Energy is currently constructing in Oklahoma.

The 300-megawatt Caddo site, with its three renewable energy sale agreements with investment-grade Fortune 500 customers, will double ALLETE Clean Energys capacity to serve the accelerating corporate demand for clean energy. The project is in Caddo County in southern Oklahoma.

"Were honored to help McDonalds advance its climate action goals while developing a project that will bring sizable economic benefits to rural Oklahoma, said ALLETE Clean Energy President Allan S. Rudeck Jr. "As corporations increasingly look to reduce carbon emissions through wind energy purchases, they also help build and strengthen local economies and diversify the nations power supply. Stable state and federal energy policy and local landowner and community support are foundational as we continue to deliver clean energy solutions to help customers achieve their sustainability goals.

The project has the support of the local communities, where benefits include more than $50 million in tax revenue, $54 million in payments to landowners, and the creation of about 200 jobs during construction and 12 to 15 long-term operations jobs.

The Caddo agreement is part of a plan by McDonalds to use its large scale to help address climate change for current and future generations. The company, in collaboration with franchisees and suppliers, plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to McDonalds restaurants and offices by 36 percent by 2030 from a 2015 base year.

"The Caddo project is an important addition to McDonalds growing portfolio of renewable energy investments as part of our commitment to climate action, said Emma Gillespie Cox, North American Sustainability, McDonalds. "ALLETE Clean Energy is a valued partner whose wind energy expertise helps us expand our impact on the environment, while also ensuring the access to and economic benefits of clean energy production for communities across the United States.

Caddos approximately 110 turbines will produce enough energy to power the equivalent of about 110,000 homes, and increases ALLETE Clean Energys total operating, under construction and build-transfer wind energy projects to more than 1,450 megawatts of nameplate capacity. The companys recent growth has come through serving new commercial and industrial customers through the Diamond Spring and Caddo projects in Oklahoma. ALLETE Clean Energy purchased both sites from Apex Clean Energy and, as at Diamond Spring, the two companies will work together to finalize development and construction of Caddo.

"The Caddo project is a bright example of ALLETEs strategy of sustainability in action, said ALLETE President and Chief Executive Officer Bethany Owen. "Corporate commitment to clean energy is driving a substantial percentage of growth in the renewable energy sector, and ALLETE Clean Energy is increasingly seen as a proven, trusted partner in bringing more wind energy online.

The Caddo site is expected to be operational by the end of 2021 and qualify for the safe harbor provision of federal renewable energy production tax credits. ALLETE Clean Energy continues to own an inventory of safe harbor turbines and is exploring additional opportunities to put more of them to use to serve customers.

ALLETE Clean Energy acquires, develops and operates clean and renewable energy projects. ALLETE Clean Energy owns, operates, has in advanced construction and has delivered build-transfer projects totaling more than 1,450 megawatts of nameplate wind capacity across seven states.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nachrichten zu Allete Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Vermögenswirksame Leistungen mit ETFs, kostenlose Altersvorsorge vom Chef (Anzeige)
01.12.20
Allete schüttet Dividende aus (MyDividends)
10.11.20
Allete präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.11.20
Ausblick: Allete zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
02.11.20
Allete schüttet seit 70 Jahren eine Dividende aus (MyDividends)
25.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Allete stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
06.08.20
Allete zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
04.08.20
Ausblick: Allete stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
31.07.20
Allete zahlt seit dem Jahr 1950 eine Dividende (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Allete News
RSS Feed
Allete zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Allete Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.02.2019Allete HoldWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Allete SellWilliams Capital
11.06.2018Allete HoldWilliams Capital
02.02.2018Allete BuyWilliams Capital
12.10.2017Allete HoldWilliams Capital
02.02.2018Allete BuyWilliams Capital
19.06.2017Allete BuyWilliams Capital
21.04.2017Allete BuyWilliams Capital
25.05.2016Allete BuyWilliams Capital
08.12.2015Allete BuyWunderlich
19.02.2019Allete HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018Allete HoldWilliams Capital
12.10.2017Allete HoldWilliams Capital
29.03.2016Allete HoldWilliams Capital
19.10.2015Allete HoldWunderlich
10.12.2018Allete SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Allete Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Allete News

01.12.20Allete schüttet Dividende aus
10.11.20Allete präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
07.11.20Ausblick: Allete zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
09.11.20Allete (ALE) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
10.11.20ALLETE (ALE) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Weitere Allete News
Werbung

Trading-News

ESG-ETFs: Ist Nachhaltigkeit ein Rendite-Killer?
DZ BANK - Neue Rekorde voraus - Was bringt das Anlagejahr 2021?
Barrick Gold und Freeport McMoRan: Bei diesen Rohstoffwerten sollten Antizykliker aufhorchen
EuropeFX: Drei wichtige Indikatoren - RSI, Bollinger Bänder und Stochastik
Vontobel: Neue Produkte auf Bitcoin
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Wie Finanzprofis für das Alter vorsorgen
Financial Fact: Anleihenmärkte dürften 2021 enttäuschen.
Top-Performance mit Wasserstoff-Aktien erzielen (Werbung)
Schwellenländer: Krise als Chance
Aktive oder Passive Anlagestrategie: Selber wählen und jederzeit kostenlos wechseln - Allvest Powered by Allianz
Exporo AG kauft Büroimmobilien für knapp 10 Millionen Euro
Null Zinsen auf dem Spar­buch? Nicht mit mir!
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Allete-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Allete Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Als Mikrobiologe habe ich da in der Tat Bauchschmerzen
Was ein No-Deal für die Börsen bedeuten würde
170 Prozent Plus  so sind Sie beim Bitcoin-Boom dabei
Das sind die besten Deals am 7. Dezember
Es gibt Tätowierer, die verdienen 20.000, 30.000 Euro im Monat

News von

iShares MSCI EM Asia ETF: Die größte Freihandelszone der Welt - deshalb lohnen sich Asia-Investments
Symrise-Aktie: Da liegt was in der Luft - Aromenhersteller wittert neues Geschäft
DAX im Minus: Corona- und Brexit-Sorgen setzen Europas Börsen zu
Industriemetalle: Glühendes Interesse - Warum die Preise weiter steigen dürften
Technologie: Startklar für die Zukunft - für diese Aktien geht es bald nach oben

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt leichter -- CureVac peilt Zulassung in der EU und in Lateinamerika an -- AstraZeneca und Pfizer beantragen Impfstoff-Zulassung in Indien -- Zalando, Lufthansa, Ryanair, Brexit im Fokus

Verhandlungen über Verkauf von TikTok gehen in den USA wohl nach Fristende weiter. Scholz zu Libra: "Ein Wolf im Schafspelz bleibt ein Wolf". Hapag-Lloyd Cruises plant 2021 wieder mit all ihren vier Schiffen. RWE treibt Pläne für Wasserstoff-Geschäfte voran. EU-Kommission stellt wohl am 15. Dezember Vorgaben für Internet-Riesen vor. VW-Chef Diess rechnet mit marktreifen Roboterautos ab 2025.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2020
Diese Geschenke landen 2020 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
3. Quartal 2020: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Die Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
Die 15 Top-Verdiener unter den Gamern
Das sind die 15 millionenschweren Top-Verdiener in der Gamingbranche
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Kanzleramtsminister Helge Braun will keine Sonderrechte für Menschen, die gegen Corona geimpft wurden. Halten Sie dies für richtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen