finanzen.net
15.04.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

ALLETE Clean Energy Partners with Tecsis to Produce Blades

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Allete Clean Energy, a wholly owned subsidiary of ALLETE (NYSE: ALE), announced today it has received the 45th set of new wind turbine blades from international blade manufacturer Tecsis for its refurbishment initiative at its Storm Lake and Lake Benton wind facilities in Iowa and Minnesota, respectively.

ALLETE Clean Energy announced an $80 million project in August 2017 that includes replacing select blades, gearboxes and generators on turbines at the Lake Benton wind site in Lincoln County, Minnesota, and the Storm Lake I and II wind sites in Buena Vista and Cherokee counties, Iowa. The project will improve turbine performance and reliability, generate federal production tax credits at each site and support the renewal of power sale agreements at the Storm Lake sites.

Tecsis will provide more than 300 blades, utilizing the latest design and manufacturing technology to drive improved wind turbine generator performance.

"Tecsis provided a cost-effective, turnkey solution that has exceeded our expectations, said Bill Sawyer, general manager  operations at ALLETE Clean Energy. "Tecsis has demonstrated its ability to design, manufacture and deliver blades and manage the project that will position Storm Lake and Lake Benton to continue safe, reliable and increasingly efficient clean energy production for years to come.

The refurbishment is being staged from 2017 through 2020 to minimize turbine downtime and maximize safe energy production at each site. In total, the sites produce about 700,000 megawatt hours of energy per year, representing about 50 percent of ALLETE Clean Energys current electricity sales. More than half of the sites turbines have been refurbished, improving performance and qualifying them for federal production tax credits, supporting continued delivery of clean energy to utility customers across the upper Midwest.

"We are extremely excited about our partnership with ALLETE, a world-class power producer that constantly seeks the best energy solutions for North Americas renewables market, said Fabiano Mori, chief executive officer of TECSIS. "Their ability to explore opportunities and their passion to create innovative solutions are undoubtedly some of the main reasons for their growth and something we take as an inspiration for our own business. We hope this project leads to more opportunities together in the future, helping them to deliver affordable, sustainable power to communities across the U.S.

In addition to the turbine refurbishments that will continue through 2020, the project has completed installation of new communications infrastructure at the sites, integrating them into ALLETE Clean Energys corporate operations structure. New fiber optic connections, servers, and data acquisition and management systems will improve the operation of each site and secure the best performance.

Energy from the Lake Benton site is fully contracted through 2028, and approximately 8 megawatts of Storm Lake I production is contracted through 2032. Alliant recently extended its contract from Storm Lake II through mid-2020. ALLETE Clean Energy is working to recontract the balance of the Storm Lake I power sales agreements that expire in late 2019.

"ALLETE Clean Energy is consistently building shareholder value as it executes a thoughtful growth strategy, said Allan S. Rudeck Jr, ALLETE Clean Energy president. "Maintaining and enhancing the Lake Benton and Storm Lake sites, along with extending power sales agreements, provide a cost-effective platform to sustain and grow the clean energy American businesses and citizens increasingly expect. Our partnership with Tecsis has been a winning formula, and their wind turbine blade expertise and knowledge brings great value to us and, ultimately, to our customers.

ALLETE Clean Energy acquires, develops and operates clean and renewable energy projects. ALLETE Clean Energy currently owns and operates, in four states, approximately 545 megawatts of nameplate capacity wind energy generation that is contracted under PSAs of various durations. ALLETE Clean Energy also engages in the development of wind energy facilities to operate under long-term PSAs or for sale to others upon completion.

ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth; BNI Energy in Bismarck, North Dakota; and has an 8 percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com. ALE-CORP

TECSIS has more than 51,000 blades installed worldwide and almost 25 years of blade technology expertise. The company has repositioned itself through its OPTIMA Program as a solution provider and not simply a blade manufacturer, delivering a complete and affordable turnkey solution for repowering and life extension projects for wind farms, extending the useful life and improving the performance of customers assets. More information about TECSIS is available at www.tecsis.com.br

The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Allete Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Allete News
RSS Feed
Allete zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Allete Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
19.02.2019Allete HoldWilliams Capital
10.12.2018Allete SellWilliams Capital
11.06.2018Allete HoldWilliams Capital
02.02.2018Allete BuyWilliams Capital
12.10.2017Allete HoldWilliams Capital
02.02.2018Allete BuyWilliams Capital
19.06.2017Allete BuyWilliams Capital
21.04.2017Allete BuyWilliams Capital
25.05.2016Allete BuyWilliams Capital
08.12.2015Allete BuyWunderlich
19.02.2019Allete HoldWilliams Capital
11.06.2018Allete HoldWilliams Capital
12.10.2017Allete HoldWilliams Capital
29.03.2016Allete HoldWilliams Capital
19.10.2015Allete HoldWunderlich
10.12.2018Allete SellWilliams Capital

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Allete Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Allete News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Allete News
Anzeige

Inside

Für die Rente sparen - aber richtig
DZ BANK - Sondersituation beim Rohöl - wie geht es weiter? Unsere Börsenprofis klären auf.
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones pendelt seitwärts
Ölpreisrally verliert an Schwung - droht eine Korrektur?
TecDAX nimmt wieder Fahrt auf  Diese Werte befinden sich auf der technischen Kaufliste!
Goldpreis, EURUSD, DAX und Co. - Märkte im Wochenausblick
Video: S&P500 - 2.860 Punkte im Fokus!
Vontobel: Impact Investing - Soziale, ökologische und finanzielle Rendite in einem
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Allete-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Allete Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Deutschen horten mehr Gold als die Bundesbank
So viel Gold horten die Deutschen
Die ungleichen Vermögen offenbaren drei Probleme Deutschlands
Vermögen der Deutschen wächst  allerdings nur bei Wenigen
Darum ist Nagelpflege so wichtig

News von

Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis steigt wieder
Warum der Freenet-Chef auf 5G verzichtet
DAX: Anziehende Kaufbereitschaft
Europas Dividendenkönige in einem Fonds
Nordex-Aktie: Zahlreiche Aufträge

News von

Für Millennials wird der Weg in die Mittelschicht zur Herausforderung
"In absehbarer Zukunft nicht profitabel": Dieses Eingeständnis von Uber beunruhigt Investoren
50 Prozent aller Deutschen befürworten ein bedingungsloses Grundeinkommen
"Kann nicht sein, dass sie ungeschoren davonkommen": Österreichs Finanzminister sagt Facebook, Google und Co. den Kampf an
Hunderttausende Millennials in China versuchen, mit riskanten Anlagen reich zu werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen schließen leicht rot -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Goldman übertrifft nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet im Fokus

Citigroup übertrifft Gewinnerwartungen. Commerzbank-Aktionäre sollen Vorratsbeschluss für Kapitalerhöhung erneuern. Credit Suisse erlangt Kontrolle über Joint Venture in China. ProSiebenSat.1 und Mediaset weisen Bericht über Fusionsgespräche zurück. Corestate-Aktie im SDAX von Aktienrückkäufen angetrieben.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten
KW 15: Analysten-Tops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 15 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier gibt es die beliebtesten Jobs
Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wirtschaftsminister Peter Altmaier (CDU) sieht sich derzeit starker Kritik ausgesetzt. Zu Recht?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15.04.19
DAX schließt fest -- US-Börsen schließen leicht rot -- Lufthansa mit tiefroten Zahlen -- Goldman übertrifft nur Gewinnerwartung -- Ex-VW-Chef Winterkorn angeklagt -- Daimler, Rocket Internet im Fokus
Sonstiges
15.04.19
UBS: Ab diesem Preis sollte man Britisches Pfund kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
15.04.19
Lufthansa mit deutlichem Verlust im ersten Quartal - Aktie nachbörslich unter Druck
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Intel Corp.855681
TwitterA1W6XZ
GoProA1XE7G
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Amazon906866
Allianz840400