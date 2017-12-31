ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles

Allete Inc. (NYSE:ALE) recently received state and national recognition
for its success in advancing women in corporate leadership roles.
The 2017 Minnesota Census of Women in Corporate Leadership, produced by
St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota, named ALLETE an Honor
Roll company. ALLETE is among 19 out of 72 public companies in Minnesota
with women representing at least 20 percent of corporate directors and
20 percent of executive officers, according to the report.
In 2017, three women served on the 12-member ALLETE board of directors:
Madeleine Ludlow, Heidi Jimmerson and Kathryn Dindo. In January, Susan
Nestegard joined the board, bringing the total to four women. Jimmerson,
lead director, and Ludlow are the longest-serving board members. Both
joined the board in 2004.
In addition, three of nine executive officers are women. They are Deb
Amberg, senior vice president ALLETE, chief strategy officer of
regulated operations and president of Superior Water, Light and Power;
Bethany Owen, senior vice president ALLETE and chief legal and
administrative officer; and Nicole Johnson, vice president of ALLETE
Human Resources.
Owen said the company is honored by the recognition.
"The ALLETE board and executives understand very well the strategic
advantages and contributions that women bring to the conversation and to
the success of the company, Owen said. "The women on the board, along
with women in other leadership capacities, serve as role models and
demonstrate ALLETEs commitment to diversity. ALLETE is absolutely
stronger when we are collaborating and listening to different
perspectives.
Jimmerson said its important for ALLETE to build on the momentum it has
achieved in advancing female leadership. ALLETE has long recognized the
importance of having women in leadership roles. Women have served in
senior leadership positions and on ALLETEs board of directors for
decades. Women also serve in key executive roles within ALLETEs family
of companies.
"Having women in key leadership roles to challenge thinking and offer
varying points of view is imperative for our continued success,
Jimmerson said. "Im proud of ALLETEs strong track record of diversity
and inclusion and know that talented, capable women at all levels of the
company will help drive our growth and attract the next generation of
leaders.
ALLETE also was recognized for championing gender diversity on its board
of directors by 2020 Women on Boards, a national campaign to increase
the number of women on corporate boards to at least 20 percent by 2020.
ALLETE is one of 1,151 companies in the campaigns database of 3,192
companies to achieve this recognition. It is the seventh consecutive
year ALLETE has been recognized as a "Winning Company by the campaign.
ALLETE Inc. is an energy company headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota. In
addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water,
Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in
Duluth, U.S. Water Services in St. Michael, Minnesota, BNI Energy in
Bismarck, North Dakota, and has an 8 percent equity interest in the
American Transmission Co. More information about ALLETE is available at www.allete.com.
ALE-CORP
The statements contained in this release and statements that ALLETE
may make orally in connection with this release that are not historical
facts, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ
materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and investors
are directed to the risks discussed in documents filed by ALLETE with
the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180507005833/en/