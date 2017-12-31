Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase Fourth Quarter 2017 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at Both ARLP and AHGP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLPs general partner and AHGPs general partner approved an increased cash distribution to their respective unitholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 (the "2017 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2017 Quarter of $0.51 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.04 per unit), payable on February 14, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2018. The announced distribution represents a 16.6% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.4375 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016 (the "2016 Quarter") and a 1.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.505 for the quarter ended September 30, 2017 (the "Sequential Quarter").

AHGP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2017 Quarter of $0.7425 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.97 per unit), payable on February 20, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 13, 2018. The announced distribution represents a 35.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.55 for the 2016 Quarter and a 1.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.735 for the Sequential Quarter.

As previously announced, ARLP and AHGP will report financial results for the 2017 Quarter before the market opens on Monday, January 29, 2018 and Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnerships distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLPs distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United States utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nations first publicly traded master limited partnership involved in the production and marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and Appalachian coal producing regions.

ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources, including investments in oil and gas royalties and midstream services.

About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.

AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control ARLP's general partner through which it holds a non-economic general partner interest in ARLP and an approximate one percent general partner interest in ARLP's operating subsidiary, Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P. In addition, AHGP owns 87,188,338 common units of ARLP.

