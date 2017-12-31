Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. Increase Fourth Quarter 2017 Unitholder Distribution 1.0% at Both ARLP and AHGP

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) and Alliance Holdings
GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) today announced that the Board of Directors of
ARLPs general partner and AHGPs general partner approved an increased
cash distribution to their respective unitholders for the quarter ended
December 31, 2017 (the "2017 Quarter").
ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2017 Quarter
of $0.51 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.04 per unit), payable on
February 14, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of the close of
trading on February 7, 2018. The announced distribution represents a
16.6% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.4375 for the
quarter ended December 31, 2016 (the "2016 Quarter") and a 1.0% increase
over the cash distribution declared of $0.505 for the quarter ended
September 30, 2017 (the "Sequential Quarter").
AHGP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2017 Quarter
of $0.7425 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.97 per unit), payable on
February 20, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of the close of
trading on February 13, 2018. The announced distribution represents a
35.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.55 for the 2016
Quarter and a 1.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of
$0.735 for the Sequential Quarter.
As previously announced, ARLP and AHGP will report financial results for
the 2017 Quarter before the market opens on Monday, January 29, 2018 and
Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call
beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.
To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 506-1589 and request
to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. and Alliance
Holdings GP, L.P. earnings conference call. Canadian callers should dial
(855) 669-9657 and all other International callers should dial (412)
317-5240 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may
also listen to the call via the "investor information section of ARLPs
website at http://www.arlp.com
or AHGPs website at http://www.ahgp.com.
An audio replay of the conference call will be available for
approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll Free
(877) 344-7529; International Toll (412) 317-0088; Canada Toll Free
(855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code
10115818.
This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury
Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnerships
distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or
loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or
business. Accordingly, ARLPs distributions to foreign investors are
subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax
rate.
About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.
ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United
States utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nations first publicly
traded master limited partnership involved in the production and
marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the
eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and
Appalachian coal producing regions.
ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana,
Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal loading terminal
on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP also generates income
from a variety of other sources, including investments in oil and gas
royalties and midstream services.
News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com.
About Alliance Holdings GP, L.P.
AHGP is a limited partnership formed to own and control ARLP's general
partner through which it holds a non-economic general partner interest
in ARLP and an approximate one percent general partner interest in
ARLP's operating subsidiary, Alliance Resource Operating Partners, L.P.
In addition, AHGP owns 87,188,338 common units of ARLP.
News, unit prices and additional information about AHGP including
filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.ahgp.com.
