28.01.2022 13:00

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Increases Fourth Quarter 2021 Unitholder Distribution to $0.25 Per Unit

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLPs general partner approved an increased cash distribution to its unitholders for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 (the "2021 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2021 Quarter of $0.25 per unit (an annualized rate of $1.00 per unit), payable on February 14, 2022 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on February 7, 2022. The announced distribution represents a 25.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.20 per unit for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

As previously announced, ARLP will report financial results for the 2021 Quarter before the market opens on Monday, January 31, 2022 and Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 407-0784 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. International callers should dial (201) 689-8560 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information section of ARLPs website at http://www.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial U.S. Toll Free (844) 512-2921; International Toll (412) 317-6671 and request to be connected to replay using access code 13726195.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnerships distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLPs distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified natural resource company that generates operating and royalty income from coal produced by its mining complexes and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic oil & gas producing regions in the United States, primarily the Permian, Anadarko and Williston basins.

ARLP currently produces coal from seven mining complexes it operates in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia. ARLP also operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP markets its coal production to major domestic and international utilities and industrial users and is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States.

In addition, ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

