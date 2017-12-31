Bitcoin zeitweise wieder über 8.000 Dollar. Geht die Rallye in die nächste Runde? Bitcoin kaufen - So geht's
27.07.2018 22:15
Bewerten
(0)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Increases Second Quarter 2018 Unitholder Distribution to $0.52 Per Unit

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that the Board of Directors of ARLPs general partner approved an increased cash distribution to its unitholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 (the "2018 Quarter").

ARLP unitholders will receive a cash distribution for the 2018 Quarter of $0.52 per unit (an annualized rate of $2.08 per unit), payable on August 14, 2018 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on August 7, 2018. The announced distribution represents a 4.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.50 for the quarter ended June 30, 2017 and a 1.0% increase over the cash distribution declared of $0.515 for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

As previously announced, ARLP will report financial results for the 2018 Quarter before the market opens on Monday, July 30, 2018 and Alliance management will discuss these results during a conference call beginning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern that same day.

As a reminder to former common unitholders of Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. ("AHGP), ARLP and AHGP recently completed the Simplification Transactions pursuant to which AHGP became a wholly owned subsidiary of ARLP and all of the ARLP common units held by AHGP and its subsidiaries were distributed to the unitholders of AHGP in exchange for their AHGP common units. (Please see press release dated May 31, 2018.) As a result of the closing of the Simplification Transactions, AHGP ceased to be a publicly traded company and no further distributions or public announcements with respect to AHGP are expected to be made in the future.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 506-1589 and request to be connected to the Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. earnings conference call. Canadian callers should dial (855) 669-9657 and all other International callers should dial (412) 317-5240 and request to be connected to the same call. Investors may also listen to the call via the "investor information section of ARLPs website at http://www.arlp.com.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available for approximately one week. To access the audio replay, dial US Toll Free (877) 344-7529; International Toll (412) 317-0088; Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658 and request to be connected to replay access code 10121817.

This announcement is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b), with 100% of the partnerships distributions to foreign investors attributable to gross income, gain or loss that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, ARLPs distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable tax rate.

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major United States and international utilities and industrial users. ARLP, the nations first publicly traded master limited partnership involved in the production and marketing of coal, is currently the second largest coal producer in the eastern United States with mining operations in the Illinois Basin and Appalachian coal producing regions.

ARLP currently operates eight mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and West Virginia as well as a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mount Vernon, Indiana. ARLP also generates income from a variety of other sources, including investments in oil and gas mineral interests and gas compression services.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are available at http://www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7674 or via e-mail at investorrelations@arlp.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Alliance Resource Partners LP

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
19.05.18
Is Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) a Buy? (MotleyFool)
28.04.18
Ausblick: Alliance Resource Partners LP vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
03.03.18
Is Alliance Resource Partners LP a Buy? (MotleyFool)
27.01.18
Ausblick: Alliance Resource Partners LP gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
28.10.17
Ausblick: Alliance Resource Partners LP präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Alliance Resource Partners LP News
RSS Feed
Alliance Resource Partners LP zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Alliance Resource Partners LP

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20.12.2016Alliance Resource Partners LP NeutralMKM Partners
01.11.2011Alliance Resource Partners LP sector performRBC Capital Markets
07.12.2010Alliance Resource Partners LP sector performRBC Capital Markets
30.04.2009Alliance Resource holdCitigroup Corp.
27.03.2009Alliance Resource holdStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Alliance Resource Partners LP nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Alliance Resource Partners LP News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Alliance Resource Partners LP News
Anzeige

Inside

Die wunderbare Wirkung des Zinseszins
SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX und Volkswagen  Was sind die neuen Long-Impulse wert?
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE & ZERTIFIKATE weekly | BNP Paribas
DZ BANK  Heiß auf Eis? Unilever freut´s!
HSBC: FANG-Unternehmen im Fokus!
DAX auf dem Weg zu 13.000 Punkte, Gold unter Druck: Die wichtigsten News & Analysen per WhatsApp!
UBS: EUR/USD  Bodenbildung schreitet voran
Vontobel: Aufatmen bei Daimler, BMW und VW?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Wachstumsaktien!

Wo bieten sich Anlegern weltweit die besten Wachstumschancen? Wir stellen Ihnen im neuen Anlegermagazin vier Titel mit viel Potenzial vor.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Alliance Resource Partners LP-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Alliance Resource Partners LP Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Europäer feiern vagen Handelsdeal mit Trump
Beim Stundenlohn müsste man Wolfsburger sein
Diese Urlaubslektüre kann Ihr Vermögen vermehren
Bis zu den Kongresswahlen haben wir jetzt hoffentlich Ruhe
So trotzen Anleger der demografischen Entwicklung

News von

DAX Chartanalyse: Erst den Ausbruch abwarten
Hot Stocks: Acht heiße Aktien aus Deutschland
Fresenius-Aktie und Co.: Die fünf Top-Dividendenaristokraten
SAP-Aktie, Kering und Co.: Fünf Top-Aktien fürs Depot
Facebook-Aktie droht nach trübem Ausblick Rekord-Tagesverlust

News von

Ingenieur-Professor: Darum wird Ihr Smartphone-Akku mit der Zeit immer schwächer
Leben im "Smartment": Der Wohnungsmangel in Uni-Städten nimmt absurde Züge an
Ökonomen: Eine Eigenschaft von Trump wird zur Gefahr für Europa
Experte: Absturz der Facebook-Aktie ist das Anzeichen für schlimmeren Crash als im Jahr 2000
Einer der ersten Bitcoin-Käufer erklärt, warum es ein gutes Zeichen ist, dass niemand Bitcoin ausgibt

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Twitter-Bilanz enttäuscht -- Bitcoin unter 8.000 Dollar -- BASF mit Gewinnrückgang -- Amazon-Gewinn springt an -- Intel, Starbucks, Amgen im Fokus

Exxon verfehlt Erwartungen. Engie mit Gewinnrückgang bei stabilen Erlösen. Siemens Gamesa-Umsatz sinkt stärker als erwartet. Axel Springer bestätigt nach gutem zweiten Quartal die Prognose. Danone verdient dank Spezialnahrung mehr. LafargeHolcim legt nach schwachem Jahresstart wieder zu.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 30 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Sparweltmeiste
Welche Länder die meisten Währungsreserven haben
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Hier macht Arbeiten Spaß
Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber weltweit
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in Q2 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind ihre Erwartungen an die Verhandlungen der EU mit den USA hinsichtlich des Handelskonflikts?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- Twitter-Bilanz enttäuscht -- Bitcoin unter 8.000 Dollar -- BASF mit Gewinnrückgang -- Amazon-Gewinn springt an -- Intel, Starbucks, Amgen im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
21:18 Uhr
KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
21:34 Uhr
Updates zu Airbus, Deutsche Telekom, Nokia, Axel Springer und Daimler
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
TeslaA1CX3T
TwitterA1W6XZ
Netflix Inc.552484
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Intel Corp.855681
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
GoProA1XE7G
Daimler AG710000
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403