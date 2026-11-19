

EQS Newswire / 19/11/2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

Werbung Allianz Commercial analysis highlights emerging and interconnected risks and claims scenarios related to global AI adoption in businesses.

Critical AI incidents increased by over 150% over the last two years, while loss scenarios can easily reach triple-digit million figures due to the unique systemic risk profile of AI.

Companies that leverage AI for prevention and resilience building have significant competitive advantages in case of an AI incident. Allianz Commercial report. AI-related incidents and litigation have rapidly increased in recent years, while a sharp rise in insurance claims may be anticipated as adoption expands.



Allianz Commercial is already tracking AI-related insurance claims with substantial values in the millions of euros. Examples of cases include accidents caused by alleged defective AI safety systems in vehicles, as well as shareholder-filed securities litigation alleging misleading AI-related disclosures and omissions by company executives. These cases could easily result in total insurance industry losses in the region of US$100mn, the report notes.



Many current confirmed losses show only part of the exposure because AI involvement can be difficult to identify, quantify or attribute, while some losses may be recorded under established categories such as cyber, directors' and officers' (D&O) liability, product liability, or crime insurance. In addition, when AI is embedded into everyday business processes, even a small error rate can translate into a significant number of critical issues very quickly. This explains why AI soared from #10 to #2 in the Allianz Risk Barometer 2026, the largest year-on-year rise of any risk category. So, although current claims data would not rank AI among the top 20 loss drivers for commercial insurers, it is very much on the radar of senior business leaders.



"AI is transforming how companies operate, make decisions and compete and is becoming embedded into the business models and operations of businesses and supply chains. But while AI offers huge value and benefits, it also represents a risk management challenge like never before, given its ability to cause direct losses or act as a risk enabler or multiplier across every industry. Today's apparently modest number of confirmed AI claims hides the true extent of exposures for businesses. The loss scenarios already emerging show why business leaders should prioritize AI within governance and resilience planning, supported by clear accountability, appropriate controls, human oversight and workable fallback arrangements," says Thomas Lillelund, CEO of Allianz Commercial.



Four categories provide a common language for AI losses



AI carries a unique systemic risk profile. It is being adopted simultaneously across virtually all industries and geographies, and many AI systems share common foundations – the same large language models, training data, cloud infrastructure, and data centers. At the same time, the competitive pressure to deploy AI quickly within organizations is enormous. Even when companies act responsibly, the probabilistic nature of AI means that mistakes will happen. The report introduces a framework for understanding how AI can generate losses and claims, organized into four main categories.



Direct AI loss: The AI system is the primary cause of harm through an incorrect action, decision, recommendation or output, e.g., a wrong AI-generated advice that causes financial loss.

The AI system is the primary cause of harm through an incorrect action, decision, recommendation or output, e.g., a wrong AI-generated advice that causes financial loss. AI-related loss: AI is a material factor, but the loss arises from wider business, governance, legal, reputational or third-party issues, e.g., AI-washing allegations.

AI is a material factor, but the loss arises from wider business, governance, legal, reputational or third-party issues, e.g., AI-washing allegations. AI-accelerated loss: AI enables, scales or accelerates malicious activity, including cyber-attacks, deepfakes or fraud.

AI enables, scales or accelerates malicious activity, including cyber-attacks, deepfakes or fraud. AI-dependency loss: The initial event is not caused by AI, but reliance on AI-driven processes and insufficient fallback capabilities increases the duration or cost of the loss. Litigation and lawsuits are rising



Both industry databases and Allianz Commercial have observed a rapid increase in AI-related incidents and litigation globally. For example, the



One of the most visible areas for AI-related losses is D&O insurance, where AI washing – the overstating or misrepresenting of AI capabilities – or cases involving a firm's failure to anticipate and disclose the adverse impact of AI, is already leading to litigation and the notification of insurance claims. As of



AI can also strengthen prevention and resilience



Organizations using AI-driven prevention and detection tools have materially lower breach and business interruption costs, Allianz Commercial's claims analysis shows. The cost of an AI-enhanced ransomware attack that progresses to data theft and encryption can be 1,000 times higher than an incident that is detected and contained early. Other applications include real-time fraud detection, predictive maintenance, supply-chain monitoring, and compliance surveillance. These tools can help identify suspicious transactions, emerging equipment failures, supply chain disruption, and potential compliance breaches before they result in more significant losses.



"What we observe today with confirmed AI losses is almost certainly just the tip of the iceberg. While some direct AI losses are evident, many incidents go under the radar, creating a significant gray area of hidden exposure. We are at an early stage of a broader transformation, one in which the true scale of AI-related risk will become more visible over time. And with losses likely to lag the emergence of risk, a future wave of AI claims is starting to build. Insurers are in a unique position to use emerging claims data to show the real business impact of AI risks and to help companies calibrate their risk management," says Michael Daum, Head of the AI Risk and Claims Center of Excellence, Allianz Commercial. SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2026 - Artificial intelligence (AI) is driving change and growth across industries, but is also bringing significant new risks for businesses, according to a newreport. AI-related incidents and litigation have rapidly increased in recent years, while a sharp rise in insurance claims may be anticipated as adoption expands.is already tracking AI-related insurance claims with substantial values in the millions of euros. Examples of cases include accidents caused by alleged defective AI safety systems in vehicles, as well as shareholder-filed securities litigation alleging misleading AI-related disclosures and omissions by company executives. These cases could easily result in total insurance industry losses in the region of US$100mn, the report notes.Many current confirmed losses show only part of the exposure because AI involvement can be difficult to identify, quantify or attribute, while some losses may be recorded under established categories such as cyber, directors' and officers' (D&O) liability, product liability, or crime insurance. In addition, when AI is embedded into everyday business processes, even a small error rate can translate into a significant number of critical issues very quickly. This explains why AI soared from #10 to #2 in the, the largest year-on-year rise of any risk category. So, although current claims data would not rank AI among the top 20 loss drivers for commercial insurers, it is very much on the radar of senior business leaders.saysAI carries a unique systemic risk profile. It is being adopted simultaneously across virtually all industries and geographies, and many AI systems share common foundations – the same large language models, training data, cloud infrastructure, and data centers. At the same time, the competitive pressure to deploy AI quickly within organizations is enormous. Even when companies act responsibly, the probabilistic nature of AI means that mistakes will happen. The report introduces a framework for understanding how AI can generate losses and claims, organized into four main categories.Both industry databases andhave observed a rapid increase in AI-related incidents and litigation globally. For example, the MIT AI Risk Initiative recorded 179 incidents in 2023, 307 in 2024 and 453 in 2025[1] – an increase of more than 150% in just two years. More incidents mean more lawsuits, as corporates are sued for a wide range of AI-related issues, including intellectual property and copyright infringement, data privacy breaches, unauthorized or unlawful use, processing or retention of data, hallucinations (fake facts), discrimination, bias and environmental issues. For example, there were well over 100 IP lawsuits filed against AI developers by artists, entertainment and media companies through the middle of 2026.One of the most visible areas for AI-related losses is D&O insurance, where AI washing – the overstating or misrepresenting of AI capabilities – or cases involving a firm's failure to anticipate and disclose the adverse impact of AI, is already leading to litigation and the notification of insurance claims. As of August 2026, there have been 22 AI-related securities class action lawsuits filed in the US this year compared to just 16 during the whole of 2025, and seven in 2023, an upwards trajectory that shows no signs of slowing.Organizations using AI-driven prevention and detection tools have materially lower breach and business interruption costs,'s claims analysis shows. The cost of an AI-enhanced ransomware attack that progresses to data theft and encryption can be 1,000 times higher than an incident that is detected and contained early. Other applications include real-time fraud detection, predictive maintenance, supply-chain monitoring, and compliance surveillance. These tools can help identify suspicious transactions, emerging equipment failures, supply chain disruption, and potential compliance breaches before they result in more significant losses.says

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About Allianz Commercial Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world's largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or film productions. Powered by the employees,





News Source: Allianz Commercial

Hashtag: #AllianzThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Allianz Commercial is the center of expertise and global line of Allianz Group for insuring mid-sized businesses, large enterprises and specialist risks. Among our customers are the world's largest consumer brands, financial institutions and industry players, the global aviation and shipping industry as well as family-owned and medium enterprises which are the backbone of the economy. We also cover unique risks such as offshore wind parks, infrastructure projects or film productions. Powered by the employees, financial strength , and network of the world's #1 insurance brand, we work together to help our customers prepare for what's ahead: They trust us in providing a wide range of traditional and alternative risk transfer solutions, outstanding risk consulting and Multinational services as well as seamless claims handling. Allianz Commercial brings together the large corporate insurance business of Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS) and the commercial insurance business of national Allianz Property & Casualty entities serving mid-sized companies. We are present in over 200 countries and territories either through our own teams or the Allianz Group network and partners. In 2025, the integrated business of Allianz Commercial generated around €17.3 billion in gross premium globally. https://commercial.allianz.com/ News Source: Allianz Commercial 19/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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