19.04.2018 22:15
Allied Motion Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) ("Company), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision motion control products and solutions to the global market, announced that it will release its first quarter 2018 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

First Quarter 2018 Conference Call

      Date:       Thursday, May 3, 2018
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (778) 327-3988
     

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations/

 

A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, May 10, 2018. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10004596 or access the webcast replay via the Companys website. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial/Electronics. The Company is headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, and other associated motion control-related products.

The Companys growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion Technologies to "change the game and create higher value solutions for its customers.

The Company routinely posts news and other important information at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.

