Allied Motion Announces First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Allied
Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOT) ("Company), a designer and
manufacturer that sells precision motion control products and solutions
to the global market, announced that it will release its first quarter
2018 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, May 2,
2018.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the
financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer
session will follow.
|
First Quarter 2018 Conference Call
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
|
Thursday, May 3, 2018
|
|
|
|
Time:
|
|
|
|
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
|
Phone:
|
|
|
|
(778) 327-3988
|
|
|
|
Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: https://www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations/
|
|
|
|
A telephonic replay will be available from 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the call through Thursday, May 10, 2018. To listen to the archived call,
dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 10004596 or access the
webcast replay via the Companys website. A transcript will also be
posted to the website once available.
About Allied Motion Technologies
Allied Motion (NASDAQ: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision
and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad
range of industries within our major served markets, which include
Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial/Electronics. The
Company is headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells
into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and
Asia.
Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known
worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and
electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless
DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors,
integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital
servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical
encoders, and other associated motion control-related products.
The Companys growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution
leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know
how to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize
multiple Allied Motion Technologies to "change the game and create
higher value solutions for its customers.
The Company routinely posts news and other important information at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.
