23.07.2020 22:15

Allied Motion Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Company), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 results after the close of financial markets on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the financial and operating results for the period. A question-and-answer session will follow.

 

Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Time:

10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Phone:

(201) 689-8263

Webcast and accompanying slide presentation: www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Thursday, August 13, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13705866 or access the webcast replay via the Companys website, where a transcript will be posted once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Companys growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion Technologies to "change the game and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

