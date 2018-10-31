finanzen.net
Allied Motion Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Company), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision motion control products and solutions to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its meeting today, approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per share. The dividend will be payable on November 28, 2018 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2018. Allied Motion has approximately 9.5 million shares of its common stock outstanding.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Company is headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, and other associated motion control-related products.

The Companys growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.

