Allied Motion Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Allied
Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Company), a designer and
manufacturer that sells precision motion control products and solutions
to the global market, announced that its Board of Directors, at its
meeting today, approved a quarterly cash dividend payment of $0.03 per
share. The dividend will be payable on November 28, 2018 to stockholders
of record as of the close of business on November 15, 2018. Allied
Motion has approximately 9.5 million shares of its common stock
outstanding.
About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.
Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision
and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad
range of industries within our major served markets, which include
Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Company is
headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into
markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.
Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known
worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and
electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless
DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors,
integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital
servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical
encoders, and other associated motion control-related products.
The Companys growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution
leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know
how to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize
multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game and create
higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts
news and other important information on its website at http://www.alliedmotion.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181031005672/en/