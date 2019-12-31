finanzen.net
13.04.2020 20:00

Allied Motion Produces Motors and Drives for Ventilators and Other Critical Medical Equipment

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) manufactures and delivers critical motion control components, including electronic drives, motors and control assemblies to manufacturers of medical equipment including respirators, ventilators, infusion pumps, medical fluid pumps and other breathing assist equipment required to care for patients with respiratory issues including the coronavirus.

Allied Motion has been a long-term, qualified supplier to leading medical device manufacturers of ventilators and respirators around the world. Global capacity to produce ventilators has increased significantly with the recently opened design of the Puritan Bennett 560 ventilator and manufacturers can find a reliable supplier of the critical motion control components it requires in Allied Motion. Some of the Allied products used for respiratory applications include the ResMaxTM 28 EE Brushless DC Motors, DPFLexTM Sensorless Brushless Motor Drive, and the KinetiMax 32 EB Brushless DC Motors with integrated drive electronics.

The Company also provides solutions to suppliers of other types of medical equipment including surgical tools and equipment, surgical robots, diaganositc equipment, test equipment, patient mobility and rehabilitation equipment, hospital beds and mobile equipment carts. Manufacturing primarily in the U.S. and Europe, Allied is rapidly deploying resources to increase production capacity to meet the recent surge in demand for all types of medical products.

Designers and manufacturers of medical equipment can investigate Allieds medical product applications and solutions or contact Allied Motion directly for more information on these and other applications as well.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion Technologies (Nasdaq: AMOT), designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Electronics and Industrial. The Company is headquartered in Amherst, NY, has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on motion control applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, and other associated motion control-related products. The Companys growth strategy is focused on becoming the motion solution leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how to develop integrated precision motion solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game and create higher value solutions for its customers.

For more information, visit www.alliedmotion.com, email: inquiry@alliedmotion.com, or call 716.242.7535.

