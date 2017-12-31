Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue

Allied
Motion Technologies Inc.
(NASDAQ:AMOT) ("Company), a
designer and manufacturer that sells precision motion control products
and solutions to the global market, today reported financial results for
the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017.
-
Fourth quarter revenue increased 18.1% to $65.4 million;
Achieved record revenue in 2017 of $252.0 million
-
Reported earnings per share for the year was $0.87, which
reflects a $0.35 per share one-time charge associated with the impact
of tax reform
-
Operating income doubled to $5.2 million in the quarter
-
2017 orders up 8.6% to a record $272 million; Backlog grew to
record level of $100.7 million
-
Not included in the backlog are previously announced new
business awards of $225.0 million that were received in the last
eleven months and will start shipping in 2019
-
Total debt down $18.3 million to $53.2 million at year-end; Net
debt to capitalization ratio improved to 30.1% from 43.6% at the end
of 2016
-
Cash generated from operations was $25.4 million in 2017, up
from $14.3 million in 2016
-
Acquired the original equipment ("OE) steering business of
Maval Industries, LLC in January 2018; Addition of OE product line
enables Allied to provide a fully integrated steering system solution
to its customers
"Our fourth quarter results were very strong and drove record revenue
for the year, commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO of Allied
Motion. "During 2017, we gained greater traction and market share in
many of our served markets, won important and significant new awards,
generated considerable cash and made progress streamlining the
organization. Absent the one-time impact of tax reform, our earnings
were also measurably higher for both the quarter and the year. And, our
emphasis on utilizing our Allied Systematic Tool kit (AST) to drive
continuous improvements in Quality, Delivery, Cost and Innovation,
contributed measurably to our solid performance. AST is an integral
element of Allieds culture.
Mr. Warzala added, "Our contract wins over the last year are a testament
to our ability to build highly reliable, quality products and custom
engineered solutions, and they substantiate the strategic investments we
have made to grow and diversify our business. We won significant, new
business in not only our Vehicle market, but also in our Medical,
Industrial, and Aerospace and Defense markets. With these wins, we are
creating a larger base of business that enhances our ability to realize
continuous and sustainable organic growth well into the future.
Fourth Quarter 2017 Results (Narrative compares with
prior-year period unless otherwise noted)
Revenue was $65.4 million, up $10.0 million, or 18.1%. The increase
reflects growth across all of the Companys served markets, to include
significantly higher sales to the Vehicle market. Excluding the
favorable effects of foreign currency exchange (FX), fourth quarter
revenue was $62.8 million, up 13.5%. Sales to U.S. customers were 49% of
total sales for the quarter compared with 51% for the same period last
year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada
and Asia.
Gross profit for the quarter rose $3.8 million to $20.6 million, while
gross margin improved 120 basis points to 31.4%. The expansion in gross
margin was due to more favorable mix and higher volume.
Operating costs and expenses were up $1.2 million to $15.4 million
primarily due to increased investments in the sales and engineering
organization. Within operating expenses, engineering and development
("E&D) was $4.6 million, up 14.4%, although as a percent of revenue,
E&D decreased 20 basis points to 7.0%.
Operating income was $5.2 million, double the prior-year-period, and
operating margin expanded 320 basis points to 7.9%.
Interest expense decreased $1.1 million, or nearly 63%, to $0.7 million
in the quarter, which was due to reduced debt levels and lower cost of
debt with the new credit facility established in November 2016.
The effective tax rate for the quarter was 97.9% compared with 24.5% in
the prior-year period. The higher rate reflects an estimated transition
tax of $3.1 million on the deemed repatriation of foreign earnings
resulting from the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("the Tax Act). This
one-time expense was recorded to taxes in the fourth quarter and
negatively impacted diluted earnings per share $0.35, resulting in
fourth quarter net income of $95 thousand, or $0.01 per diluted share.
The Tax Act contains other provisions that did not materially impact the
Company, including the revaluation of deferred tax balances.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock
compensation expense and business development costs ("Adjusted EBITDA)
was $8.6 million, up $2.8 million or 47.5%. As a percent of sales,
Adjusted EBITDA was 13.1% compared with 10.5% in the prior-year period.
The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with measures
prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting
principles, Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the
understanding of its operating performance. See the attached table
for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation
table for Adjusted EBITDA.
Full Year 2017 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year
period unless otherwise noted)
Record revenue of $252.0 million was up $6.1 million, or 2.5%. Increased
demand from the Industrial/Electronics, Medical and Aerospace & Defense
markets as well as improvement in distribution sales more than offset
lower demand in the Companys Vehicle market. Sales to U.S. customers
were 53% of total sales compared with 54% for the same period last year,
with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and
Asia. The impact of FX fluctuations was favorable $1.7 million for the
year.
Gross profit increased nearly 4% to $75.7 million, and gross margin was
up 30 basis points to 30.0%.
Operating costs and expenses were up $2.8 million, or 5.1%, to $56.9
million. The increase was due to reasons similar to those in the
quarter. E&D was up $1.4 million, or 8.5%, to $17.5 million and
increased as a percent of revenue to 7.0% from 6.6%. The increase in E&D
investments was to develop standardized product platforms and provide
customized motion solutions for customers. As a result, operating income
was $18.8 million, down slightly from the prior-year period.
Interest expense decreased $4.0 million, or 61.6%, to $2.5 million due
to the debt refinancing in November 2016 and lower debt balances.
The effective tax rate for 2017 was 50.2%, due to implementation of the
Tax Act. As a result, net income for the year was $8.0 million, or $0.87
per diluted share. The Company anticipates its effective tax rate for
2018 to range from 22% to 26%.
Full year Adjusted EBITDA was $31.1 million, up 2% over 2016. As a
percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 12.3% compared with 12.4% in 2016.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of 2017 were $15.6 million compared
with $15.5 million at the end of 2016. Cash provided by operations was
$25.4 million, an increase of $11.1 million, and was used to pay down
debt and fund $6.2 million of capital expenditures during the year.
The Company expects to invest $13 million to $16 million in capital
expenditures during fiscal 2018. The higher level of capital
expenditures is to support the significant recent project wins announced
over the last year.
Total debt was $53.2 million at year-end, down $18.3 million from 2016.
Debt, net of cash, was $37.6 million, or 30.1% of net debt to
capitalization, down from 43.6% at the end of 2016.
|
|
Orders and Backlog Summary ($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4 2017
|
|
|
Q3 2017
|
|
|
Q2 2017
|
|
|
Q1 2017
|
|
|
Q4 2016
|
Orders
|
|
|
|
$
|
72,764
|
|
|
$
|
72,964
|
|
|
$
|
65,754
|
|
|
$
|
60,459
|
|
|
$
|
56,543
|
Backlog
|
|
|
|
$
|
100,708
|
|
|
$
|
93,547
|
|
|
$
|
85,250
|
|
|
$
|
77,954
|
|
|
$
|
78,602
|
|
|
|
|
FY 2017
|
|
|
FY 2016
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Orders
|
|
|
|
$
|
271,941
|
|
|
$
|
250,369
|
|
|
$
|
21,572
|
|
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The year-over-year increase in orders and backlog reflect strength
across all of the Companys served markets. The impact on orders from FX
fluctuations was favorable $2.6 million in the fourth quarter and $2.0
million in the full year period.
Backlog was up 28% over the prior year-end period and increased nearly
8% since the end of the trailing third quarter. The time to convert the
majority of backlog to sales is approximately three to six months.
Mr. Warzala concluded, "We have begun 2018 with a strong backlog, an
excellent pipeline of opportunities and an acquisition that enhances our
value proposition by enabling us to provide fully-integrated steering
solutions to our customers. We are excited about the momentum we are
building and we will stay on course by executing our growth strategy to
create additional value for all of our stakeholders.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW
|
|
ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per
share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the three months
ended
|
|
|
For the year
ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
65,355
|
|
|
|
$
|
55,343
|
|
|
|
$
|
252,012
|
|
|
|
$
|
245,893
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
|
|
44,804
|
|
|
|
|
38,615
|
|
|
|
|
176,333
|
|
|
|
|
172,889
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
|
|
20,551
|
|
|
|
|
16,728
|
|
|
|
|
75,679
|
|
|
|
|
73,004
|
|
Operating costs and expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling
|
|
|
|
|
2,844
|
|
|
|
|
2,496
|
|
|
|
|
10,979
|
|
|
|
|
9,986
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
6,941
|
|
|
|
|
6,782
|
|
|
|
|
24,926
|
|
|
|
|
24,333
|
|
Engineering and development
|
|
|
|
|
4,558
|
|
|
|
|
3,985
|
|
|
|
|
17,542
|
|
|
|
|
16,170
|
|
Business development
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
|
428
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
|
795
|
|
|
|
|
3,219
|
|
|
|
|
3,204
|
|
Total operating costs and expenses
|
|
|
|
|
15,370
|
|
|
|
|
14,145
|
|
|
|
|
56,879
|
|
|
|
|
54,121
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
|
|
5,181
|
|
|
|
|
2,583
|
|
|
|
|
18,800
|
|
|
|
|
18,883
|
|
Other expense (income):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
|
|
|
2,474
|
|
|
|
|
6,449
|
|
Other expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
|
|
|
(179
|
)
|
|
|
|
190
|
|
|
|
|
(369
|
)
|
Total other expense, net
|
|
|
|
|
732
|
|
|
|
|
1,644
|
|
|
|
|
2,664
|
|
|
|
|
6,080
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
4,449
|
|
|
|
|
939
|
|
|
|
|
16,136
|
|
|
|
|
12,803
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(4,354
|
)
|
|
|
|
(230
|
)
|
|
|
|
(8,100
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,725
|
)
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
|
$
|
709
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,036
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,078
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.88
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.01
|
|
Basic weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
9,198
|
|
|
|
|
9,057
|
|
|
|
|
9,153
|
|
|
|
|
9,011
|
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.08
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.87
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.00
|
|
Diluted weighted average common shares
|
|
|
|
|
9,303
|
|
|
|
|
9,174
|
|
|
|
|
9,275
|
|
|
|
|
9,105
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,590
|
|
|
|
$
|
15,483
|
|
Trade receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $341
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and $362 at December 31, 2017 and 2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
31,822
|
|
|
|
|
26,104
|
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
|
32,568
|
|
|
|
|
31,098
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
3,460
|
|
|
|
|
3,120
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
|
83,440
|
|
|
|
|
75,805
|
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
|
38,403
|
|
|
|
|
37,474
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
|
923
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
|
|
32,073
|
|
|
|
|
34,252
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
|
|
29,531
|
|
|
|
|
27,522
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
|
|
4,461
|
|
|
|
|
3,943
|
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
$
|
187,922
|
|
|
|
$
|
179,919
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Debt obligations
|
|
|
|
|
461
|
|
|
|
|
936
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
15,351
|
|
|
|
|
13,204
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
14,270
|
|
|
|
|
10,678
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
30,082
|
|
|
|
|
24,818
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
52,694
|
|
|
|
|
70,483
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
3,609
|
|
|
|
|
3,266
|
|
Pension and post-retirement obligations
|
|
|
|
|
4,667
|
|
|
|
|
4,381
|
|
Other long term liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
9,523
|
|
|
|
|
4,685
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
100,575
|
|
|
|
|
107,633
|
|
Stockholders Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; 9,427 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
9,374 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2017 and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2016, respectively
|
|
|
|
|
31,051
|
|
|
|
|
29,503
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 5,000 shares;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
no shares issued or outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
|
|
61,882
|
|
|
|
|
54,786
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
|
|
(5,586
|
)
|
|
|
|
(12,003
|
)
|
Total stockholders equity
|
|
|
|
|
87,347
|
|
|
|
|
72,286
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders Equity
|
|
|
|
$
|
187,922
|
|
|
|
$
|
179,919
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the year ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,036
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,078
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
10,274
|
|
|
|
|
9,749
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
3,713
|
|
|
|
|
1,770
|
|
Provision for doubtful accounts
|
|
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
Provision for excess and obsolete inventory
|
|
|
|
|
480
|
|
|
|
|
351
|
|
Provision for warranty
|
|
|
|
|
234
|
|
|
|
|
(138
|
)
|
Write-off of debt issue costs on Prior Credit agreement recorded in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
Debt issue cost amortization recorded in interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
|
380
|
|
Restricted stock compensation
|
|
|
|
|
2,026
|
|
|
|
|
1,893
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
|
(756
|
)
|
|
|
|
(652
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding changes due
to acquisition:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Increase) in trade receivables, net
|
|
|
|
|
(4,051
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,719
|
)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
(928
|
)
|
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
|
|
|
(328
|
)
|
|
|
|
69
|
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
|
|
|
|
1,277
|
|
|
|
|
(956
|
)
|
Increase (decrease) in accrued liabilities and other liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
4,280
|
|
|
|
|
(3,813
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
25,407
|
|
|
|
|
14,303
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
|
|
|
(6,201
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,188
|
)
|
Consideration paid for acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(16,205
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(6,201
|
)
|
|
|
|
(21,393
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Repayments) borrowings on lines-of-credit, net
|
|
|
|
|
(518
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,709
|
)
|
Principal payments of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
(18,389
|
)
|
|
|
|
(67,125
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
76,321
|
|
Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
(745
|
)
|
Dividends paid to stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
(959
|
)
|
|
|
|
(942
|
)
|
Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes
|
|
|
|
|
(1,513
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,054
|
)
|
Stock transactions under employee benefit stock plans
|
|
|
|
|
1,213
|
|
|
|
|
834
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
(20,166
|
)
|
|
|
|
1,580
|
|
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
|
(285
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
|
107
|
|
|
|
|
(5,795
|
)
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
|
15,483
|
|
|
|
|
21,278
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
|
|
15,590
|
|
|
|
|
15,483
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
In addition to reporting net income, a U.S. generally accepted
accounting principle ("GAAP) measure, the Company presents Adjusted
EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and
amortization, stock compensation expense, business development costs and
insurance recoveries), which is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes
Adjusted EBITDA is often a useful measure of a Companys operating
performance and is a significant basis used by the Companys management
to evaluate and compare the core operating performance of its business
from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure
(interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and
amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense, business
development costs related to acquisitions, and other items that are not
indicative of the Companys core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA
does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net
income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or
any other measure for determining operating performance or liquidity
that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting
principles.
The Companys calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and
full year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 is as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
95
|
|
|
$
|
709
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
677
|
|
|
|
1,823
|
|
Provision for income tax
|
|
|
|
|
4,354
|
|
|
|
230
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
2,684
|
|
|
|
2,440
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,810
|
|
|
$
|
5,202
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
553
|
|
|
|
523
|
|
Business development costs
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
87
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,576
|
|
|
$
|
5,812
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full Year Ended
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2016
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
$
|
8,036
|
|
|
$
|
9,078
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
2,474
|
|
|
|
6,449
|
|
Provision for income tax
|
|
|
|
|
8,100
|
|
|
|
3,725
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
|
|
10,274
|
|
|
|
9,749
|
|
EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
28,884
|
|
|
$
|
29,001
|
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
|
|
|
2,026
|
|
|
|
1,893
|
|
Business development costs
|
|
|
|
|
213
|
|
|
|
428
|
|
Insurance recoveries
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(823
|
)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
|
$
|
31,123
|
|
|
$
|
30,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
