05.08.2020 23:03

Allied Motion Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) ("Allied Motion or "Company), a designer and manufacturer that sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions to the global market, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Results include the Dynamic Controls Group ("Dynamic Controls) acquisition that was completed on March 7, 2020.

"I want to acknowledge the incredible efforts and dedication of our employees who have done an excellent job helping us navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. We have continued to operate all of our facilities and were able to flex up and support the increased demand from various Medical market customers, many of which are at the forefront of combating this pandemic. Moving forward, we will remain vigilant and continue to implement the measures required to ensure the health and safety of all our employees and their families, commented Dick Warzala, Chairman and CEO. "Our second quarter performance was relatively solid and demonstrated the success of our One Allied strategy and the execution of our Allied Systematic Tools. We were pleased with our gross margin level given the decline in revenue and we continued to generate significant cash from operations in the quarter.

He further added, "While we are somewhat subject to macroeconomic conditions, we can control the success of our new product development efforts, which continue to be a priority. We are on-track to create several exciting new products and solutions to ensure that we will meet the emerging needs of our served target markets. With the uncertainty of the current COVID-19 environment, the demand signals continue to be mixed and highly dependent on the vitality of the end markets we serve. For Allied, this translates into effectively managing the encouraging trends and stabilization within certain markets, while at the same time dealing with the continued volatility and uncertainty in various other markets. Overall, I am confident that our team will continue to execute well and that we have the right strategies and structure in place to succeed in our markets for the long-term.

Second Quarter 2020 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $86.7 million was down 6%, and reflected lower sales to all markets except Medical, which nearly doubled year-over-year and included the contribution from Dynamic Controls. Revenue decreased by 5% when excluding a $1.4 million unfavorable impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Revenue excluding the effect of foreign currency translation is a non-GAAP measure. The Company believes this measure is useful for analyzing organic sales results. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation of Revenue to Revenue excluding foreign currency translation.

Gross margin for the quarter was solid at 30.5%, down just 20 basis points. The impact of the decline in revenue was partially offset by cost containment efforts and improved mix, given the greater percentage of Medical market sales, including the favorable impact of Dynamic Controls.

Operating costs and expenses as a percent of revenue were 24.7%, up 220 basis points, largely due to lower revenue with incremental expenses related to Dynamic Controls, higher business development costs, and incremental COVID-19-related costs associated with ensuring employee health and safety. As a result, operating income decreased 34% to $5.1 million and operating margin declined 240 basis points to 5.8%.

Second quarter net income was $2.9 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared with $4.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share. Excluding business development costs, adjusted net income for the 2020 second quarter was $3.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share. The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, adjusted net income, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense and business development costs ("Adjusted EBITDA) was $10.0 million for the second quarter compared with $12.1 million in 2019. As a percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 11.6% versus 13.1%. The Company believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure, helps in the understanding of its operating performance. See the attached table for a description of non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliation table for Adjusted EBITDA.

Year-to-Date (YTD) 2020 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenue of $179.0 million was down $7.5 million, or 4%, reflecting strong Medical market demand, offset by lower sales from the Companys other major market verticals given the global economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The impact of FX fluctuations was unfavorable $2.8 million for the year-to-date period. Sales to U.S. customers were 52% of total sales compared with 56% for the same period last year, with the balance of sales to customers primarily in Europe, Canada and Asia.

Gross margin for the year-to-date period expanded 30 basis points to 30.4% despite deceased revenue. The margin increase was largely driven by productivity, cost containment efforts and improved mix, including the favorable impact of Dynamic Controls.

Operating costs and expenses as a percent of revenue were 23.9%, up 180 basis points, largely driven by the addition of Dynamic Controls and higher business development costs. As a result, operating margin declined 140 basis points to 6.6%.

Net income for the period decreased $2.0 million to $6.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA was $21.5 million compared with $23.9 million. As a percent of sales, Adjusted EBITDA was 12.0%, down 80 basis points.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Cash and cash equivalents were $19.0 million compared with $13.4 million at the end of 2019. In the quarter, the Company paid down $7.9 million of debt, resulting in $128.5 million of total debt as of June 30, 2020. Compared with year-end 2019, total debt was up $18.7 million, reflecting funds used to make the Dynamic Controls acquisition. Debt, net of cash, was $109.4 million, or 46.4% of net debt to capitalization.

Year-to-date capital expenditures were $3.6 million. The Company expects its capital expenditures for full year 2020 to range between $10 million to $12 million. This level enables key projects to move forward, while deferring lower priority activities.

Orders and Backlog Summary ($ in thousands)

 

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Orders

$

80,365

$

92,923

$

86,315

$

90,726

$

95,317

Backlog

$

127,701

$

133,187

$

124,950

$

125,821

$

133,507

Foreign currency translation had an unfavorable $1.8 million impact on second quarter orders compared with the prior-year period. The time to convert the majority of backlog to sales is approximately three to six months.

As announced on June 25, 2020, the Company recently won the nomination for another award to provide a customer-specific solution for the Companys Vehicle market in Europe and Asia. This award is in addition to three previously disclosed Vehicle market awards received since 2017, and brings the total awards received for Vehicle Market solutions to approximately $325 million at current currency exchange rates. A nominal amount of these Vehicle market awards is currently included in backlog as the Company has begun shipments at very low levels for the first of four, seven-year awards. Given the COVID-19 situation, Allied Motion expects production for the initial projects to remain flat through 2020 and begin to gain traction in 2021. All awards are expected to concurrently be at full rate production midway through 2024 and running at that rate into early 2026.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. During the conference call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss Allied Motions corporate strategy and outlook. A question and answer session will follow.

To listen to the live call, dial (201) 689-8263. In addition, the webcast and slide presentation may be found at: www.alliedmotion.com/investor-relations

A telephonic replay will be available from 1:00 pm ET on the day of the call through Thursday, August 13, 2020. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter replay pin number 13705866 or access the webcast replay via the Companys website. A transcript will also be posted to the website once available.

About Allied Motion Technologies Inc.

Allied Motion (Nasdaq: AMOT) designs, manufactures and sells precision and specialty controlled motion products and solutions used in a broad range of industries within our major served markets, which include Vehicle, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. Headquartered in Amherst, NY, the Company has global operations and sells into markets across the United States, Canada, South America, Europe and Asia.

Allied Motion is focused on controlled motion applications and is known worldwide for its expertise in electro-magnetic, mechanical and electronic motion technology. Its products include brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gear motors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, incremental and absolute optical encoders, active (electronic) and passive (magnetic) filters for power quality and harmonic issues, and other controlled motion-related products.

The Companys growth strategy is focused on being the controlled motion solutions leader in its selected target markets by leveraging its "technology/know how to develop integrated precision solutions that utilize multiple Allied Motion technologies to "change the game and create higher value solutions for its customers. The Company routinely posts news and other important information on its website at www.alliedmotion.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release and in the Companys August 6, 2020 conference call that relate to future plans, events or performance are "forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance, or achievements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements the Company makes regarding expected operating results, anticipated levels of capital expenditures, the Companys belief that it has sufficient liquidity to fund its business operations, and expectations with respect to the conversion of backlog to sales. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Companys current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Companys business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Companys control. The Companys actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, general economic and business conditions, conditions affecting the industries served by the Company and its subsidiaries, conditions affecting the Company's customers and suppliers, competitor responses to the Company's products and services, the overall market acceptance of such products and services, the pace of bookings relative to shipments, the ability to expand into new markets and geographic regions, the success in acquiring new business, the impact of changes in income tax rates or policies, the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses and governments responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers businesses, and on global supply chains; our inability to predict the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic and related impacts will continue to adversely impact our business operations, financial performance, results of operations, financial position, the prices of our securities and the achievement of our strategic objectives and other factors disclosed in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for us to predict the occurrence of those matters or the manner in which they may affect us. The Company has no obligation or intent to release publicly any revisions to any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the three

months ended
June 30,

 

For the six
months ended
June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

Revenue

 

$

86,661

 

$

92,630

 

$

179,043

 

$

186,526

 

Cost of goods sold

 

 

60,201

 

 

64,208

 

 

124,541

 

 

130,442

 

Gross profit

 

 

26,460

 

 

28,422

 

 

54,502

 

 

56,084

 

Operating costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling

 

 

3,842

 

 

4,136

 

 

8,085

 

 

8,229

 

General and administrative

 

 

9,710

 

 

9,569

 

 

18,872

 

 

18,519

 

Engineering and development

 

 

6,197

 

 

5,676

 

 

12,431

 

 

11,483

 

Business development

 

 

177

 

 

3

 

 

424

 

 

56

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

 

1,483

 

 

1,430

 

 

2,924

 

 

2,862

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

21,409

 

 

20,814

 

 

42,736

 

 

41,149

 

Operating income

 

 

5,051

 

 

7,608

 

 

11,766

 

 

14,935

 

Other expense (income):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

901

 

 

1,435

 

 

1,955

 

 

2,615

 

Other expense (income), net

 

 

17

 

 

(1)

 

 

76

 

 

(19)

 

Total other expense, net

 

 

918

 

 

1,434

 

 

2,031

 

 

2,596

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

4,133

 

 

6,174

 

 

9,735

 

 

12,339

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(1,237)

 

 

(1,729)

 

 

(2,804)

 

 

(3,424)

 

Net income

 

$

2,896

 

$

4,445

 

$

6,931

 

$

8,915

 

Basic earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.73

 

$

0.95

 

Basic weighted average common shares

 

 

9,509

 

 

9,408

 

 

9,474

 

 

9,378

 

Diluted earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share

 

$

0.30

 

$

0.47

 

$

0.73

 

$

0.95

 

Diluted weighted average common shares

 

 

9,536

 

 

9,456

 

 

9,518

 

 

9,419

 

Net income

 

$

2,896

 

$

4,445

 

$

6,931

 

$

8,915

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

 

1,932

 

 

548

 

 

(496)

 

 

(339)

 

Loss on derivatives

 

 

(329)

 

 

(436)

 

 

(1,417)

 

 

(698)

 

Comprehensive income

 

$

4,499

 

$

4,557

 

$

5,018

 

$

7,878

 

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

19,019

 

$

13,416

 

Trade receivables, net of provision for credit losses of $605 and allowance for doubtful

accounts of $405 at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

49,595

 

 

44,429

 

Inventories

 

 

61,453

 

 

53,385

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

3,699

 

 

4,413

 

Total current assets

 

 

133,766

 

 

115,643

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

53,465

 

 

53,008

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

846

 

 

490

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

67,378

 

 

62,497

 

Goodwill

 

 

59,501

 

 

52,935

 

Right of use assets

 

 

18,987

 

 

16,420

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

4,556

 

 

4,835

 

Total Assets

 

$

338,499

 

$

305,828

 

Liabilities and Stockholders Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

27,453

 

$

23,640

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

22,210

 

 

23,001

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

49,663

 

 

46,641

 

Long-term debt

 

 

128,452

 

 

109,765

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

4,649

 

 

3,399

 

Pension and post-retirement obligations

 

 

5,205

 

 

5,139

 

Right of use liabilities

 

 

15,471

 

 

13,715

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

8,779

 

 

7,975

 

Total liabilities

 

 

212,219

 

 

186,634

 

Stockholders Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, no par value, authorized 50,000 shares; 9,744 and 9,599 shares

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively

 

 

39,786

 

 

37,136

 

Preferred stock, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 5,000 shares; no shares

issued or outstanding

 

 



 

 



 

Retained earnings

 

 

98,938

 

 

92,589

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(12,444)

 

 

(10,531)

 

Total stockholders equity

 

 

126,280

 

 

119,194

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders Equity

 

$

338,499

 

$

305,828

 

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

For the six months ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

Cash Flows From Operating Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

6,931

 

$

8,915

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

7,627

 

 

7,327

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(841)

 

 

(491)

 

Stock based compensation expense

 

 

1,720

 

 

1,540

 

Debt issue cost amortization recorded in interest expense

 

 

73

 

 

87

 

Other

 

 

885

 

 

(166)

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade receivables

 

 

(1,178)

 

 

(8,692)

 

Inventories

 

 

(5,193)

 

 

1,973

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

1,472

 

 

(289)

 

Accounts payable

 

 

(1,627)

 

 

(795)

 

Accrued liabilities

 

 

(3,270)

 

 

(557)

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

6,599

 

 

8,852

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Investing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property and equipment

 

 

(3,614)

 

 

(6,401)

 

Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

(14,728)

 

 



 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(18,342)

 

 

(6,401)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Flows From Financing Activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Borrowings on long term debt

 

 

26,979

 

 

7,695

 

Principal payments of long-term debt

 

 

(7,937)

 

 

(7,000)

 

Payment of debt issuance costs

 

 

(401)

 

 



 

Dividends paid to stockholders

 

 

(569)

 

 

(605)

 

Stock transactions under employee benefit stock plans

 

 

(797)

 

 

(710)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

17,275

 

 

(620)

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash

 

 

71

 

 

(41)

 

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

 

 

5,603

 

 

1,790

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

 

13,416

 

 

8,673

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

$

19,019

 

$

10,463

 

ALLIED MOTION TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

In addition to reporting revenue and net income, which are U.S. generally accepted accounting principle ("GAAP) measures, the Company presents Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate impacts, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock compensation expense and business development costs), which are non-GAAP measures.

The Company believes that Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange rate impacts is a useful measure in analyzing organic sales results. The Company excludes the effect of currency translation from revenue for this measure because currency translation is not under managements control, is subject to volatility and can obscure underlying business trends. The portion of revenue attributable to currency translation is calculated as the difference between the current period revenue and the current period revenue after applying foreign exchange rates from the prior period.

The Company believes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are often a useful measure of a Companys operating performance and are a significant basis used by the Companys management to evaluate and compare the core operating performance of its business from period to period by removing the impact of the capital structure (interest), tangible and intangible asset base (depreciation and amortization), taxes, stock-based compensation expense, business development costs related to acquisitions, and other items that are not indicative of the Companys core operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure for determining operating performance or liquidity that is calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

The Companys calculation of Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange impacts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 is as follows:

Three Months Ended
June 30, 2020

 

Six Months Ended
June 30, 2020

Revenue as reported

$

86,661

$

179,043

Currency impact

1,381

 

2,804

Revenue excluding foreign currency exchange impacts

$

88,042

$

181,847

The Companys calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

2,896

$

4,445

$

6,931

$

8,915

Interest expense

901

1,435

1,955

2,615

Provision for income tax

1,237

1,729

2,804

3,424

Depreciation and amortization

3,877

3,668

7,627

7,327

EBITDA

8,911

11,277

19,317

22,281

Stock compensation expense

931

866

1,720

1,540

Business development costs

177

3

424

56

Adjusted EBITDA

$

10,019

$

12,146

$

21,461

$

23,877

 

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share to
Non-GAAP Adjusted Net and Diluted Earnings per Share
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

The Companys calculation of Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 is as follows:

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2020

Per diluted share

2019

Per diluted share

2020

Per diluted share

2019

Per diluted share

Net income as reported

$2,896

$ 0.30

$4,445

$ 0.47

$6,931

$ 0.73

$8,915

$ 0.95

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax

Business development costs

124

0.02

2

-

302

0.03

40

-

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS

$3,020

$ 0.32

$4,447

$ 0.47

$7,233

$ 0.76

$8,955

$ 0.95

 

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding

9,536

9,456

9,518

9,419

Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are defined as net income as reported, adjusted for unusual non-recurring items. Adjusted net income and diluted EPS are not a measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, commonly known as GAAP, and may not be comparable to the measure as used by other companies. Nevertheless, the Company believes that providing non-GAAP information, such as adjusted net income and diluted EPS are important for investors and other readers of the Companys financial statements and assists in understanding the comparison of the current quarters and current years net income and diluted EPS to the historical periods net income and diluted EPS.

