Alta Acquires Ambrose Equipment

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Ambrose Equipment, LLC., a privately held equipment distributor and the Northeasts premier asphalt equipment dealer for more than 33 years, with locations in New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The acquisition expands Altas construction equipment footprint to 39 locations in 10 states.

Based in Hooksett, New Hampshire, the family-owned Ambrose Equipment is the preeminent equipment solution provider in the LeeBoy dealer network. Ambrose offers a full line of industry-leading road equipment products and specialty attachments, as well as service, rentals and replacement parts.

Ryan Greenawalt, Chief Executive Officer of Alta, said, "For over three decades, Ambrose has been the go-to asphalt paving products dealer in New England. With the acquisition of Ambrose, Alta Equipment now offers the most diverse road construction equipment portfolio of products and services in the New England region. By expanding our capabilities, OEM relationships within our territories, we continue to execute on our strategy of expanding our parts and service business and diversifying our offerings to customers.

Ambrose Equipment generated approximately $35 million in revenue and had adjusted EBITDA of approximately $3.1 million for the trailing-twelve-month period ended August 2021. Terms of the acquisition will be disclosed upon closing. The transaction is expected to close before year-end, subject to customary conditions.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 37 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Ohio, Virginia, and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for most of their equipment needs by providing sales, parts, service, and rental functions under one roof. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

