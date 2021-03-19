  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Stimmungen und Emotionen als Kurstreiber. Jetzt auch auf deutsche Aktien - erfahren Sie mehr!-w-
24.03.2021 23:18

Alta Equipment Group Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $315 Million of Senior Secured Second Lien Notes due 2026

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) ("Alta or the "Company), announced today that it has priced $315 million in aggregate principal amount of its 5.625% senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (the "notes") in a private offering (the "offering") that is exempt from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). This represents an increase of $15 million from the previously announced offering of $300 million. The offering of the notes is expected to close on April 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be guaranteed by all of the Companys subsidiaries and will be secured by a second lien on substantially all of the assets of the Company and its subsidiaries. Concurrent with the closing of the offering the Company and its subsidiaries expect to refinance the Companys senior credit obligations by entering into a $350 million amended and restated credit agreement and a $40 million amended and restated floor plan financing agreement (together, the "First Lien Facilities), which agreements will be secured by a first priority lien on the same assets securing the notes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with the proceeds of new borrowings under the First Lien Facilities, to repay certain of its current outstanding indebtedness, to pay fees and expenses incurred in connection with the offering and, to the extent there are remaining proceeds, for general corporate purposes.

The notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the securities laws of any other place. Unless they are registered, the notes may be offered only in transactions that are exempt from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The notes will be offered by the initial purchasers of the notes only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A and to non-U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offers of the notes will be made only by means of a private offering memorandum. This notice is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements for purposes of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate, "believe, "continue, "could, "estimate, "expect, "intends, "may, "might, "plan, "possible, "potential, "predict, "project, "should, "would and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include any statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the notes, statements regarding refinancing our current credit obligations and statements regarding the closing of the note offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties identified in this presentation or indicated from time to time in the section entitled "Risk Factors in our annual report on Form 10-K and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC). The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive, and readers should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 36 years and has developed a branch network that includes 55 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia and Florida. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio.

Nachrichten zu B. Riley Principal Merger Corp Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Hot Bets, der Podcast zu den heißesten Aktien von finanzen.net - Jetzt anhören (Anzeige)
19.03.21
B Riley Principal Merger: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr B. Riley Principal Merger News
RSS Feed
B. Riley Principal Merger zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu B. Riley Principal Merger Corp Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene B. Riley Principal Merger News

19.03.21B Riley Principal Merger: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal
Weitere B. Riley Principal Merger News
Werbung

Trading-News

Video: Interview zu nachhaltigen Investments & Fonds | Scalable meets HanseMerkur Trust
Gold, Öl & Co: Geht es für die Rohstoffpreise weiter nach oben?
EuropeFX: SPREAD - was die Händler wissen sollten
Vontobel: Steigende Buchungszahlen erfreuen US Airlines
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones - Abgaben möglich
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die nachhaltigsten ETFs finden
Robo Advisor Testsieger 2020 im Web Seminar kennenlernen
Warum die private Alters­vor­sorge sinn­voll ist
Webinar: Allvest Lunchtime - Einblicke in das Allvest Kunden-Cockpit. So verwalten Sie Ihren Allvest Vertrag.
Wohin mit dem Geld?
my-si: Jeder zweite Verbraucher will nachhaltig anlegen - aber mit Rendite
Wenn die Zinsen steigen
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur B. Riley Principal Merger-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

B. Riley Principal Merger Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Welche Uhren wirklich Geld bringen
Der verrückte NFT-Hype und Gewinne mit dem Vorschlaghammer
Politik-Crash  Ist das Versagen eine Last für den Dax?
Milliarden mit Alzheimer und Profiteure des Grünen-Programms
Fast schon zynisch  Wenn Vermieter im Lockdown weiter voll kassieren

News von

Newsticker Corona: Braun - Deutsche sollen Ostern wie Weihnachten feiern
DAX im Minus: Lockdown-Blues belastet Aktienmärkte in Europa
Der Morgen kompakt: 15 Themen, die Anleger heute Morgen wissen sollten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Aktien von Carrefour Brasil winkt Rekord-Tagesplus
EON-Aktie: Die Bilanz eines Umbaus

Heute im Fokus

Wall Street letztendlich stabil -- DAX schließt leichter -- Schwacher Börsengang von DigitalOcean -- E.ON erwartet 2021 höheren Gewinn -- Commerzbank, TeamViewer, AUTO1 Robinhood, im Fokus

Warnstreiks führen zu Produktionsunterbrechungen bei VW. RWE begrüßt Planbarkeit durch NRW-Leitentscheidung für Kohleausstieg. AstraZeneca lagert wohl riesige Mengen Impfstoff in Italien. Tesla-Kauf jetzt per Bitcoin möglich. RATIONAL rechnet mit Umsatzrückgang zum Jahresstart. Hongkong stoppt Pfizer/BioNTech-Impfstoff. NORMA will überraschend hohe Dividende ausschütten. ENCAVIS will auch 2021 Umsatz und Gewinn steigern.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Wie haben die größten Milliardäre begonnen ihr Geld zu verdienen?
Der Werdegang der bekanntesten Milliardäre
Die größten Klimasünder der Welt
Diese Länder haben die größten CO2-Emissionen
Wo die Deutschen ihr Erspartes verstecken
Das sind die beliebtesten Plätze der Deutschen um Geld zu verstecken.

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
Die 20 größten europäischen Banken
Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
Forbes: Die reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA unter 40
Sie gehören zu den 100 reichsten Selfmade-Frauen der USA - und sind noch keine 40 Jahre alt
4. Quartal 2020: Neuerungen im Depot von David Einhorn
Änderungen im Portfolio
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Februar 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie bewerten Sie die derzeitigen Corna-Einschränkungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen