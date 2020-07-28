Altabancorp Schedules First Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) announced that it will report its first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. MDT (12:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss the Companys financial performance.

The Companys first quarter 2021 earnings release and investor presentation will be available prior to the call on the Companys website at www.altabancorp.com. An audio archive and written transcript of the conference call will be available on the Companys website within 24 hours after the end of the call. Forward-looking statements may be made and other material information may be discussed on this conference call.

Investment professionals, who wish to ask questions regarding the Companys financial performance, will need to register to participate in the call by Wednesday, April 28, 2021 by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6513568. Upon registering, you will receive a confirmation with dial-in details.

Other interested parties may listen to the call via a live webcast. Additional information and a link to the webcast can be found on the Companys website at www.altabancorp.com.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp (Nasdaq: ALTA) is the bank holding company for Altabank, a full-service bank, providing loans, deposit and cash management services to businesses and individuals through 26 branch locations from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah. Altabank is the largest community bank in Utah with total assets over $3.4 billion. Our clients have direct access to bankers and decision-makers, who work with clients to understand their specific needs and offer customized financial solutions. Altabank has been serving communities in Utah and southern Idaho for more than 100 years. More information about Altabank is available at www.altabank.com. More information about Altabancorp is available at www.altabancorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210401005917/en/