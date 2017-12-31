AltaPacific Bancorp Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018

AltaPacific Bancorp (OTCBB: ABNK), the parent company of AltaPacific
Bank, today reported net income for the first quarter of 2018 totaling
$1,049,000 or $0.17 per diluted share. The earnings level represents an
increase of $482,000 (85.0%) over the same period last year.
Assets for the Company totaled $417,914,000 at March 31, 2018,
representing an increase of $15.8 million (3.9%) over March 31, 2017 and
a decrease of $0.7 million (0.2%) over December 31, 2017. At March 31,
2018, gross loans totaled $310,578,000 representing an increase of $45.7
million (17.3%) over March 31, 2017 and an increase of $14.9 million
(5.0%) over December 31, 2017. Deposits totaled $335,883,000 at March
31, 2018, representing an increase of $26.2 million (8.5%) over March
31, 2017 and a $0.7 million (0.2%) increase over December 31, 2017. At
March 31, 2018, the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses totaled
$3,826,000, representing 1.5% of Gross Loans originated, nonaccrual
loans totaled $43,000 and no loans were past due in excess of 30 days
and still accruing interest.
The Companys Share Repurchase Program, which was adopted in 2012, has
resulted in the repurchase of 199,825 shares of Company stock at a total
cost of $2,724,000, or $13.63 per share, during the three-month period
ending March 31, 2018. During the twelve-month period ending March 31,
2018, the Company repurchased 460,233 shares of Company stock at a total
cost of $5,714,000, or $12.42 per share. As of March 31, 2018, 6,027,762
shares of AltaPacific Bancorp stock were issued and outstanding.
"We have been very focused on the growth and expansion of our market
presence in Southern California these past few months and have
experienced a tremendous amount of success, reported Charles O. Hall,
Chief Executive Officer. Continuing, Mr. Hall stated, "We continue to
look for appropriate merger and acquisition candidates. While
opportunities have become available, they did not meet our strategic
objectives. In pursuing this area of growth, we will remain patient and
disciplined.
AltaPacific Bancorp is the parent company for AltaPacific Bank. The
Companys stock trades over the counter under the symbol ABNK.
AltaPacific Bank is an independent business bank headquartered in Santa
Rosa, California and has additional banking offices in Covina, Ontario,
Riverside, San Bernardino and Temecula, California. The bank is focused
on meeting the specialized needs of small to medium-sized businesses and
professionals throughout California. For additional information, please
contact us at (707) 236-1500 or online at www.apbconnect.com.
The following is a summary of the companys financial performance
(unaudited) as of March 31, 2018:
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Gross Loans
|
|
$
|
264,832
|
|
$
|
295,684
|
|
$
|
310,578
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
3,386
|
|
|
3,686
|
|
|
3,826
|
Net Loans
|
|
|
261,446
|
|
|
291,998
|
|
|
306,752
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
402,106
|
|
|
418,634
|
|
|
417,914
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
309,660
|
|
|
335,147
|
|
|
335,883
|
Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
57,794
|
|
|
58,028
|
|
|
56,166
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per
share amounts)
|
|
Three Month Period Ended
|
|
March 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
March 31, 2018
|
Interest Income
|
|
$
|
4,540
|
|
$
|
5,831
|
|
$
|
4,861
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
399
|
|
|
451
|
|
|
429
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
4,141
|
|
|
5,380
|
|
|
4,432
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
200
|
|
|
140
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
231
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
579
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
3,321
|
|
|
3,501
|
|
|
3,405
|
Pretax Income
|
|
|
1,001
|
|
|
1,825
|
|
|
1,466
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
|
434
|
|
|
1,232
|
|
|
417
|
Net Income
|
|
|
567
|
|
|
593
|
|
|
1,049
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets
|
|
|
0.59%
|
|
|
0.55%
|
|
|
1.04%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
|
|
3.94%
|
|
|
4.04%
|
|
|
7.34%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
75.96%
|
|
|
63.36%
|
|
|
67.95%
|
EPS Basic
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
EPS Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.09
|
|
$
|
0.10
|
|
$
|
0.17
|
Book Value Per Common Share
|
|
$
|
8.90
|
|
$
|
9.34
|
|
$
|
9.32
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about
AltaPacific Bancorp and its subsidiaries, including descriptions of
plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or
services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of
economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by
the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current
facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"
"intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or
conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and
uncertainties. A number of factors many of which are beyond
AltaPacifics control could cause actual conditions, events or results
to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking
statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include,
among others, the following possibilities: (1) competitive pressures
among depository and other financial institutions may increase
significantly; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in
the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general
economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less
favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a
deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5)
legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting
standards and tax laws, may adversely affect the businesses in which
AltaPacific is engaged; (6) competitors may have greater financial
resources and develop products that enable such competitors to compete
more successfully than AltaPacific; and (7) adverse changes may occur in
the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required
by law, AltaPacific does not undertake to update forward-looking
statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.
