AltaPacific Bancorp Reports Earnings for Third Quarter 2018

AltaPacific Bancorp (OTCBB: ABNK), the parent company of AltaPacific
Bank, today reported year-to-date net income totaling $3,797,000, or
$0.63 per diluted share, and quarterly net income totaling $1,387,000,
or $0.23 per diluted share, for the period ending September 30, 2018,
respectively.
Assets for the Company totaled $431,106,000 at September 30, 2018,
representing a decrease of $3.1 million (0.7%) over June 30, 2018 and an
increase of $12.5 million (3.0%) over December 31, 2017. At September
30, 2018, gross loans totaled $322,313,000 representing a decrease of
$6.0 million (1.8%) over June 30, 2018 and an increase of $26.6 million
(9.0%) over December 31, 2017. Deposits totaled $339,573,000 at
September 30, 2018, representing an increase of $1.4 million (0.4%) over
June 30, 2018 and an increase of $4.4 million (1.3%) over December 31,
2017. At September 30, 2018 the Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses
totaled $4,126,000, representing 1.45% of gross loans originated. In
addition, at September 30, 2018 nonaccrual loans totaled $44,000 and
there were no other loans past due in excess of 30 days.
The Companys Share Repurchase Program resulted in the repurchase of
244,000 shares of Company stock at a total cost of approximately $3.9
million, or $16.11 per share, during the three-month period ending
September 30, 2018. During the nine-month period ending September 30,
2018, the Company repurchased approximately 550,000 shares of Company
stock at a total cost of approximately $8.2 million, or $14.91 per
share. As of September 30, 2018, there were 5,698,103 shares of
AltaPacific Bancorp stock issued and outstanding.
"We continue to expand our market presence, particularly among our
newest branches in Southern California, reported Charles O. Hall, Chief
Executive Officer. Continuing, Mr. Hall stated, "Our two newest branches
Riverside and San Bernardino have experienced a 29% increase in
loans and a 19% increase in deposits during the first nine months of
this year.
AltaPacific Bancorp is the parent company for AltaPacific Bank. The
Companys stock trades over the counter under the symbol ABNK.
AltaPacific Bank is an independent business bank headquartered in Santa
Rosa, California and has additional banking offices in Covina, Ontario,
Riverside, San Bernardino and Temecula, California. The bank is focused
on meeting the specialized needs of small to medium-sized businesses and
professionals throughout California. For additional information, please
contact us at (707) 236-1500 or online at www.apbconnect.com.
The following is a summary of the companys financial performance
(unaudited) as of September 30, 2018:
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
September 30, 2018
|
Gross Loans
|
|
$
|
295,684
|
|
$
|
328,319
|
|
$
|
322,313
|
Allowance for Loan Losses
|
|
|
3,686
|
|
|
4,126
|
|
|
4,126
|
Net Loans
|
|
|
291,998
|
|
|
324,193
|
|
|
318,187
|
Total Assets
|
|
|
418,634
|
|
|
434,211
|
|
|
431,106
|
Total Deposits
|
|
|
335,147
|
|
|
338,189
|
|
|
339,573
|
Shareholders Equity
|
|
|
58,028
|
|
|
56,043
|
|
|
53,530
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share data)
|
|
Three Month Period Ending
|
|
Nine Month Period Ending
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
September 30,
2017
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
Interest Income
|
|
$
|
5,780
|
|
|
$
|
5,458
|
|
|
$
|
14,396
|
|
|
$
|
16,099
|
|
Interest Expense
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
|
534
|
|
|
|
1,285
|
|
|
|
1,493
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
5,250
|
|
|
|
4,924
|
|
|
|
13,111
|
|
|
|
14,606
|
|
Provision for Loan Losses
|
|
|
300
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
440
|
|
Noninterest Income
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
|
210
|
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
|
963
|
|
Noninterest Expense
|
|
|
3,200
|
|
|
|
3,183
|
|
|
|
10,290
|
|
|
|
9,788
|
|
Pretax Income
|
|
|
1,924
|
|
|
|
1,951
|
|
|
|
4,552
|
|
|
|
5,341
|
|
Provision for Income Taxes
|
|
|
563
|
|
|
|
564
|
|
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
|
1,544
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
1,361
|
|
|
|
1,387
|
|
|
|
3,380
|
|
|
|
3,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on Average Assets
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
|
|
1.38
|
%
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
1.26
|
%
|
Return on Average Equity
|
|
|
9.53
|
%
|
|
|
9.71
|
%
|
|
|
7.74
|
%
|
|
|
8.86
|
%
|
Efficiency Ratio
|
|
|
59.00
|
%
|
|
|
62.00
|
%
|
|
|
68.64
|
%
|
|
|
62.87
|
%
|
EPS Basic
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
0.53
|
|
|
$
|
0.64
|
|
EPS Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.22
|
|
|
$
|
0.23
|
|
|
$
|
0.52
|
|
|
$
|
0.63
|
|
Book Value Per Common Share
|
|
$
|
9.44
|
|
|
$
|
9.39
|
|
|
$
|
9.32
|
|
|
$
|
9.39
|
|
Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
5,936,160
|
|
|
|
5,698,103
|
|
|
|
6,328,352
|
|
|
|
5,698,103
|
|
Weighted Average Shares - Basic
|
|
|
6,032,791
|
|
|
|
5,785,838
|
|
|
|
6,435,560
|
|
|
|
5,949,569
|
|
Weighted Average Shares - Diluted
|
|
|
6,144,373
|
|
|
|
5,932,218
|
|
|
|
6,489,918
|
|
|
|
6,073,999
|
|
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about
AltaPacific Bancorp and its subsidiaries, including descriptions of
plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or
services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of
economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by
the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current
facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate,"
"intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or
conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."
Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and
uncertainties. A number of factors many of which are beyond
AltaPacifics control could cause actual conditions, events or results
to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking
statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially
from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include,
among others, the following possibilities: (1) competitive pressures
among depository and other financial institutions may increase
significantly; (2) revenues may be lower than expected; (3) changes in
the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) general
economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, may be less
favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a
deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit; (5)
legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting
standards and tax laws, may adversely affect the businesses in which
AltaPacific is engaged; (6) competitors may have greater financial
resources and develop products that enable such competitors to compete
more successfully than AltaPacific; and (7) adverse changes may occur in
the securities markets or with respect to inflation. Forward-looking
statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required
by law, AltaPacific does not undertake to update forward-looking
statements to reflect subsequent circumstances or events.
