finanzen.net
08.04.2019 22:30
Bewerten
(0)

Altria Provides Update on FTC Review of JUUL Investment

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) today announces it has received a request for additional information (Second Request) from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) relating to its investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) that closed in December 2018.

Altria currently holds an approximate 35% non-voting, economic interest in JUUL. Altria is now seeking to convert its JUUL interest to voting securities pursuant to the terms of its investment. Following conversion, Altria expects to account for its investment in JUUL under the equity method of accounting and will have the right to designate one-third of the members of JUULs board of directors. JUUL will remain fully independent.

Pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (HSR Act), Altria and JUUL filed notification of the proposed conversion with the federal antitrust authorities and must observe a waiting period before completing the conversion. As part of the HSR Act review process, the FTC issued the Second Request on April 8, 2019 to extend the waiting period while the FTC conducts its review. The waiting period is extended until 30 days after the parties have substantially complied with the Second Request, though it is common for that period to be extended voluntarily by the parties or terminated sooner by the FTC.

Issuance of a Second Request is a normal part of the FTCs investigation process. Altria is cooperating with the FTCs investigation and will work to provide answers to the FTCs outstanding questions promptly.

Altria continues to believe that its investment and the services Altria has agreed to provide JUUL will promote competition and have long-term benefits for adult smokers. Altria continues to anticipate that the conversion of its JUUL shares will occur as planned.

Altria's Profile

Altrias wholly-owned subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC), John Middleton Co. (Middleton), Sherman Group Holdings, LLC and its subsidiaries (Nat Sherman), Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (Ste. Michelle) and Philip Morris Capital Corporation (PMCC). Altria holds equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev), JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos Group).

The brand portfolios of Altrias tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen® and Skoal®. Ste. Michelle produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, Columbia Crest®, 14 Hands® and Stags Leap Wine Cellars, and it imports and markets Antinori®, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte, Torres® and Villa Maria Estate products in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission. More information about Altria is available at altria.com and on the Altria Investor app.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains projections of future results and other forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory approvals required for the conversion of the shares into voting shares may not be obtained in a timely manner, if at all; and that such approvals may be subject to unanticipated conditions. Other important factors include the possibility that the expected benefits of the transaction may not materialize in the expected manner or timeframe, if at all; the potential inaccuracy of the financial projections (including, without limitation, projections relating to JUULs domestic growth and international expansion); prevailing economic, market, regulatory or business conditions, or changes in such conditions, negatively affecting the parties; the risk of a downgrade in Altrias credit ratings; risks that the transaction disrupts JUULs current plans and operations; the fact that Altrias reported earnings, financial position and use of equity accounting and any future dividends paid by JUUL on shares owned by Altria may be adversely affected by tax and various other factors, such as the risks encountered (including, without limitation, regulatory and litigation risks) and decisions made by JUUL in its business; risks related to the investment disrupting Altria, JUUL or their respective management; and risks relating to the effect of the transaction on JUULs ability to retain and hire key personnel or on its relationships with customers, suppliers and other third parties. These factors and other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in projections and forward looking statements are described in Altrias publicly filed reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Altria cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Altria or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Altria News
RSS Feed
Altria zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Altria Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
31.07.2017Altria NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2017Altria BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2017Altria Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
23.03.2017Altria Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
27.06.2016Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2017Altria BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.06.2016Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.02.2015Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.10.2014Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
08.02.2013Altria Group kaufenboerse.de-Aktienbrief
31.07.2017Altria NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2017Altria Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.08.2012Altria Group neutralCitigroup Corp.
26.07.2012Altria Group neutralUBS AG
26.07.2012Altria Group holdJefferies & Company Inc.
23.03.2017Altria Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2005Update UST Inc.: UnderperformGoldman Sachs
27.04.2005UST: UnderweightJP Morgan
24.01.2005UST: UnderweightJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Altria Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Altria News

13.03.19Aurora Cannabis-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Partnerschaft mit US-Milliardär Peltz?
28.03.19Is Altria a Buy?
01.04.19Altria (MO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
25.03.19Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Altria
19.03.19AB InBev shakes up board after share price slide
17.03.19Cronos Group's $1.8 Billion Investment From Altria Has Closed. Now What?
21.03.19Will Cronos Group Earnings Get an Altria Bump?
11.03.19Altria Focuses on RRPs Growth. Closes Investment in Cronos
19.03.19Altria shares fall after FDA's Gottlieb describes 'difficult' meeting on Juul
19.03.19Altria (MO) Hurt by Low Cigarette Sales. Inclines Toward RRPs
Weitere Altria News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - Friday Gold Rush-Was steckt hinter dieser Strategie?
Goldpreis findet vorerst Unterstützung
Warum Gold 2019 steigen wird!?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones mit Unterstützung
Daimler, BMW und VW - unangenehme Post aus Brüssel
UBS: Siemens  Bullen wagen sich aus der Deckung
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - MDAX konsolidiert auf hohem Niveau
Vontobel: Ölpreis, Gold, Silber - wie spannend sind Rohstoffinvestments?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Altria-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Altria Peer Group News

20:30 UhrAltria-Aktie: Jim Cramer sieht Wiederauferstehung Altrias
09:21 UhrHawesko wird eine konstante Dividende ausschütten
08:00 UhrPhilip Morris International Enters the ‘Year of Unsmoke’—Calls on All Those Who Can Empower a Smoke-Free Future
07:24 UhrDGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko proposes dividend of EUR 1.30 per share
07:24 UhrDGAP-News: Hawesko Holding AG: Hawesko schlägt Dividende von EUR 1.30 vor
07.04.19Fin24.com | Industry body. BAT-SA deny claims tobacco manufacturer owes SARS R143m
07.04.19Fin24.com | Industry body. BAT-SA deny claims tobacco manufacturer owes SARS 143m
05.04.19Starke Performance in Q1: Dieses Unternehmen ist der klare Gewinner unter den Cannabis-Aktien
05.04.19BAT sammeln beim Surfen: Brave Beta mit neuer Option
05.04.19Why British American Tobacco Stock Gained 16% in March

News von

Wer die dreizehn besten Börsentage verpasst hat, der hat seine Rendite halbiert
Hier wurden die Mieten am stärksten erhöht
Die Gründe liegen ganz besonders in China
Enteignung ist der völlig falsche Weg
Hier ist Deutschland die Ausnahme in der EU

News von

DAX: Bei Chaos-Brexit droht Börsen-Chaos - Zollstreit im Blick
DAX: Wann Anleger wieder einsteigen sollten
Dividenden: So kassieren Anleger richtig ab
Sonos-Aktie: Lautstark zu tief gefallen
Der große Test: Das sind die besten Kreditkarten

News von

Die steile Karriere von MacKenzie Bezos, die nach ihrer Scheidung von Jeff Bezos zu den reichsten Frauen der Welt gehören wird
LinkedIn-Ranking: Das sind die 25 beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Obama über antidemokratische Tendenzen: "Künstliche Intelligenz wird das Problem verschlimmern"
Zwei Jahre Switch: Wie sich Nintendo mit einzigartigem Design gegen die PlayStation und Xbox behauptet
Mach Platz, Berlin: Warum Hamburg der heimliche Star der deutschen Startup- und Techszene ist

Heute im Fokus

Dow und DAX schließen im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus

GE-Aktie verliert: JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric. Boeing drosselt nach Flugzeugabstürzen 737-Max-Produktion. Fiat Chrysler will Flotte wegen drohener EU-Abgasbußen mit Tesla poolen. Brexit-Gespräche zwischen Regierung und Opposition stocken. Henkel bekräftigt Ziele für 2019.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 14 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die reichsten Menschen der Welt
Diese Menschen haben das meiste Geld
StepStone Gehaltsreport 2019
So viel verdienen die Deutschen in diesen Branchen
Städte für Millionäre
Hier fühlen sich die Vermögenden am wohlsten
Die teuersten Scheidungen
Diesen Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sehen Sie die Zukunft von Kryptowährungen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:11 Uhr
Dow und DAX schließen im Minus -- EVOTEC auf 18-Jahres-Hoch -- Kaufpreis wird offenbar Stolperstein bei Fusion von Commerzbank und Deutsche Bank -- Deutsche Post, Autowerte, BVB im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:20 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktie im Fokus
22:25 Uhr
GE-Aktie verliert : JPMorgan rechnet mit Kurshalbierung bei General Electric
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
International Cobalt Corp Registered ShsA2DN7F
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
CommerzbankCBK100
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Apple Inc.865985
BayerBAY001
Amazon906866
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
EVOTEC SE566480
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
TeslaA1CX3T
Allianz840400
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403