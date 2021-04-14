  • Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
09.07.2021 14:30

Altria Reaches Agreement to Sell Its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Business

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) today announced that its subsidiary, UST LLC, has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Ste. Michelle Wine Estates (Ste. Michelle) business to Sycamore Partners Management, L.P., a private equity firm specializing in consumer, retail, and distribution investments (Sycamore Partners), in an all-cash transaction with a purchase price of approximately $1.2 billion and the assumption of certain Ste. Michelle liabilities (Transaction). Altrias net cash proceeds will be subject to customary net working capital and other adjustments at closing.

Altria expects the Transaction to close during the second half of 2021, subject to Sycamore Partners obtaining the necessary financing and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including antitrust regulatory clearance.

"We believe the Transaction is an important step in Altrias value creation for shareholders and allows our management team greater focus on the pursuit of our Vision to responsibly transition adult smokers to a non-combustible future, said Billy Gifford, Altrias Chief Executive Officer. "Ste. Michelle and its talented employees have built an outstanding portfolio of premium wine brands, and we wish them future success.

"The Ste. Michelle leadership team and I look forward to working with the team at Sycamore Partners and believe we are well-positioned to drive the next phase of our growth, said David Dearie, Ste. Michelles President and Chief Executive Officer.

Transaction-related Financial Implications

Altria expects to record any gain or loss on the Transaction and related disposition items, which it does not anticipate being material to Altria, in the second half of 2021. Altria intends to treat these amounts as special items and exclude them from its adjusted diluted earnings per share. Altria does not expect to account for the results of Ste. Michelle as discontinued operations.

Altria expects to use the net proceeds from the Transaction for additional share repurchases, subject to approval by its Board of Directors.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC represented Altria as financial advisor, and White & Case LLP provided legal counsel to Altria for the Transaction.

Altrias Profile

Altria has a leading portfolio of tobacco products for U.S. tobacco consumers age 21+. Altrias Vision through 2030 is to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future (Vision). Altria is Moving Beyond Smoking, leading the way in moving adult smokers away from cigarettes by taking action to transition millions to potentially less harmful choices - believing it is a substantial opportunity for adult tobacco consumers, Altrias businesses and society.

Altrias wholly owned subsidiaries include the most profitable tobacco companies in their categories: Philip Morris USA Inc. (PM USA), U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company LLC (USSTC) and John Middleton Co. (Middleton). Altrias non-combustible portfolio includes Helix Innovations LLC (Helix), the maker of on! oral nicotine pouches, exclusive U.S. commercialization rights to the IQOS Tobacco Heating System® and Marlboro HeatSticks®, and an equity investment in JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL).

Altria complements its tobacco portfolio with ownership of Ste. Michelle Wine Estates Ltd. (SMWE) and equity investments in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (ABI), the worlds largest brewer, and Cronos Group Inc. (Cronos), a leading Canadian cannabinoid company.

The brand portfolios of Altrias tobacco operating companies include Marlboro®, Black & Mild®, Copenhagen®, Skoal® and on!®. SMWE produces and markets premium wines sold under various labels, including Chateau Ste. Michelle®, 14 Hands® and Stags Leap Wine Cellars, and it imports and markets Antinori® and Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte products in the United States. Trademarks and service marks related to Altria referenced in this release are the property of Altria or its subsidiaries or are used with permission.

Learn more about Altria at www.altria.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This release contains projections of future results and other forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include the parties ability to consummate the Transaction as expected (including uncertainties related to Sycamore Partners ability to obtain the necessary financing to consummate the Transaction); the possibility that one or more of the conditions to the consummation of the Transaction may not be satisfied; the possibility that regulatory approvals required for the Transaction may not be obtained in a timely manner, if at all; the parties ability to meet expectations regarding the timing, completion, and other matters relating to the Transaction; and any event that could give rise to the termination of the agreement with Sycamore Partners. Other important factors include the possibility that the expected benefits of the Transaction may not materialize in the expected manner or timeframe, if at all, and the other factors detailed in Altrias publicly filed documents, including Altrias Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K.

Nachrichten zu Altria Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
24.06.21
Opening Bell: US-Futures im Plus; Eli Lilly, Darden Restaurants, Roku, Beyond Meat, 3D Systems, Altria, Chevron (Der Aktionär)
01.06.21
Experten sehen bei Altria-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
03.05.21
Opening Bell: Wall Street im Plus erwartet; MGM, Moderna, Twitter, Altria, Sea Ltd., Verizon, Tilray (Der Aktionär)
30.04.21
Altria: Bilanzzahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.04.21
Ausblick: Altria gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
21.04.21
Märkte am Morgen: DAX legt wieder zu - Netflix, Boeing, Altria, Munich Re, Zalando, ASML, Rheinmetall im Fokus (Der Aktionär)
20.04.21
Altria: Lasche Dröhnung - Aktie bricht ein (Der Aktionär)
14.04.21
Erste Schätzungen: Altria stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Altria News
RSS Feed
Altria zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Altria Inc.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.04.2020Altria HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
12.07.2019Altria buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.2017Altria NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2017Altria BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.07.2017Altria Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
12.07.2019Altria buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.07.2017Altria BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
27.06.2016Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.02.2015Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
31.10.2014Altria Group BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
02.04.2020Altria HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
31.07.2017Altria NeutralUBS AG
31.07.2017Altria Sector PerformRBC Capital Markets
09.08.2012Altria Group neutralCitigroup Corp.
26.07.2012Altria Group neutralUBS AG
23.03.2017Altria Group UnderperformRBC Capital Markets
27.04.2005Update UST Inc.: UnderperformGoldman Sachs
27.04.2005UST: UnderweightJP Morgan
24.01.2005UST: UnderweightJP Morgan

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Altria Inc. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Altria News

24.06.21Opening Bell: US-Futures im Plus; Eli Lilly. Darden Restaurants. Roku. Beyond Meat. 3D Systems. Altria. Chevron
09.06.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Philip Morris. Altria Group and Vector Group
08.06.21What’s Next For Altria Stock After Its 20% Rally?
15.06.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Vector Group. Philip Morris International and Altria Group
29.06.21Altria (MO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
15.06.21Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
23.06.21Altria (MO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
15.06.21Altria (MO) Gains on Low-Risk Tobacco Offerings. Strong Pricing
06.07.21Altria (MO) Up 14% in 6 Months. Gains on Low-Risk Products
Weitere Altria News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Deutsche Bank, BMW, MTU Aero Engines
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Jeden Montag um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Viel Licht und Schatten am Rohstoffmarkt
DZ BANK - Kursstabilisierung am unteren Bollinger Band
Fielmann wagt Prognose für 2021 - die Aktie einen Ausbruch?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

8 Irrtümer über Vermögensverwalter
Warum die Angst vor Volatilität übertrieben ist
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Spannend: Unendliche Verlängerung?!
Das Retreat für Ihr Vermögen. Jetzt sicher und rentabel anlegen.
BIT Capital setzt neuen Fintech Fonds auf
Fünf Thesen für eine bessere Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Grundrente - Alles Wich­tige zur neuen Rente für Gering­ver­diener
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Altria-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Altria Peer Group News

14:16 UhrNews24.com | Marlboro owner Philip Morris to buy asthma drug maker
09:29 UhrPhilip Morris International launches Vectura counterbid
09:15 UhrPhilip Morris swoops in for Vectura to become ‘broader healthcare and wellness company’
09:14 UhrPhilip Morris launches counterbid for inhaler specialist Vectura
07:00 UhrPhilip Morris Int : Offer for Vectura Group plc
08.07.21Why Philip Morris (PM) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
08.07.21Veltins: Frühestens 2023 Rückkehr zur Normalität auf dem Biermarkt
08.07.21Here's Why You Should Hold on to AB InBev (BUD) Stock Now
08.07.21Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Anheuser-Busch InBev. Diageo. Constellation Brands. Boston Beer and Molson Coors
07.07.21Imperial Brands PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

News von

Super Mario-Game für 660.000 Dollar  So profitieren Sie vom Spielzeug-Hype
Energiesektor - wo liegen hier noch Anlagechancen?
Was das neue Inflationsziel der EZB für Sparer bedeutet
Die wichtigsten Tipps für hygienischen Badespaß 
Das werden sie bitter bereuen  das riskante Strafzins-Diktat der Banken

News von

DAX im Minus: Konjunkturängste schicken Europas Börsen auf Talfahrt
DAX-Chartanalyse: Kein neuer Trend in Sicht
Telekom-Aktie, Zalando und Evotec: Drei vielversprechende HDAX-Aktien mit starken Charts
Leerverkäufer haben Nel Asa auf dem Kieker
Börsen-Ausblick: Elf Aktien, Fonds und Zertifikate für das zweite Halbjahr

Heute im Fokus

DAX auf Erholungskurs -- Tesla liefert Model Y ab August in Deutschland aus -- Airbus liefert im Juni mehr Jets aus -- SYNLAB erhöht Prognose -- Pfizer und BioNTech im Fokus

EU genehmigt Kauf von Willis Towers durch Aon unter Auflagen. Verhandlungen über Jobabbau bei Siemens Energy gescheitert. Deutsche Bank-Aktie gewinnt nach Analystenkommentar. Continental will Wachstum in China stärken. Aroundtown legt Bezugspreis für Aktiendividende fest. Verdi: Lage der Lufthansa bleibt angespannt. Komplettübernahme der Media-Saturn-Holding durch Ceconomy stockt. Kering kauft Brillenhersteller Lindberg.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

KW 21/27: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Kauflisten der Experten
Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
In diesen Berufen herrscht der größte Bewerbermangel
Wo werden dringend Fachkräfte benötigt?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die kreativsten Unternehmen der Welt
Welcher Global Player ist vorne mit dabei?
Das verdienen die Chefs der Notenbanken
Wie hoch sind ihre Gehälter?
Das sind die unsinnigsten Subventionen der Bundesregierung
So werden Steuergelder verschwendet
Materialien, die teurer sind als Gold
Diese Materialien könnten Sie sich nach Ihrem nächsten Lottogewinn gönnen
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welche Information sind Ihnen vor dem Kauf eines Wertpapiers wichtig?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net Zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen