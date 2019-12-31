Altria Recognized for Environmental Leadership

Altria Group, Inc. ("Altria) (NYSE:MO) today announced that its greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets have been approved for the first time by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The Scope 1 and 2 target covering greenhouse gas emissions from Altrias operations is consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, a goal that the latest climate science says is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change. The Scope 3 target meets the criteria for ambitious value chain goals and current best practice.

"We believe its important to continually work to address important social and environmental challenges, said Jennifer Hunter, Senior Vice President, Corporate Citizenship. "This is why weve set a higher bar and reset our long-term goals, including achieving 100% renewable electricity by 2030, 100% water neutrality annually, and aligning our business with the most ambitious greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets designated by the SBTi.

In addition to SBTi approval, for the third year in a row Altria has been named to CDPs Water A-List, among only 2% of disclosing global companies in 2019, and is recognized on CDPs 2019 Climate Change survey as a global leader for engagement with suppliers on climate change.

Over 900 companies have committed to the SBTi, and just over 400 have SBTi-approved targets. SBTi is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies targets.

Altrias recently released 2019 Corporate Responsibility Progress Report details the companys continued progress on these environmental goals and on Altrias four responsibility priorities: reducing the harm of tobacco products, including preventing underage tobacco use; marketing responsibly; managing our supply chain responsibly; and developing our employees and culture.

