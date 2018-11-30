finanzen.net
08.01.2019 21:13
Alutiiq, C&W Services JV Formed to Offer Minority Business Capabilities in Facilities Services

A new joint venture (JV) has been formed between C&W Services, Inc.  one of North Americas leading facility services companies  and Alutiiq Logistics & Maintenance Services, LLC (ALMS)  a certified small, Alaska Native-owned business and wholly owned subsidiary of Alutiiq, LLC (Alutiiq). This JV was formed to help clients meet the highest standards of facility performance while achieving their diversity spending goals.

The JV  Alutiiq C&W Services, LLC  will provide services including janitorial, maintenance, controlled environments cleaning, production environment maintenance, landscaping and office services to clients, including those with secured/sensitive facilities, across North America. The JV is participating in the U.S. Small Business Administrations (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program, under which the JV is qualified to bid on and perform certain set-aside contracts. Through this program, mentors offer their protégés valuable mentoring to develop the protégés capabilities in various areas.

"Were excited about the potential of this collaboration to bring leading-edge facilities services to our customers, said Paul Bedborough, Chief Executive of C&W Services. "As a company, we have long been committed to developing a highly skilled workforce that can address customers critical need for safe and efficient facility service delivery. The SBA Mentor-Protégé program is a very effective means for C&W Services to support ALMS with the deep resources in innovation, subject-matter expertise and employee development that we have as a 65-year-old, business. We also look forward to helping ALMS grow in the private sector, where C&W Services blue-chip client roster of corporations, universities and public venues are highly supportive of supplier diversity.

"ALMS looks forward to a prosperous and rewarding relationship with C&W Services, said Greg Hambright, President & CEO of Afognak Native Corporation (Afognak), which wholly owns ALMS parent company, Alutiiq. "The SBA Mentor-Protégé program provides outstanding mutual benefit to the participants and federal government. The JV will demonstrate the benefit to the government that is possible when two highly qualified businesses join together to perform valuable services. As an Alaska Native company, we are always striving to provide the best possible service for our customers to benefit our Alaska Native shareholders.

C&W Services (www.cwservices.com) is a subsidiary of Cushman & Wakefield, offering janitorial, maintenance, controlled environments, production and engineering support, office services and landscaping services to 600 clients in North America. C&W Services Government Services group has provided facilities services to the Departments of Justice, Defense, Navy, Airforce and Treasury. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation, and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

ALMS provides world-class warehouse, storage, and logistics services to commercial and government customers. ALMSs sister subsidiaries have a 10-year history of providing facility services to government customers, including the GSA, the SSA, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. military. Alutiiq (www.Alutiiq.com) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Afognak (www.Afognak.com), an Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act of 1971 to provide social, cultural, and economic benefits to Afognak Shareholders. Afognak is a financially strong business with annual revenue of more than $600 million. Afognak, Alutiiq, and their subsidiaries have supported customer requirements at more than 280 different locations, including all 50 U.S. states, several U.S. territories, and more than 100 foreign countries.

Source: Cushman & Wakefield

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

