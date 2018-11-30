Alutiiq, C&W Services JV Formed to Offer Minority Business Capabilities in Facilities Services

A new joint venture (JV) has been formed between C&W Services, Inc.
one of North Americas leading facility services companies and Alutiiq
Logistics & Maintenance Services, LLC (ALMS) a certified small, Alaska
Native-owned business and wholly owned subsidiary of Alutiiq, LLC
(Alutiiq). This JV was formed to help clients meet the highest standards
of facility performance while achieving their diversity spending goals.
The JV Alutiiq C&W Services, LLC will provide services including
janitorial, maintenance, controlled environments cleaning, production
environment maintenance, landscaping and office services to clients,
including those with secured/sensitive facilities, across North America.
The JV is participating in the U.S. Small Business Administrations
(SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program, under which the JV is qualified to bid on
and perform certain set-aside contracts. Through this program, mentors
offer their protégés valuable mentoring to develop the protégés
capabilities in various areas.
"Were excited about the potential of this collaboration to bring
leading-edge facilities services to our customers, said Paul
Bedborough, Chief Executive of C&W Services. "As a company, we have long
been committed to developing a highly skilled workforce that can address
customers critical need for safe and efficient facility service
delivery. The SBA Mentor-Protégé program is a very effective means for
C&W Services to support ALMS with the deep resources in innovation,
subject-matter expertise and employee development that we have as a
65-year-old, business. We also look forward to helping ALMS grow in the
private sector, where C&W Services blue-chip client roster of
corporations, universities and public venues are highly supportive of
supplier diversity.
"ALMS looks forward to a prosperous and rewarding relationship with C&W
Services, said Greg Hambright, President & CEO of Afognak Native
Corporation (Afognak), which wholly owns ALMS parent company, Alutiiq.
"The SBA Mentor-Protégé program provides outstanding mutual benefit to
the participants and federal government. The JV will demonstrate the
benefit to the government that is possible when two highly qualified
businesses join together to perform valuable services. As an Alaska
Native company, we are always striving to provide the best possible
service for our customers to benefit our Alaska Native shareholders.
C&W Services (www.cwservices.com)
is a subsidiary of Cushman & Wakefield, offering janitorial,
maintenance, controlled environments, production and engineering
support, office services and landscaping services to 600 clients in
North America. C&W Services Government Services group has provided
facilities services to the Departments of Justice, Defense, Navy,
Airforce and Treasury. Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading
global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value by
putting ideas into action for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman
& Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with 48,000
employees in approximately 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2017, the
firm had revenue of $6.9 billion across core services of property,
facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation,
and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com
or follow @CushWake
on Twitter.
ALMS provides world-class warehouse, storage, and logistics services to
commercial and government customers. ALMSs sister subsidiaries have a
10-year history of providing facility services to government customers,
including the GSA, the SSA, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space
Administration (NASA), the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the
U.S. military. Alutiiq (www.Alutiiq.com)
is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Afognak (www.Afognak.com),
an Alaska Native Corporation formed under the Alaska Native Claims
Settlement Act of 1971 to provide social, cultural, and economic
benefits to Afognak Shareholders. Afognak is a financially strong
business with annual revenue of more than $600 million. Afognak,
Alutiiq, and their subsidiaries have supported customer requirements at
more than 280 different locations, including all 50 U.S. states, several
U.S. territories, and more than 100 foreign countries.
