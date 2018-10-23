AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha,
Nebraska based consumer products company is pleased to announce that the
Board of Directors of AMCON declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18
per common share. This cash dividend is payable on November 27, 2018 to
shareholders of record as of November 7, 2018.
At the same time, the Board of Directors replenished the number of
shares authorized for repurchase under AMCONs existing Common Stock
repurchase program. The program provides for the purchase of up to
75,000 shares of AMCONs common stock; the shares may be purchased from
time to time in open market or negotiated transactions.
AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including
beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled
foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois,
Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also
operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the
Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akins
Natural Foods Market www.akins.com
in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com,
and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com
in its Florida market.
This news release contains forward-looking statements that are
subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's
current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry
conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of
factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause
those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's
forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability
of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its
capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item
1.A. of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past
financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of
future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of
the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such
forward-looking statements.
Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181023006150/en/