finanzen.net
23.12.2019 22:21
Bewerten
(0)

AMCON Distributing Company Announces $0.28 Special Dividend

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer products company is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors of AMCON declared a special cash dividend of $0.28 per common share. This cash dividend is payable on January 28, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 6, 2020.

At the same time, the Board of Directors replenished the number of shares authorized for repurchase under AMCONs existing Common Stock repurchase program. The program provides for the purchase of up to 75,000 shares of AMCONs common stock; the shares may be purchased from time to time in open market or negotiated transactions.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akins Natural Foods Market www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Market & Cafe www.chamberlins.com, and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

Nachrichten zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Amcon Distributing Compan News
RSS Feed
Amcon Distributing Compan zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Amcon Distributing CompanyShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
25.11.2009Amcon Distribution buy-and-hold-TitelHot Stocks Investor
25.11.2009Amcon Distribution buy-and-hold-TitelHot Stocks Investor

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Amcon Distributing CompanyShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Amcon Distributing Compan News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Amcon Distributing Compan News
Werbung

Inside

Scalabel Capital im n-tv-Interview
Dieser Autobauer könnte bald wieder Vollgas geben!
BNP Paribas: Rendezvous mit Harry | Heute um 19:00 Uhr LIVE mit Börsenprofi Harald Weygand
Vontobel: Palladium hängt Gold ab
Evotec drückt auf die Tube
Facebook  Einmal kurz angetäuscht
HSBC: Lesen Sie heute einen Auszug aus dem großen Jahresausblick 2020 zum Thema Aktienmärkte 2020 von Jörg Scherer, Leiter Technische Analyse HSBC Deutschland
ING Markets: DAX - Signalmarke 13.175 Punkte
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Amcon Distributing Compan-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Amcon Distributing Compan Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ab wann die kleine Aufmerksamkeit Bestechung sein könnte
IT-Störung verhindert Kartenzahlungen im Weihnachtsgeschäft
Bundesweiter Ausfall bei der Kartenzahlung
Das sind die größten Kapitalvernichter an der Börse
Auch im hohen Alter noch zu Hause wohnen? Das geht

News von

Die sechs deutschen Top-Nebenwerte für 2020. Und welche drei Aktien Anleger meiden sollten
Max Otte im Interview: Das traut der Experte den Börsen für 2020 zu
Nichts wie raus? Spekulant hält bei Plug Power-Aktie Totalverlust für möglich
Jetzt fährt auch Hyundai auf Nel Asa ab - aber ist das erst der Anfang?
Jungheinrich-Aktie: Ein Papier für Antizykliker

Heute im Fokus

Dow schließt im Plus -- DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- Boeing mit CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, VW, Tesla im Fokus

Lufthansa: Streikaufruf laut Gewerkschaft Ufo jederzeit möglich. United und Rocket Internet gelingt Auflösung der Überkreuzbeteiligung. TLG-Gremien empfehlen Annahme des Aroundtown-Angebots. Delivery Hero: Übernahme von Honest Food Company. GlaxoSmithKline erleidet Rückschlag im HIV-Geschäft.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 51 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Das sind die reichsten Länder Welt 2019
Deutschland gerade noch in den Top 20
Hohe Gehälter:
Welche Arbeitgeber am meisten zahlen
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Boris Johnson hat einen überwältigenden Sieg bei der britischen Parlamentswahl erzielt. Glauben Sie, dass es nun am 31. Januar 2020 tatsächlich zum Brexit kommt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:14 Uhr
Dow schließt im Plus -- DAX geht etwas tiefer in Feiertagspause -- Boeing mit CEO-Wechsel -- adidas 2019 wohl mit Rekord -- Bayer: Rückenwind im Glyphosat-Streit -- Uber, VW, Tesla im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:12 Uhr
Darum setzt ein großer Immobilienfonds nicht mehr nur auf Gewerbeimmobilien
Aktie im Fokus
22:15 Uhr
Uber ändert nach Gerichtsurteil Vorgehensweise in Deutschland - Aktie reagiert leicht
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BayerBAY001
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC SE566480
GAZPROM903276
Amazon906866
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Allianz840400
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11