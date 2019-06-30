AMCON Distributing Company Reports Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

AMCON Distributing Company ("AMCON) (NYSE American: DIT), an Omaha, Nebraska-based consumer products company is pleased to announce fully diluted earnings per share of $0.80 on net income available to common shareholders of $0.5 million for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019.

"AMCON has a legacy of first-class service and reliability which is the foundation of our position as a leader in the convenience distribution industry, said Christopher H. Atayan, AMCONs Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He further noted, "The convenience store industry continues to embrace foodservice programs that are attractive to customers and competitive with quick serve restaurants. AMCON develops foodservice programs offering contemporary menu options that are optimal for our customers staffing and facility requirements. Additionally, our management team seeks strategic acquisition opportunities that expand the depth and breadth of our service territory, or enhance the portfolio of services we offer our customers.

"Our service territory is expanding as our customers grow, said Andrew C. Plummer, AMCONs President and Chief Operating Officer. He further noted, "With that growth, we continue to invest in our facilities, the development of leading edge technology and efficient logistics capabilities that are necessary to serve our customers needs on a daily basis. We were pleased to close December 31, 2019 with shareholders equity of $62.0 million and consolidated debt of $37.1 million.

The wholesale distribution segment reported revenues of $350.0 million and operating income of $3.6 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020. The retail health food segment reported revenues of $10.1 million and an operating loss of $1.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2020.

AMCON is a leading wholesale distributor of consumer products, including beverages, candy, tobacco, groceries, foodservice, frozen and chilled foods, and health and beauty care products with locations in Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Tennessee. AMCON also operates twenty-two (22) health and natural product retail stores in the Midwest and Florida. The retail stores operate under the names Akins Natural Foods www.akins.com in its Midwest market, and Chamberlin's Natural Foods www.chamberlins.com and Earth Origins Market www.earthoriginsmarket.com in its Florida market.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties and which reflect management's current beliefs and estimates of future economic circumstances, industry conditions, Company performance and financial results. A number of factors could affect the future results of the Company and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the Company's forward-looking statements including, without limitation, availability of sufficient cash resources to conduct its business and meet its capital expenditures needs and the other factors described under Item 1.A. of the Companys Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, past financial performance should not be considered a reliable indicator of future performance. Accordingly, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to all such forward-looking statements.

Visit AMCON Distributing Company's web site at: www.amcon.com

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 and September 30, 2019 December September 2019 2019 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 439,991 $ 337,704 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $1.2 million at December 2019 and $0.9 million at September 2019 31,466,281 24,665,620 Inventories, net 62,958,790 102,343,517 Income taxes receivable 254,606 350,378 Prepaid and other current assets 8,464,551 7,148,459 Total current assets 103,584,219 134,845,678 Property and equipment, net 18,323,979 17,655,415 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20,523,782  Goodwill 4,436,950 4,436,950 Other intangible assets, net 500,000 500,000 Other assets 231,527 273,579 Total assets $ 147,600,457 $ 157,711,622 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,189,294 $ 18,647,572 Accrued expenses 6,608,838 8,577,972 Accrued wages, salaries and bonuses 1,960,785 3,828,847 Current operating lease liabilities 5,460,582  Current maturities of long-term debt 537,285 532,747 Total current liabilities 31,756,784 31,587,138 Credit facility 33,524,029 60,376,714 Deferred income tax liability, net 1,978,165 1,823,373 Long-term operating lease liabilities 15,397,681  Long-term debt, less current maturities 2,989,526 3,125,644 Other long-term liabilities  42,011 Shareholders equity: Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized   Common stock, $.01 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized, 565,833 shares outstanding at December 2019 and 552,614 shares outstanding at September 2019 8,692 8,561 Additional paid-in capital 24,192,954 23,165,639 Retained earnings 66,592,637 66,414,397 Treasury stock at cost (28,840,011 ) (28,831,855 ) Total shareholders equity 61,954,272 60,756,742 Total liabilities and shareholders equity $ 147,600,457 $ 157,711,622

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Operations for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 For the three months ended December 2019 2018 Sales (including excise taxes of $94.0 million and $93.0 million, respectively) $ 360,101,103 $ 344,733,920 Cost of sales 339,256,392 324,101,782 Gross profit 20,844,711 20,632,138 Selling, general and administrative expenses 18,952,735 17,957,214 Depreciation and amortization 725,461 608,008 19,678,196 18,565,222 Operating income 1,166,515 2,066,916 Other expense (income): Interest expense 472,423 322,950 Other (income), net (6,778 ) (3,355 ) 465,645 319,595 Income from operations before income taxes 700,870 1,747,321 Income tax expense 249,000 502,000 Net income available to common shareholders $ 451,870 $ 1,245,321 Basic earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 0.80 $ 2.02 Diluted earnings per share available to common shareholders $ 0.80 $ 1.99 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 562,578 617,858 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 567,794 624,525 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ 0.18 $ 0.18

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Shareholders Equity for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 Additional Common Stock Treasury Stock Paid in Retained Shares Amount Shares Amount Capital Earnings Total THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2018 Balance, October 1, 2018 844,089 $ 8,441 (228,312 ) $ (21,324,752 ) $ 22,069,098 $ 63,848,030 $ 64,600,817 Dividends on common stock, $0.46 per share      (296,936 ) (296,936 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 11,950 120   1,041,615  1,041,735 Repurchase of common stock   (10,432 ) (918,085 )   (918,085 ) Net income      1,245,321 1,245,321 Balance, December 31, 2018 856,039 $ 8,561 (238,744 ) $ (22,242,837 ) $ 23,110,713 $ 64,796,415 $ 65,672,852 THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 2019 Balance, October 1, 2019 856,039 $ 8,561 (303,425 ) $ (28,831,855 ) $ 23,165,639 $ 66,414,397 $ 60,756,742 Dividends on common stock, $0.46 per share      (273,630 ) (273,630 ) Compensation expense and issuance of stock in connection with equity-based awards 13,328 131   1,027,315  1,027,446 Repurchase of common stock   (109 ) (8,156 )   (8,156 ) Net income      451,870 451,870 Balance, December 31, 2019 869,367 $ 8,692 (303,534 ) $ (28,840,011 ) $ 24,192,954 $ 66,592,637 $ 61,954,272

AMCON Distributing Company and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Unaudited Statements of Cash Flows for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 December December 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 451,870 $ 1,245,321 Adjustments to reconcile net income from operations to net cash flows from (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 725,461 592,383 Amortization  15,625 Equity-based compensation 129,931 316,056 Deferred income taxes 154,792 276,942 Provision for losses on doubtful accounts 371,000 11,000 Inventory allowance 51,587 117,531 Other (42,011 ) 989 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,171,661 ) 689,059 Inventories 39,333,140 22,199,828 Prepaid and other current assets (1,578,437 ) (4,321,455 ) Other assets 42,052 50,265 Accounts payable (1,623,841 ) (4,261,996 ) Accrued expenses and accrued wages, salaries and bonuses (2,509,401 ) (2,515,963 ) Income taxes receivable 95,772 225,058 Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities 28,430,254 14,640,643 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchase of property and equipment (1,228,462 ) (956,976 ) Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities (1,228,462 ) (956,976 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Borrowings under revolving credit facility 330,596,076 336,212,413 Repayments under revolving credit facility (357,448,761 ) (348,325,547 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (131,580 ) (235,188 ) Repurchase of common stock (8,156 ) (918,085 ) Dividends on common stock (107,084 ) (116,196 ) Net cash flows from (used in) financing activities (27,099,505 ) (13,382,603 ) Net change in cash 102,287 301,064 Cash, beginning of period 337,704 520,644 Cash, end of period $ 439,991 $ 821,708 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 519,459 $ 306,243 Cash paid (refunded) during the period for income taxes (1,563 )  Supplemental disclosure of non-cash information: Equipment acquisitions classified in accounts payable $ 234,816 $ 200,782 Dividends declared, not paid 166,546 180,740 Issuance of common stock in connection with the vesting and exercise of equity-based awards 990,653 1,005,792

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200120005512/en/