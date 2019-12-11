finanzen.net
11.12.2019
American Business Bank Joins OTCQX® Best Market

AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK (OTCQX: AMBZ) has joined OTC Markets Group Inc. and begins trading today on the OTCQX® Best Market under the symbol "AMBZ.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191211005154/en/

"Trading on the OTCQX Market is another milestone in growth and success of American Business Bank. Since 1998, we have served Southern California by building lasting relationships one at a time. In the past 21 years our Company has experienced tremendous success in asset growth, profitability and recruitment of top tier talent. This has enabled us to further establish our Company as a premier financial institution and employer, said Leon Blankstein, President and CEO.

American Business Bank is the seventh community bank to join OTCQX® Best Market, OTC Markets Group Inc., upgrading from the Pink® Open Market in 2019. "With over $2 Billion in assets, American Business Bank joins over 95 banks on the OTCQX that provide new and existing shareholders with a public market for efficient trading and price transparency, said Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group, Inc.

ABOUT AMERICAN BUSINESS BANK

American Business Bank, headquartered in downtown Los Angeles, offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. American Business Bank has six Loan Production Offices in strategic locations including: North Orange County in Anaheim, Orange County in Irvine, South Bay in Torrance, San Fernando Valley in Woodland Hills, Riverside County in Corona and Inland Empire in Ontario.

ABOUT OTC MARKETS GROUP INC.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, the OTC Markets Group, Inc. connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services.

