26.01.2021 22:58

American Campus Communities and goPuff Team Up to Provide Student Residents with Free Instant Delivery Service of Everyday Needs

Today American Campus Communities (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest student housing company and goPuff, the go-to platform for consumers immediate everyday needs, announce their collaboration to offer free delivery to ACC residents in over 40 select university markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210126006099/en/

American Campus Communities and goPuff team up to offer convenience and savings for college students. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities and goPuff team up to offer convenience and savings for college students. (Photo: Business Wire)

American Campus Communities customers will be able to order and receive thousands of everyday essentials from goPuff in about 30 minutes and pay no delivery fees through June 30, 2021 by using a code made available on ACC properties social media channels.

"From cleaning supplies and over-the-counter medicine to food, drinks and more, goPuff instantly delivers what our customers need, said Elizabeth Romaine, goPuff spokesperson. "goPuff got its start on a college campus at Drexel University and we are proud to team up with American Campus Communities to safely provide essentials to their residents during a difficult moment in which students have also had to adjust to new social distancing guidelines and academic learning environments.

Launched last year, "Be safe. Be smart. Do your part. is a resident responsibility and disinfection program designed to help educate ACC residents and equip its housing communities with practical, actionable steps and tools to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The new goPuff collaboration enhances this program.

In addition to everyday household products, goPuff delivers many items relevant to supporting wellness amidst COVID-19 and cold and flu season, as well as general school supplies, including:

Health & Wellness

  • KN95 Masks
  • Purlab COVID-19 Test Kit
  • Emergen-C Raspberry & Orange Drink Mix
  • Tylenol Cold & Flu Severe
  • Vicks DayQuil Severe Cold & Flu LiquiCaps
  • Mucinex FAST MAX Liquid Gels Day Night Cold & Flu
  • Bactro Personal Protection Equipment Kit
  • Dove Sanitizer

Essentials/School Supplies

  • Coby IPX5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker
  • Mead Composition Notebook
  • BIC Tank Highlighter
  • BIC Mechanical Pencils
  • Mead Ruled Index Cards

"As we continue to navigate COVID-19 and with students returning to college campuses for the spring semester, we wanted to further empower our communities and residents to do their part in helping mitigate the virus, said Jennifer Beese, chief operating officer at American Campus Communities. "We collaborated with goPuff because of their strong track record of super-fast delivery of a variety of home essentials and food items, which is perfect for residents continuing to practice physical distancing, quarantine when needed, and manage their busy academic schedules.

According to MarketWatch, the food delivery app business has more than doubled during the pandemic. With goPuffs quick delivery service, students can order items ranging from toothpaste and aspirin to snacks and laundry detergent, with an estimated delivery time of 30 minutes or less.

"As a college student, its so helpful to be able to get food and other items delivered straight to my apartment. I wish I used this at the start of the pandemic, its a game changer, said Gabrielle Boiskin, a Drexel University student in goPuffs hometown of Philadelphia.

Drexel University is among the 40 university markets where ACCs student residents can partake in this free delivery offer. To view a complete list of all university markets, please click here.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

About goPuff

goPuff is the go-to solution for immediate everyday needs, fulfilling customer orders of cleaning and home products to over-the-counter medications to food and drinks, and in some markets, alcohol - in just minutes. With micro-fulfillment centers in every market it serves, the company delivers thousands of products quickly for a flat $1.95 delivery charge. goPuff is open 24/7 in many markets and late night everywhere else to bring customers what they need, when they need it most. Founded in 2013 by co-founders and co-CEOs Rafael Ilishayev and Yakir Gola, goPuff is headquartered in Philadelphia and currently operates more than 200 micro-fulfillment centers servicing over 500 U.S. cities. To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow goPuff on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram. Download the goPuff app on iOS and Android.

