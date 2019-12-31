American Campus Communities Announces Change of Time and Location of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE: ACC), the nations largest owner and manager of high-quality student housing properties, today announced that the time and location of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders has been changed. The Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., central time, at our corporate office located at 12700 Hill Country Blvd., Suite T-200, Austin, Texas.

We currently intend to hold the Annual Meeting in person. However, we are sensitive to the public health and travel concerns our stockholders may have and recommendations that public health officials may issue in light of the evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. As a result, we may impose additional procedures or limitations on meeting attendees beyond those described in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting previously distributed or may decide to hold the meeting in a different location or solely over the internet in a virtual meeting format rather than in person. If we take any of these actions, or there are any other changes with regard to our Annual Meeting, we will announce the decision in advance. Please follow us on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.AmericanCampus.com for current information regarding any change.

As described in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting, you are entitled to vote in the Annual Meeting if you were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date for the Annual Meeting. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in time or location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 167 student housing properties containing approximately 112,800 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 203 properties with approximately 139,300 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

