08.01.2020
American Campus Communities Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 after the market close on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). ACC management will discuss the quarterly results and business outlook for 2020 on the call. The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 888-317-6003 passcode 1199756, or 412-317-6061 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until March 4, 2020 by dialing 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 conference number 10138120. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2019, American Campus Communities owned 168 student housing properties containing approximately 113,400 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 205 properties with approximately 140,300 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict.

