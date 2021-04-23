  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
11.01.2022 00:13

American Campus Communities Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC), the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing properties in the U.S., today announced that the company will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 after the market close on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. The company will host its quarterly earnings conference call for investors and other interested parties on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). ACC management will discuss the quarterly results and business outlook on the call. The press release will be available in the Investor Relations section of the companys website.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 passcode 544584, or 929-526-1599 for international participants. An accompanying slide presentation will be accessible through the internet. To listen to the live webcast, go to www.americancampus.com at least 15 minutes prior to the call so that required audio software can be downloaded. A replay of the conference call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the call until March 3, 2022 by dialing 866-813-9403 or +44 204-525-0658, access code 27582. Additionally, the replay will be available for one year at www.americancampus.com.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2021, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 202 properties with approximately 140,700 beds. Visit www.americancampus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements under the applicable federal securities law. These statements are based on managements current expectations and assumptions regarding markets in which American Campus Communities, Inc. (the "Company) operates, operational strategies, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward looking-statements include those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact, and those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors and under the heading "Business - Forward-looking Statements and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, including our preleasing activity or expected full year 2021 operating results, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr American Campus Communities News
RSS Feed
American Campus Communities zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu American Campus Communities Inc REIT

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
24.02.2017American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
11.07.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.06.2016American Campus Communities OutperformFBR Capital
08.03.2016American Campus Communities BuyArgus Research Company
24.02.2016American Campus Communities BuyCanaccord Adams
23.07.2015American Campus Communities HoldCanaccord Adams
17.03.2015American Campus Communities NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
18.02.2015American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
24.10.2014American Campus Communities HoldMLV Capital
20.12.2006Update GMH Communities Trust: SellBanc of America Sec.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für American Campus Communities Inc REIT nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene American Campus Communities News

03.01.22: American Campus Communities downgraded to hold from buy at Deutsche Bank
16.12.21American Campus Communities Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Strategically Refined Portfolio. Track Record of Value Creation. Market Outperformance and Continuous Board Refreshment
21.12.21Has American Campus Communities (ACC) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
23.12.21Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why American Campus Communities (ACC) is a Great Choice
Weitere American Campus Communities News
Werbung

Trading-News

BioNTech und Moderna: Impfstoff-Aktien starten schwach ins Jahr 2022
Apple konsolidiert nach Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Ausblick 2022: DAX 13.500, Gold 2100 und EUR/USD bei 1,25?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Fortezza Finanz - Aktienwerk: Quartalsbericht zum 31.12.2021
Vier sinnvolle Vorsätze für das Anleger-Jahr 2022
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
Viel mehr Grau als Schwarz und Weiß
Nasdaq-Ausblick: Achtung Dickschiffe!
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur American Campus Communities-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

American Campus Communities Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese Aktien sind besonders unbeliebt  und jetzt lukrativ
Drei-Fonds-Lösung  das sind die perfekten Fonds für Ihren Börsen-Start
Die Legende von der Stadtflucht
Das ewige Duell BMW vs. Mercedes und eine Krypto-Kampfansage
Die Post-Pandemie-Aktien

News von

DAX-Ausblick: Anleger erhoffen sich Kursschub durch US-Bilanzsaison
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor US-Zinserhöhung belastet Europas Aktienmärkte
Interview mit Gottfried Heller: Worauf setzt der Börsenprofi 2022?
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Krypto-Aktien geben nach - Bitcoin unter Druck
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit Verlusten -- US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- Cerberus verkauft Aktien von Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank -- Tilray-Bilanz überzeugt -- Bitcoin, Microsoft, VW, adidas, Netflix im Fokus

Take-Two will Zynga kaufen. BioNTech schließt Partnerschaft mit britischem Krebsspezialisten. Zeiss und Siemens Energy planen Kooperation bei 3D-Druck-Verfahren. Verdi: Rund 400 Amazon-Beschäftige in Leipzig legen Arbeit nieder. T-Mobile US übernimmt Werbedienstleister Octopus Interactive. EU-Behörde EMA prüft Zulassung von COVID-Medikament von Pfizer. Bayer erwirbt Zugang zu Gen-Editierungs-Technologie von Mammoth.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen